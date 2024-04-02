Where to Drink Coffee Cocktails in Atlanta

Espresso martinis are having a moment. But coffee cocktails — and not necessarily of the vodka variety — are here to stay.

From widely recognized libations like the White Russian and Irish coffee to the lesser-known, tropical-tasting Roman Holiday, coffee cocktails can be enhanced with other spirits and aperitifs like tequila, rum, gin, rye whiskey, and amaro to create drinks like the espresso Negroni, the coffee Boulevardier (a riff on the classic Negroni), and the carajillo, which dates back to 1800s-era Spain.

More recently invented coffee cocktails have pretty straightforward origins. But the carajillo has a murky history — some say Spanish soldiers drank it for “coraje,” or courage, before going to war. The version of this drink most commonly available today originated in Mexico and is made with equal parts espresso and Licor 43, a Spanish liqueur made from 43 secret botanical ingredients. It has started to appear on menus in Atlanta over the past few years, and has become trendy in other cities as well.

Be it a creamy brunch beverage paired with corn masa pancakes or a late-night, spirit-forward caffeine boost at the bar, there’s a coffee cocktail for everyone at these Atlanta bars and restaurants.

1660 McLendon Avenue NE, Atlanta

Always cozy, always comforting, Gigi’s is the perfect place to wind down after a long week or busy weekend, and the menu is small enough that if you want to order one of each dish, you can. The False Spring — with rye, amaro, sherry, and St. George NOLA Coffee Liqueur — is boozy yet easy to drink, and its robust undertones pair perfectly with the tiramisu or chocolate torte.

71 Georgia Avenue SE, Atlanta

Pick your own adventure at Summerhill’s quirky and beloved Little Bear. Though there isn’t one specific coffee cocktail option on the menu, chef Jarrett Stieber keeps a house espresso liqueur (made with rum, cocoa nibs, and whole coffee beans) prepped and ready to go, so you can sub it into classic drinks like the Negroni or the Manhattan. For the liqueur, Little Bear uses Fernando’s Blend, a coffee collab with Portrait Coffee.

5255 Peachtree Boulevard, Suite 105, Chamblee

On the brunch menu at Oaxaca, the Oax Carajillo is made with equal parts Licor 43 and cafe de olla, a traditional Mexican coffee with spices like cinnamon and clove, prepared in an earthen clay pot. Blue corn pancakes or pan francés pair well with a spiked coffee.

225 Rogers Street NE, Atlanta

Inspired by Nestlé’s Abuelita hot chocolate mix and mole flavors, the Abuelita at Fishmonger in Pullman Yards is spicy, sweet, and bright with notes of citrus, thanks to ingredients like reposado tequila, pineapple, cacao, habanero bitters, cinnamon, espresso liqueur, and Aleppo pepper. Take down a couple of menu favorites like the tuna melt and seafood chowder and when you’re ready for a slice of Key lime pie, go for the Abuelita. The lime and espresso combo makes for an unexpected and impeccable pairing.

1197 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Created by head bartender Gabe Jaramillo, the 9 to 5 is Jojo’s Beloved’s cross between an espresso martini and a White Russian. With Wheatley vodka, Don Q coconut rum, Mr Black coffee liqueur, blackstrap molasses, cold-brew coffee, and an optional dollop of creamy coconut-vanilla foam, this cocktail will keep drinkers supercharged all day (or night) long.

1374 Arkwright Place SE, Atlanta

Soak up the sunshine with a three-ingredient carajillo at El Tesoro. The tequila variation here uses Mi Campo reposado, Licor 43, and espresso, and goes great with brunch tacos like the chorizo con papas.

955 West Marietta Street NW, Atlanta

For a carajillo that’s a bit more sophisticated, head to the posh dining room at Palo Santo in West Midtown. The Santo Carajillo here is made with Nixta (a Mexican corn liqueur that’s sweet and smells of cornbread, vanilla, and caramel), Licor 43, Santa Teresa rum, and espresso. Order churros or a charcoal-smoked panna cotta to go with it before heading to the rooftop.

Lobby Bar at Hotel Clermont

789 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE, Atlanta

Created by bar manager Jorge Reyna, this tequila-based Mole Spice espresso martini is fiery and fragrant thanks to Fee Brothers Aztec Chocolate Bitters and Rhum J.M Bitters Piment Bondamanjak (made in Martinique with three kinds of chiles, including Bondamanjak and green peppers, as well as ginger, turmeric, and roasted almonds).

The Reading Room

429 Church Street, Decatur

Made with rum, coffee brandy, Luxardo Cherry liqueur, a scoop of vanilla gelato with a chocolate swirl cookie garnish, and freshly brewed espresso from Little Waves — a Latina-owned and -run roaster out of North Carolina — this new bar and cafe’s intoxicating affogato is reminiscent of an adult ice cream sundae.

Momonoki

95 8th Street NW #100, Atlanta

Made with Okinawa brown sugar, whiskey, coffee, and milk foam (instead of heavy cream like a traditional Irish coffee), the Japanese coffee at Momonoki is served hot, perfect for cooler days in Atlanta, and pairs nicely with a matcha doughnut or brownie from the cafe.

El Viñedo Local

730 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 100, Atlanta

This South American spot serves a riff on the traditional carajillo that doesn’t have Licor 43, but is instead made with Colombian Cumbé aguardiente (the literal translation of aguardiente is “burning water”), Amaro Montenegro, and Café Campesino espresso.