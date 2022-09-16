Here’s Where to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Atlanta This Year

It’s fall festival season once again in Atlanta, which also means it’s time for Oktoberfest at breweries around town. Inspired by the two-centuries-old celebration in Germany filled with brats, beer, and carb-heavy foods, this year’s Oktoberfest runs from Saturday, September 16, through Tuesday, October 3.

The following Atlanta breweries are marking Oktoberfest 2023 with special release beers, festival merch and beer steins, and fun events, including lederhosen and stein hoisting contests, live polka music in the beer garden, keg tappings, and even a gelande quaffing contest (you have to see it to believe it.)

Check back for updates. Know of an Oktoberfest event taking place at a brewery or brewpub around Atlanta? Send Eater the details at atlanta@eater.com.

Related Atlanta Breweries and Brewpubs for Grabbing a Pint Today

All locations of Monday Night Brewing are now slinging the brewery’s Ocktoberfest marzen this year featuring German hops tettnang and hallertau. Also available in six packs for purchase in the taprooms at the Garage and Trabert Avenue.

Oktoberfest is already well underway this year at Summerhill brewery Halfway Crooks, and continues through October 8 in the biergarten on the weekends. Expect special and limited release beers for Oktoberfest, Bavarian snacks and foods, live music, merch, and plenty of games to play during the multi-week beer celebration.

Backed by longtime Atlanta chef Shaun Doty, the Wurst Beer Hall channels the vibes, food, and beers of Bavarian biergartens. Think sampler platters of Patak sausages and sauerkraut, giant Bavarian pretzels served with brown ale mustard, and entrees of currywurst paired with Ayinger beers on draft. Head over to the Wurst during Oktoberfest for a multi-week celebration, starting Saturday, September 16. Expect $1 sausages specials with a purchase of Round Trip Brewing’s Oktoberfest märzen or Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest märzen, a pop-up in the backyard beer garden featuring foods like German-inspired pretzel focaccia and jalapeno-cheddar pretzels, live music, and German wine dinner in partnership with Elemental Spirits wine shop. October 1 sees the Wurst Beer Hall host its first gelande quaffing contest (you have to see it to believe it.)

Both the Grant Park and new Westside Paper locations of Elsewhere Brewing will host Oktoberfest events this month. A grand opening for Elsewhere Brewing’s new Greenhouse location at Westside Paper takes place Saturday, September 16, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., in the courtyard. Expect a DJ, live polka music, brats and pretzels, and three German-style beer releases (a kolsch, a hefeweizen, and a marzen) during the event. A similar celebration takes place, Sunday, September 17, at the Grant Park location. Oktoberfest beers are available at both breweries throughout the season.

Brewpub Bold Monk Brewing in Underwood Hills kicks off Oktoberfest Saturday, September 16, in its beer garden and the Abbey above the dining room. The day-long celebration includes live music, stein hoisting and best dressed lederhosen and dirndl contests, a cask tapping of Bold Monk Festbier, live music, and plenty of German-style beers and pretzels. Tickets are $45 and include an Oktoberfest beer stein, one free beer, and $5 refills.

Related Brilliant Beer Gardens to Visit in Atlanta

This Tucker brewery and beer garden is going all out again this year with its annual Tucktoberfest, Saturday, September 16, through Sunday, October 1. Expect keg tappings, special release German-style beers, food specials, an artist market and carnival, and even a yodeling contest.

The Decatur brewery kicks off Oktoberfest with two special releases on Thursday, September 21: Imaginary Friend (festbier) and Happy Place (marzen). Pair with a pizza from Glide in the taproom.

The Hapeville brewery is once again celebrating Oktoberfest with a celebration taking place Saturday, September 23. Look for German foods, live music, and the return of Arches’ marzen-style lager.

The beer garden in Benteen Park hosts an Oktoberfest celebration Saturday, September 23, starting at 1 p.m. Look for brat specials and Ayinger Privatbrauerei and Round Trip’s Oktoberfest märzen on draft. Head back to Red’s on Sunday, September 24, for pumpkin beers stocked in the fridges and on tap.

On Saturday, September 23, Wild Heaven plans to celebrate both its 13th anniversary and Oktoberfest at the Avondale location. Look for German-style foods, special commemorative beer mugs, a stein hoisting competition, live music, and beer specials, including the brewery’s new Anniversary Beer and Stein beer. The special release beer is also available at the taproom in West End.

The Grant Park brewery hosts an Oktoberfest celebration Saturday, September 30, with festbier and Red Headed Haley on draft, hot dogs and brats from Red’s Beer Garden and hand pies from Coffyn Pyes, live music, and plenty of games, including a stein holding competition and dirndl and lederhosen contest.

The Underwood Hills brewery is planning a number of special events for Oktoberfest, September 30 through October 8. Expect special beer releases and Oktoberfest merch available for purchase, food stalls, a small dog race, beer stein painting, and an Oktoberfest field day with prizes.

The downtown Atlanta brewery is transforming into one big beer garden for Octoberfest Saturday, September 30, to include live music and polka, food trucks doling out brats and pretzels, and plenty of festbiers. Tickets are $15 to $65 person. Party starts at 3 p.m.