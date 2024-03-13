What’s Going On With Qommunity EAV?

After two weeks of confusion, very public social media call-outs, and a visit from DeKalb Public Health, Qommunity EAV — the miniature food hall in East Atlanta Village that’s home to Las Tres Salsas, Lifting Noodles Ramen, and Poke Burri — plans to rebrand as Buford Hwy EAV, but uncertainty remains as to exactly how the business will proceed. Former owner Quynh Trinh told Eater Atlanta on March 6 that Las Tres Salsas has purchased the business and is subleasing the space, and is acquiring We Suki Suki, Trinh’s banh mi and pho shop, which has been rebranded to Banh Mi 101.

The owners of Las Tres Salsas have not responded to a request for comment, while a representative from DeKalb Public Health (DKPH) says the Environmental Health division has requested a meeting with Trinh to discuss Buford Hwy EAV.

The events of the past two weeks, which included Qommunity EAV temporarily closing on February 28 after a DKPH visit, left tenants frustrated and confused. Two tenants — Ruki’s Kitchen and Tony’s Chicago Beef — say Trinh effectively shut down their operations; they’ve moved out entirely as a result and say they’re blindsided by the events. (Eater has reviewed communication from all parties involved. Due to the highly personal subject matter in these conversations, we’ve chosen not to publish them.) And as the food-focused community art space tries to move on, tenants and local officials are scrambling to determine what’s next.

Tony Kerr, founder of Tony’s Chicago Beef and a Qommunity tenant since late 2023, says that a representative from DeKalb Public Health visited Qommunity on Wednesday, February 28. “They just came in to ask [Trinh] questions,” Kerr said.

Ali Lemma, founder of Ruki’s Kitchen, which has been a Qommunity tenant since May 2022, says he received a text from Trinh that afternoon, saying that the health department came by and the business was shutting down immediately.

“I proceed to ask her, ‘What’s going on?’” Lemma says. “That went to ‘I’m selling my business and dissolving it, I’m over all of this, my lawyer will be in touch,’ and then she goes ‘you no longer have business here.’”

Both Kerr and Lemma say their contracts run through the end of the year. A representative from DKPH told Eater Atlanta that neither Tony’s Chicago Beef nor Ruki’s Kitchen have any violations. “I’m operating within the law,” Lemma says. “I believe that the owners do have to abide by my current contract.”

According to the DKPH, the February 28 health department visit was to determine whether Trinh was operating an unlicensed kitchen: The rep says Trinh’s request for a variance to operate a shared kitchen was never approved; Trinh says she believes she had the proper approval. “Last Wednesday, our DeKalb Public Health inspectors were gathering information to determine if [Trinh] was operating within state guidelines, so that a course of action could be determined,” a representative told Eater Atlanta and Rough Draft Atlanta. “The owner likely suspected a permit suspension was imminent, since there was a voluntary closure of operations. At no point during the visit was the owner asked to close, since our investigation was still ongoing.”

Lemma, whose shift ran from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., contacted Kerr, who was currently at Qommunity working the lunch shift. Kerr, unaware of the situation with Trinh, told Lemma Qommunity was open. Lemma arrived at Qommunity around 4 p.m. and encountered Trinh, who he says threatened to call the police. Trinh then approached Kerr and Poke Burri co-owner Ken Yu asking them to tell Lemma to leave, before leaving the premises herself.

About 10 minutes later, the DeKalb County Police arrived and started questioning the tenants. Around 7:30 p.m., a text posted to Ruki’s Kitchen’s Instagram appears to show Trinh telling Kerr, Lemma, and Yu to remove their belongings from the premises and that she filed Chapter Seven bankruptcy. By the end of the night, Ruki’s Kitchen and Tony’s Chicago Beef had moved out — both subsequently announced their departure from Qommunity on social media.

The health department maintains they did not mandate the closure of Qommunity. “The last visit provided what we believe, and likely the owner, as well, is enough information to issue a permit suspension,” the representative says. “However, that had not yet been discussed with the owner. Our goal was to get the owner in compliance with the food code, or if that was not possible, to issue a permit suspension until she was in compliance. It has been very difficult to get clear, consistent information from the owner.”

Who’s currently operating Buford Hwy EAV right now is unclear. Trinh told Eater in an interview on March 6 that Edgar Mendez, owner of Las Tres Salsas, is the new owner, “has taken over Banh Mi 101, and is the current managing partner of Buford Hwy 101.” A DKPH representative told Eater on March 8 that it “has requested a meeting with [Trinh] to discuss her new proposed operation, Buford Hwy EAV” and “at this time, we are still awaiting a response.” Eater has reached out to Trinh and Las Tres Salsas, but has not received a response.

Tony’s Chicago Beef has reverted to a pop-up and will appear at Bookhouse Pub, Elsewhere Brewing, Proper Hop, and Star Bar for the remainder of the month; Kerr will also participate at Kupcakerie’s March 23 pop-up in East Point. Lemma, who is also a resident at Ponce City Market’s Punk Foodie ATL, shared on Instagram that Ruki’s will pop up at Tonearm ATL from Thursdays to Saturdays through the remainder of March.

“I was fortunate enough to meet Q and be in the collective and start [Ruki’s Kitchen],” says Lemma, who walked away from a corporate job at the end of 2021 to start Ruki’s Kitchen. “It literally was a birthplace for this and everything just went. The community loved me. I love the community, like people love my food. It’s surreal to know all that just got taken away in a matter of hours.”

Lemma is particularly disgruntled at how the collective continues on. “Literally the next day, Poke and Ramen are open, the whole collective is open,” Lemma says. “Poke and Ramen, they had so much stuff in there that they left it there and I don’t know what was talked about those next 12 hours, but they were open for business the next day.”

As for Trinh herself, the restaurateur has left Atlanta. “My goal is to assist both businesses and Eatavision [her dinner-and-a-movie concept] and help them navigate through the bureaucratic challenges of permitting,” she says. Trinh has planned projects in New Orleans and Puerto Rico, and is looking into expanding elsewhere, perhaps internationally. “I have friends in Berlin and Paris who want me to have a look at their cities and do the same kind of thing I did with Qommunity there.”

On Thursday, March 7, Eater Atlanta visited the premises to speak with the remaining operations. The Qommunity space was humming along as usual, albeit with some changed signs, and Trinh’s absence. Customers trickled in for the lunch rush and left. Nobody on the premises would elaborate on the past week’s events, wishing to continue with their work in peace.

According to the current menu, Banh Mi 101 and Eatavision are operating Tuesday through Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meanwhile, the remaining operations, Atlanta Teriyaki, Poke Burri, and Lifting Noodles Ramen, are operating Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.