Where to Find Atlanta’s Best Cantonese Food

Just as the culinary landscape of the United States varies from the deep-fried comforts of the South to the fresh, seafood-centric dishes of the Pacific Northwest, Chinese cuisine showcases a vast diversity of cooking styles across the country. One of the better known styles is Cantonese cuisine, originating from China’s southern Guangdong Province. Renowned for its understated elegance, the hallmark of Cantonese cooking lies in its emphasis on fresh ingredients, mild seasonings, and subtle refined flavors; a stark contrast to the bold, pungent, and spicy flavors of its northern counterpart, Sichuan cuisine. Cantonese cuisine’s nuanced style is further enhanced through the delicate techniques of steaming and stir-frying, which accentuate the natural flavors of the ingredients.

Curious about where to find the best Cantonese food in Atlanta? Here are seven tried-and-true Cantonese restaurants in Atlanta.

5399 New Peachtree Rd, Chamblee

Oriental Pearl is also known for its extensive Cantonese menu with a wide range of dishes, from all your favorite dim sum to Cantonese-style filet mignon and salt and pepper squid. One dish that is particularly noteworthy is the clams in black bean sauce: tender, juicy clams are stir-fried with a rich, aromatic black bean sauce that’s salty, earthy, and umami. Generous amounts of garlic and ginger brighten up the dish for a quintessentially Cantonese experience.

4825 Buford Hwy, Chamblee

Canton House, a longstanding bastion of Cantonese cuisine in Atlanta, is known for its dim sum. However, the restaurant’s Cantonese roots also shine in one of their most popular signature dishes: lobster with ginger and green onions. In true Cantonese style, succulent lobster tails are simply flash fried in garlic, ginger, and green onions to bring out the natural flavors of the lobster for a distinctive Cantonese flavor profile.

5181 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville

Bobo Gardens is a longstanding and cherished Cantonese spot in Atlanta and particularly excels in one of Cantonese cuisine’s most revered dishes — stir-fried greens. Cantonese restaurants are often judged by how well they can execute this simple yet delicate dish. Here, the stir-fried snow pea shoots with garlic excel, the water spinach — which was, until recently, banned in Georgia due to its invasive nature, and could only be ordered off-menu.

5150 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville

Ming’s BBQ in Asian Square is known as “Atlanta’s Original Cantonese BBQ” and is revered for all their barbecued meats and classic Cantonese fare. Order the roast duck with rice for a classic Hong Kong-style Cantonese lunch, as well as the char siu rice. Char siu is typically pork shoulder or loin marinated in a blend of honey, five-spice powder, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, and sesame oil, then slow-roasted to achieve a distinct smoky flavor. The meat is tender and juicy, and served sliced with a sweet soy glaze that’s unmistakably Cantonese.

Hong Kong BBQ

5385 New Peachtree Rd, Atlanta

Located in the Chinatown food court, Hong Kong BBQ offers an assortment of classic Hong Kong-style Cantonese dishes (along with some Malaysian favorites). The dry beef chow fun at Hong Kong BBQ particularly stands out as a popular Cantonese dish reminiscent of the bustling dai pai dongs (outdoor food stalls) across Hong Kong. The secret to this dish’s distinctive charred flavor lies in the use of a super hot wok, which imparts the coveted “wok hei” (breath of the wok) flavor to the dish. This smoky essence adds a distinct depth and character to the dish that’s not easy to replicate outside of Asia.

2300 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth

Embracing the essence of a classic Hong Kong diner, the offerings at Best BBQ are a true homage to traditional Cantonese cuisine, particularly with their standout siu yuk (roast pork). This dish is celebrated for its exceptionally crispy skin achieved through slow-roasting scored pork belly seasoned with salt, sugar, and five-spice powder. The resulting meat is moist and flavorful, and with the perfect balance of sweet and savory — one of Hong Kong’s most beloved dishes.

Royal China Restaurant

3960 Venture Dr, Duluth

Known as one of the best dim sum restaurants in Atlanta, Royal China offers a classic Hong Kong restaurant experience with its on point decor (think gold chandeliers and comparable bling), and a notably comprehensive menu. Optimized for large functions and wedding banquets, Royal China delivers one of the most quintessential Cantonese dishes — steamed whole fish. Exceptionally fresh, the fish is delicately steamed, whole, with just ginger, scallions, and soy sauce to preserve the texture and natural flavors. This is a true Cantonese classic done to perfection — with a genuine Cantonese restaurant atmosphere to boot.