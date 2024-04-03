 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

One Restaurant Will Represent Atlanta at the James Beard Awards

Chefs Rod Lassiter and Parnass Lim Savang of Talat Market are finalists in the Best Chef: Southeast category

by Sarra Sedghi
Chefs Rod Lassiter and Parnass Lim Savang of Talat Market in Summerhill, Atlanta, GA.
Bailey Garrot

The James Beard Foundation has narrowed down its list of semifinalists and announced its 2024 award finalists. Regarded as the “Oscars of the food world,” the James Beard Awards are annually given in categories including Best New Restaurant, Outstanding Restaurant, Emerging Chef, and Best Chef across multiple regions.

This year’s Atlanta and Georgia semifinalists included Sushi Hayakawa for Outstanding Chef; Too Lucho’s, Bomb Biscuit, Southern National, and Puma Yu’s in Athens for Best Chef, Southeast; and Cooks & Soldiers for Outstanding Hospitality.

Out of six Atlanta semifinalists (and one Athens semifinalist), Talat Market will be Georgia’s sole representative at the awards.

The final winners in the restaurant and chef awards categories will be revealed at a gala ceremony in Chicago on June 10. Media awards nominees will be revealed later this month on April 30, and winners will be honored on June 8.

Below is the full list of the 2024 Atlanta nominees. No other semifinalists in Georgia or Alabama advanced to the final round, although several North and South Carolina semifinalists made the cut.

Best Chef, Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

• Rod Lassiter and Parnass Savang, Talat Market, Atlanta, GA

Talat Market originated as a pop-up in 2017, and opened a restaurant in Summerhill in 2020. Last year, it was named as a recommended restaurant in Atlanta’s Michelin Guide.

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Awards. Eater is partnering with the James Beard Foundation to livestream the awards in 2024. All editorial content is produced independently of the James Beard Foundation.

