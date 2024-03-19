Buckhead Will Get a New Option for Fresh, Halal Fare

Aviva By Kameel, a healthy, fast-casual Middle Eastern restaurant, will open its third location in the redeveloped Buckhead Landing shopping center at 3330 Piedmont Road. Other tenants in the development, which hopes to launch a 55,000-square-foot Publix later this year, include Piu Bello, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, and Burtons Grill & Bar.

Aviva By Kameel first opened in The Hub at Peachtree Center in 2012, and opened a second location at the Collective at Coda food hall in Midtown in 2020. Founded by Kameel Srouji, Aviva By Kameel champions hormone-free, halal meat and local ingredients.

The Beltline location of Hawkers Asian Street Food is reopening April 1, after a two-year hiatus caused by a mechanical exhaust issue. The revamped location will offer exclusive menu items, such as a Sichuan tonkatsu ramen, Penang poutine, Singapore chili crab bao, and curry “empanadas.” The expanded food selection also includes frozen cocktails, soft serve in flavors like toasted rice, pandan, ube, and Thai tea, and a selection of Hong Kong-style barbecue.

The Beltlike Hawkers space will also feature an expanded patio with games and ping-pong tables, a noodle bar with views of the kitchen, and increased ADA accessibility. Hawkers originally opened in Orlando in 2011, and recently opened a stall at Politan Row at Ashford Lane in Dunwoody.

Venezuelan restaurant Arepa Grill will open a full-service restaurant in Roswell this summer. The new restaurant, which will assume the former Casa Robles location on Oak Street, will have an expanded menu. Arepa currently has two locations on Buford Highway.