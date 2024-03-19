 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Buckhead Will Get a New Option for Fresh, Halal Fare

Plus, a Beltline street food spot will reopen after two years

by Sarra Sedghi
Aviva by Kameel

Aviva By Kameel, a healthy, fast-casual Middle Eastern restaurant, will open its third location in the redeveloped Buckhead Landing shopping center at 3330 Piedmont Road. Other tenants in the development, which hopes to launch a 55,000-square-foot Publix later this year, include Piu Bello, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, and Burtons Grill & Bar.

Aviva By Kameel first opened in The Hub at Peachtree Center in 2012, and opened a second location at the Collective at Coda food hall in Midtown in 2020. Founded by Kameel Srouji, Aviva By Kameel champions hormone-free, halal meat and local ingredients.

The Beltline location of Hawkers Asian Street Food is reopening April 1, after a two-year hiatus caused by a mechanical exhaust issue. The revamped location will offer exclusive menu items, such as a Sichuan tonkatsu ramen, Penang poutine, Singapore chili crab bao, and curry “empanadas.” The expanded food selection also includes frozen cocktails, soft serve in flavors like toasted rice, pandan, ube, and Thai tea, and a selection of Hong Kong-style barbecue.

The Beltlike Hawkers space will also feature an expanded patio with games and ping-pong tables, a noodle bar with views of the kitchen, and increased ADA accessibility. Hawkers originally opened in Orlando in 2011, and recently opened a stall at Politan Row at Ashford Lane in Dunwoody.

Shot of hands holding lo mein noodles using chopsticks against a long wooden table
Chicken lo mein at Hawkers
Nick Leyva

Venezuelan restaurant Arepa Grill will open a full-service restaurant in Roswell this summer. The new restaurant, which will assume the former Casa Robles location on Oak Street, will have an expanded menu. Arepa currently has two locations on Buford Highway.

Foursquare

Aviva by Kameel

225 Peachtree Street Northeast, , GA 30303 (404) 698-3600 Visit Website

More From Eater Atlanta

The Latest

What’s Going On With Qommunity EAV?

By Sarra Sedghi

Classic Atlanta Restaurant Mary Mac’s Tea Room Temporarily Closes After Partial Roof Collapse

By Sarra Sedghi

Lobster Mac and Cheese and Jerk Chicken Are on the Menu at East Atlanta’s Upcoming Food Hall

By Sarra Sedghi

Pretty Little Tacos Brings Birria to Reynoldstown

By Sarra Sedghi

The Best Dishes Eater Atlanta Ate in February 2024

By Sarra Sedghi

Where to Find Atlanta’s Best Malaysian Food

By Susie Chow