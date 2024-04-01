The Best Dishes Eater Atlanta Ate in March 2024

Eater Atlanta’s editor and contributors spend every week dining at multiple restaurants and pop-ups in search of the next great bite or cocktail. Some meals and drinks are definitely better than others and deserve a shoutout. Below are the best dishes Eater’s editor ate in March.

Half chicken Milanesa from Dive Wine Bar

Dive Wine’s March 4 pop-up at Talat Market was full of gems, but Mikel Burkhart’s (Samwich) ultra-crispy half-chicken Milanesa especially charmed me because it was a gimmick that worked. The playful presentation caught my table’s attention to the point that we named the dish the “giant chicken nugget.” One bite was all it took to realize this chicken wasn’t merely a visual spectacle — a lovely texture that was crunchy without being overly oily, and a hint of zing from the gribiche (looks like guacamole, tastes like pesto).

Jalapeño and cheddar cornbread from J’ouvert Caribbean Kitchen & Bar

As I mentioned a few weeks ago, J’ouvert’s arrival is a welcome addition to Atlanta’s all-day brunch scene. My group’s first item, a plump loaf of jalapeño and cheddar cornbread, set the stage for a strong meal. The accompanying whipped goat cheese and roasted red pepper jam took the bread to the next level, and the combination reminded me of the always-winning formula of crackers, cream cheese, and pepper jelly. Use the photo as evidence that the loaf didn’t last long.

Frittata ensalada from Rising Son

My fiance and I split this frittata and a biscuit for brunch a few weekends ago rather than each getting an entree, and it granted the perfect amount of food. I was also a huge fan of the house pineapple jam, which had a subtle degree of sweetness that expertly complemented the fluffy biscuit (and was also pretty great on its own).

Lobster cones from Damsel

Since there’s so much effort put into this dish’s presentation (and just look at that swancore vessel), one might think the taste factor isn’t up to par. Rest assured, appearances aren’t the only draw here — the crispy, gluten-free cones are packed with sweet, fluffy lobster throughout rather than just on top.

Cabbage and crispy rice salad from Breaker Breaker

With thinly sliced cabbage shreds, juicy orange segments, whole mint, basil, and an amount of dressing I can only lovingly describe as “sloppy,” this salad was made for vinegar slaw devotees. It’s a great accompaniment to the seafood and fried dishes that dominated Breaker Breaker’s menu. As a quick note, I appreciate the lack of peanuts on this salad (the opening menu’s iteration of this salad included peanuts, for context) because allergic reactions while dining out are never enjoyable.