Classic Atlanta Restaurant Mary Mac’s Tea Room Temporarily Closes After Partial Roof Collapse

Although no one was injured, the restaurant has yet to announce a reopening date

by Sarra Sedghi
Mary Mac’s Tea Room, which dates to 1945.
Matthew Wong/Eater Atlanta

Mary Mac’s Tea Room, one of Atlanta’s oldest restaurants, has temporarily closed following the partial collapse of its roof on Wednesday, March 6. Channel 2 Action News reports that the westbound lanes of Ponce De Leon Ave. were briefly blocked, but debris in the road between Myrtle Street and Penn Avenue was cleared by 6:30 a.m. The sidewalk is still blocked, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The partial collapsed occurred during the overnight rain, according to Channel 2 Action News. Much of Metro Atlanta was under a flash flood warning this morning according to 11 Alive.

Mary Mac’s Tea Room opened in 1945 and underwent a change of ownership in 2020 after a brief closure.

Got a weather-related closure to report? Send the details to atlanta@eater.com.

Foursquare

Mary Mac's Tea Room

224 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, , GA 30308 (404) 876-1800 Visit Website

Atlanta

, , GA Visit Website

