Classic Atlanta Restaurant Mary Mac’s Tea Room Temporarily Closes After Partial Roof Collapse

Mary Mac’s Tea Room, one of Atlanta’s oldest restaurants, has temporarily closed following the partial collapse of its roof on Wednesday, March 6. Channel 2 Action News reports that the westbound lanes of Ponce De Leon Ave. were briefly blocked, but debris in the road between Myrtle Street and Penn Avenue was cleared by 6:30 a.m. The sidewalk is still blocked, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The partial collapsed occurred during the overnight rain, according to Channel 2 Action News. Much of Metro Atlanta was under a flash flood warning this morning according to 11 Alive.

Mary Mac’s Tea Room opened in 1945 and underwent a change of ownership in 2020 after a brief closure.

Got a weather-related closure to report? Send the details to atlanta@eater.com.