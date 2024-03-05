Lobster Mac and Cheese and Jerk Chicken Are on the Menu at East Atlanta’s Upcoming Food Hall

Halidom Eatery, the food hall slated to open this spring in Woodland Hills near East Atlanta, has signed and announced its remaining six vendors, including franchises and projects from several Atlanta-based restauranteurs.

The new vendors are: Buena Papa Fry Bar, Deallo’s Seafood, Grind Time Coffee Co., Just Dogs ATL, Luca’s Brooklyn Pizzeria, and Wasabi Sushi & Ramen. This brings Halidom Eatery’s total roster of vendors to 11, along with Locale Island Eats, Luze Mexicano Cocina, Mad Dads Philly’s, Mango Indian Grill, and Press Waffle Co.; the food hall will also include Miami-themed Bar La Rose. which includes seating for up to 30 guests.

Located in Moreland Avenue’s mixed-use development of the same name, Halidom Eatery will offer indoor seating for up to 320 guests and outdoor seating for up to 123 guests. Halidom Eatery will also have a two-acre outdoor green space and free parking. An open-container permit for the space is pending.

Here’s what we know about the vendors:

Buena Papa Fry Bar

Husband-and-wife team James and Johanna Windon developed Buena Papa Fry Bar during lockdown in Raleigh, North Carolina, after substituting fries for rice while cooking. Buena Papa and their fry-based dishes have since appeared on Shark Tank and has locations in Raleigh, Durham, and Miami.

Deallo’s Seafood

Chef Deallo Frazier’s first restaurant comes after nearly 25 years of experience cooking in kitchens, including time at Kevin Durant’s, Kiss Rock & Brew, and the military. Deallo’s will focus on Cajun comfort dishes, like lobster mac and cheese and blackened salmon with rice, prepared in front of guests.

Grind Time Coffee Co.

Billboard Chart-topping songwriter Kirsten Spencer founded Grind Time during the early days of the pandemic, partnering with Brazilian coffee bean experts. The menu is shaped by Spencer’s sister, chef Dana Rene, and includes juices, cold brew, and “nottes,” coffee-free drinks such as the 24 Carrot Magic that’s made with turmeric, coconut milk, ginger, black pepper honey, and edible gold flakes.

Just Dogs ATL

Gregory DuLac’s no-nonsense, McDonough-based operation expands to Halidom Eatery this spring. In addition to all-beef franks, expect Italian sausage, chicken sausage, red links, and vegan dogs in a variety of styles as well as made to order.

Locale Island Eats

Taylur Davis’s is switching out Politan Row’s Locale Caribbean for Locale Island Eats, which will focus on chopped-style meats soaked in homemade marinades. The jerk chicken and patties paired with coco bread from Locale Caribbean will be part of Locale Island Eats’ menu as well.

Luca’s Brooklyn Pizzeria

New York-based Jeremy Gatto brings a second Luca’s Brooklyn Pizzeria to Halidom Eatery, a sibling to his stall at Politan Row at Colony Square. Expect a similar menu, including dough fermented for 72 hours and simple sauce made from imported Sam Marzano tomatoes.

Luze Mexicano Cocina

Twin duo Luis and Lucero Martinez Obregon (Zocalo, Taqueria La Luz) will bring Mexico city-style street food through their newest concept. The menu, devised by Lucero, also includes Sangria Swirl Margaritas and aguas frescas.

Mad Dads Philly’s

Chef Tony and Pamela Sharpe’s operation, with a flagship location based in Piedmont Road ghost kitchen Buckhead Eats, will open its second spot in Halidom Eatery this spring. The menu offers Philadelphia staples, which includes blueberry Sriracha wings, hoagies, and, of course, cheesesteaks.

Mango Indian Grill

North Carolina husband-and-wife team Mathi Pothiyappan and Priya Sumasundaram of CholaNad opened Mango Indian Grill’s first location at Durham Food Hall in February. The fast-casual spot will serve items like curry combos, rice bowls, and street foods including samosas, wings, and masala omelets.

Press Waffle Co.

Extravagant, customizable waffles come to East Atlanta with the opening of Press Waffle Co., which was developed by sisters Zainab Turay and Aminata Keister and appeared on Shark Tank. Expect seasonal and made-to-order waffles forged from dough proofed for 24 hours and pressed in commercial-size waffle makers and a slew of toppings, including fresh fruit, ice cream, cookie butter, and whipped cream.

Wasabi Sushi & Ramen

Part of Alpharetta-based Milton Restaurant Group, Wasabi Sushi & Ramen comes from entrepreneur Alex Lim, who has worked in the food industry for 30 years. Diners can order from a menu as well as create their own sushi and customizable ramen.