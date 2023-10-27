Everything You Need to Know About the Atlanta Michelin Guide

In July 2023, Michelin announced it was coming to Atlanta, finally deeming the city’s restaurants worthy of the French tire company’s prestigious dining guide. Atlanta joins six Michelin cities and states in the U.S., including New York City, California, Colorado, Florida, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.

For the inaugural Michelin guide to Atlanta, anonymous dining inspectors spent months reviewing numerous restaurants within the perimeter (ITP). Atlanta now features five one star restaurants and ten bib gourmand restaurants, with 30 other restaurants earning Michelin recommendation mentions in the dining guide. And while residents living outside Atlanta’s perimeter (OTP) were disappointed that restaurants around the metro area weren’t considered in 2023, Michelin says it plans to eventually expand those boundaries to include OTP restaurants in future editions of the guide.

Scroll down to keep up with all of the latest Atlanta Michelin guide coverage here, including news, restaurant feature stories, helpful explainers, and hot takes.