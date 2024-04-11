Ruki’s Kitchen Is Getting a New Home in Peoplestown’s Food Hall

Ali Lemma’s Ethiopian pop-up Ruki’s Kitchen will get a permanent home at Switchman Hall, the Peoplestown food hall opening in the Terminal South mixed-use development in late 2024, according to a press release. Ruki’s Kitchen will offer four entree plate combinations, with steak, chicken, salmon tibs, and vegetable options.

Lemma left the corporate world to found Ruki’s Kitchen in 2021, and started a residency at East Atlanta Village’s Qommunity Food Hall in 2022. In 2023, Ruki’s Kitchen received a grant from the Heinz Black Kitchen Initiative.

On February 29, Ruki’s Kitchen, along with pop-up Tony’s Chicago Beef, was suddenly ousted from Qommunity Food Hall in East Atlanta Village. Ruki’s Kitchen currently has residencies at Tonearm in Decatur (Thursdays to Saturdays from 4-10 pm) and Punk Foodie’s Ponce City Market outpost (Sundays from 11-8 pm).

Stafford Properties announced the plans for Switchman Hall in March of 2023. The food hall will house 18 food stalls, including previously announced tenants such as The Original Hot Dog Factory, Perfect Seasoning — which already has a location at Chattahoochee Food Works — and Southern Grace. Like Terminal South, Switchman Hall will be adjacent to the Southside Beltline. It’ll also be the final stop on MARTA’s upcoming rapid-transit bus line. MARTA Rapid.