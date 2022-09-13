Where to Get Rosh Hashanah Dinner This Year Around Atlanta

Rosh Hashanah celebrates the start of the Jewish New Year — a holiday that begins this year at sunset on Friday, September 15, and ends at sunset Sunday, September 17. Throughout those two days, family and friends gather together to dine on dishes and foods richly symbolic and meaningful to the holiday, including apples, dates, and fall fruits like the pomegranate and honey cakes, challah, fish, and sides of dried fruits and root vegetables. Check out these Atlanta restaurants, markets, and catering companies preparing special holiday meals, dishes, and desserts for Rosh Hashanah this year.

The culinary studio and catering company run by chef Andrew Traub features a Rosh Hashanah family meal for pickup in Johns Creek. Traub created a holiday menu feeding up to six people that includes a choice of fall salads, entrees like roasted honey and soy glazed chicken or pan-seared salmon with grilled artichokes and sides dishes of roasted sweet potatoes and apples or roasted Brussels sprouts. Challah and honey cakes are also available. Order via email at orders@asculinaryconcepts.com.

The Atlanta bakery and market is offering its annual Rosh Hashanah menu filled with a la carte dishes, breads, and desserts for the holiday. The menu this year features everything from entrees of Alon’s brisket and chicken marbella with sides of matzah balls and sweet potato tzimmes and loaves of challah to apple sponge cake, rugelach, and babka for dessert.

On Sunday, September 17, the Westside Provisions District restaurant is hosting a fall equinox and Rosh Hashanah dinner, starting at 5 p.m. The dinner features seasonal dishes comprising foods symbolic to Rosh Hashanah, with blessings for each course. Dinner is $90 per person and reservations are required.

Breadwinner features both Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur menus again this year. The Rosh Hashanah menu features brisket and smoked salmon by the pound, cabbage rolls, matzah ball soup by the quart, and sides dishes of roasted root vegetables and butternut squash quinoa. There’s also challah, honey bread, and chocolate rugelach available to order. Order online for pickup at either the Sandy Springs or Dunwoody location.

Julia Kesler Imerman and her team at Daily Chew are back with another Rosh Hashanah menu that challah, mini matzah ball and dill soup, latkes, and schmaltzy potatoes, as well as entrees of braised brisket and a whole rotisserie chicken. Order an apple butter cake or flourless chocolate torte for dessert.

The kosher ghost kitchen and catering service is once again offering a Rosh Hashanah menu for pickup from Northland Drive in Sandy Springs and on Holly Lane in Toco Hills. Expect dishes like garlic date leek confit, balsamic marinated eggplant, pumpkin soup, and honey glazed fig salmon among the dishes available to order for Rosh Hashanah.

The Emory Point and Sandy Springs locations of the General Muir are offering both Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur catering menus this year. There’s also a Rosh Hashanah dinner serving traditional dishes taking place at the Emory Point location on September 15. Reservations are required for the Rosh Hashanah dinner.

This kosher butcher shop and market on Briarcliff is once again offering a catering menu for Rosh Hashanah that includes gefilte fish, a variety of kugel, orange glazed chicken, sweet and sour meatballs, and plenty of other traditional dishes and holiday sweets and breads. Email sgilmer@kgatl.com to order.