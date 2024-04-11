Spiller Park Coffee’s Fourth Location Brings New Shine to a Century-Old Building

“If I could pick a word to describe what this location feels like to me, it’s just very sweet,” says Dale Donchey, founder of Spiller Park Coffee.

It’s opening day at Spiller Park Coffee’s new Mitchell Street outpost, and Donchey radiates earnestness. “It’s like the old days, I’m running drinks,” he says excitedly, a mug in his hand. And it’s a beautiful day for the occasion — the weather is mild and partially sunny, hours away from the eclipse. Inside, the air is thick with the smell of house chai. 1980s tunes blare from tiny Bluetooth speakers. Promotional magnets sit next to the register.

Things have changed since Donchey put plans for the location into motion back in 2018 — mostly outside its 112-year-old building. The coffee shop space remains mostly unchanged and retains its own energy, with the original floor’s dips and penny tile botanicals, and vine-line molding on the walls.

“People walk in and are like, ‘wow, this is great — did you do this?’ And no, I did not — I didn’t have to,” he says. “It just speaks to how beautiful the place was on its own.”

Donchey and his team did paint the ceiling Spiller Park’s signature green-cyan hue, but the tin permeates through, altering the paint’s appearance.

“When I walked in, I was like, ‘Why is this green so different?’ I think it’s the layers of old stuff that’s behind it — it just made its own green,” Donchey says. “If you really look at the ceiling, it’s crazy how the green looks in different spots, but it’s the exact same paint.”

Donchey credits the color change as a happy accident, which, incidentally, is one of his favorite things about baseball (Spiller Park Coffee’s namesake is the ballpark where Atlanta’s first minor league baseball and Negro American League teams played nearly 100 years ago).

“There are details in chaos that I enjoy… I can be very detail-centric and hone in on the wrong thing sometimes,” he says. “I think that’s also the beauty of being in an old space — it’s gonna give you what it’s gonna give you.”

Despite Donchey’s breezy attitude today, opening a storefront in Hotel Row had its own set of challenges — namely, German real estate firm Newport’s exit from the South Downtown project last year. “Losing [our] landlord was definitely scary and I think there’s a moment where I thought I was gonna have to figure out how to get out of this and just be done with it,” he says.

But things worked out. Donchey now works with David Cummings and Jon Birdsong of Atlanta Tech Village, which has a location next door at the former Sylvan Hotel space. “Newport, I’m sure they had great plans and great ideas, probably never would have done for Atlanta what [Birdsong and Cummings did],” he says. “I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. It’s nice to finally be partnered with somebody who has the same mindset and vision.”

Over time, Donchey plans on releasing an expanded coffee menu. “We’re gonna try and nerd out a little bit, try some different brew methods and see if people want to play around with how strong they want their coffee,” he says.

Taking advantage of the walkable neighborhood (this is Donchey’s first location with street parking, rather than a parking deck), Spiller Park will rework their food menu to include more grab-go-options. Meanwhile, the neighborhood is making itself more conducive to biking. “My hope is to have a lot of people walking on the sidewalk with a sandwich in their hand,” he adds.

“Streets like this start making conversation for real, well-organized public transit to be a thing.”

As for Spiller Park Coffee’s future, Donchey is currently talking to the new owners of 999 Peachtree, where Lazy Betty recently reopened, about a potential fifth location.

“I’ve always wanted a sign on Peachtree Street,” he says. “It feels like you’ve made it if you can get your sign on Peachtree.”

233 Mitchell Street, Atlanta. spillerpark.com.