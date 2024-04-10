 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Deborah VanTrece’s Italian Restaurant, La Panarda, Is Closing in Cascade Heights

The restaurant’s last day is Saturday, April 13

by Sarra Sedghi
Ossobucco lamb shank with polenta, mushrooms and a spring pea compote from La Panarda in Atlanta.
Ossobucco lamb shank from La Panarda
Josh Swinney

Iconic Atlanta chef and 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalist Deborah VanTrece will close La Panarda, her Italian restaurant in Cascade Heights, on Saturday, April 13, according to a press release. VanTrece’s two existing restaurants, Michelin-recommended Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours in Midtown and Oreatha’s at the Point, also in Cascade Heights, as well as her catering company Catering by VanTrece, will remain open.

In the release, VanTrece cited being “pulled in too many directions.” Most recently, VanTrece partnered with the American Express Centurion Lounge at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. VanTrece also has a follow-up to 2021’s The Twisted Soul Cookbook: Modern Soul Food with Global Flavors and a new television show in the works.

La Panarda opened in the spring of 2023. As it’s the latest of VanTrece’s trio of restaurants to open, VanTrece Hospitality Group selected La Panarda as the restaurant to close, VanTrece said in the release. VanTrece will continue to focus on her national brand and existing projects. “Soon another restaurant will move into the La Panarda restaurant space and, with the support of the neighboring residents, the area will thrive,” she said.

La Panarda

2317 Cascade Road, , GA 30311 (404) 343-1342 Visit Website

