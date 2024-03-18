Mini Pizzas Are On the Menu at Chastain Park’s New Italian Neighborhood Spot

Share All sharing options for: Mini Pizzas Are On the Menu at Chastain Park’s New Italian Neighborhood Spot

Pendolino, the first restaurant from industry veteran Kevin Maxey’s KRM Hospitality, opens for dinner tonight at 4600 Roswell Road.

Maxey, who has nearly 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry (including New York restaurants like Gramercy Tavern and Craft, as well as the Ford Fry Group and Superica locally), has nursed the idea of a neighborhood Italian restaurant for a long time. While researching olive oil varieties, he stumbled across Pendolino’s name (Pendolino is a variety of olive) and stuck it in his back pocket for if he ever opened an Italian restaurant.

Maxey got his start in French restaurants, but developed a penchant for Italian cuisine working for Tom Colicchio at Gramercy Tavern. “A lot of what we were doing there was really inspired by Italy and the simplicity of sort of Italian food,” he says.

Maxey originally envisioned an edgier space, but pivoted to neighborhood Italian after encountering the location in Chastain Park. The space reminded him of a nearby Superica location and how the locals used it — different groups of customers came in blocks, from early dinner all the way to the later-night bar hour. “And so I [thought], we can do the same thing, it’s the exact same neighborhood,” Maxey says. “It’s the same people and it’s the same sort of level of casualness and attention to detail.”

The space, designed by Kirby Caldwell, captures a touch of moodiness through its juxtaposition of materials and colors. Creamy shades of white on the wall and marble floors are bisected by deep purple and sage upholstery and tile and darker mill work, while the windows are framed by a soft, coastal blue.

“We’re not trying to transport you to Italy,” Maxey says. “We want you to stay in Atlanta and Chastain Park. It’s a nod to the Italian way of doing things, but also sort of celebrating what we can get here in the South.”

Pendolino’s menu is arranged into a trine: antipasti, salads and sides, and entrees. Antipasti options include marinated olives with Pecorino, barbecued octopus with olive oil crushed potato salad, pickled celery, and charred pepperoni, and a pink snapper crudo with Meyer lemon, toasted nuts, and lightly pickled sea fennel.

The 10-inch pizzettes, which are cooked at 725 degrees in a Pavesi oven from Italy, are also found here. They’re crispy at the bottom, puffy and sort of chewy on top, with a little bit of char throughout. Pendolino’s current roster of pizzettes includes a vegetarian pizzette made with garlic, crema, spinach, and mushrooms and a fennel sausage pizzette with spring onions and green olives.

For salads, think the chicory carbonara — escarole, radicchio, Treviso chicory, a Guanicale vinaigrette made with cured pork cheeks, garlic, and white balsamic vinegar, with Pecorino and cooked eggs folded inside.

The entree selection with offer four to five pastas — examples include ravioli stuffed with ricotta and Swiss chard with roasted zucchini and squash blossoms, served in a light butter sauce — and more classic entrees, like steaks and seafood from the Gulf.

For dessert, expect a spumoni semifreddo, steamed Meyer lemon cake, and a tiramisu made with salted marsala caramel and whipped mascarpone.

Maxey will also offer staples that aren’t traditionally Italian — the prime beef burger with gorgonzola, balsamic glazed onions, and fries; New York strip steak marsala with roasted mushrooms.

The chef wants diners to know they can come to the restaurant for great Italian food but also rely on the place to “have a great burger and fries and a simple roasted steak done really well with a little bit of a touch of Italy to it,” he says.

4600 Roswell Road, Atlanta