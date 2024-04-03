 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Influencer Keith Lee’s FamiLee ATL Community Event Forced to Relocate After Drawing a Too-Large Crowd

The social media food critic originally planned to give out 500 free meals in Serena S Butler Park.

by Sarra Sedghi
Keith Lee poses for a photo in front of a step and repeat. He's wearing tinted sunglasses, a shirt with a deep V and a necklace.
Keith Lee stopped by Serena S Butler Park to offer
Keith Lee is back in Atlanta, but this time he’s not reviewing any restaurants. Instead, he’s giving out 500 meals from Larry & Cris Corner Kitchen, Pizza Hut pizzas, and limited-edition Nikes at a community event. After generating a little too much buzz, the FamiLee ATL Community Event was forced to relocate to 590 Piedmont Avenue.

This event comes mere days after Lee shared that he would return to Atlanta for a “redemption tour,” and then postponed the trip, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In a recent video, Lee announced that his next stop would be his first international destination: Toronto, Canada. While he and his family are in Atlanta during their current stop, though, he won’t be conducting a thorough review of the city’s dining scene for “business reasons,” according to a video he posted on Instagram.

On his last visit to Atlanta, Lee made waves, raising concerns about long lines in restaurants, questionable service, and a lack of take-out options. So, he wasn’t expecting the city to “welcome him with open arms,” he said.

The giveaway will last until supplies run out. Given that Lee’s trip to Atlanta hasn’t yet ended, as well as his track record for consistent acts of kindness, it’s worth speculating whether he will host another giveaway or event. At the time of publication, Eater Atlanta had not been informed of any plans for additional giveaways or when Lee will return to Atlanta.

