Where to Celebrate the Lunar New Year Around Atlanta With Festive Foods

The Lunar New Year begins on Saturday, February 10, kicking off just over two weeks of celebrations. It also ushers in the Year of the Dragon, the fifth animal in the Chinese zodiac associated with intense energy and significant change, with 2024 predicted to be a year of opportunities and excitement.

Food is always a big part of these celebrations, with dumplings, spring rolls, longevity noodles, steamed fish, and sweets like nian gao, or new year cake, playing vital roles at the table.

From food specials and chef pop-ups at restaurants to catching performances of traditional lion and dragon dances and reserving festive family feasts for home, here’s where to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Atlanta.

Know of another Lunar New Year food special, pop-up, or food event? Send the details to atlanta@eater.com. Check back for updates through February 10.

One of Atlanta’s biggest and most beloved Chinese New Year celebrations typically takes place at Atlanta Chinatown Mall in Chamblee. While it’s unclear whether festivities will finally return in 2024, stalls at the food court offer everything from dumplings and noodles to streamed fish dishes and succulent roast ducks. Pop by Family Baking to pick up some sweet treats for the home festivities. Eater reached out to representatives for Atlanta Chinatown to inquire about the status of the celebration this year, and will update with any new info.

Asian Square (Doraville) and Orient Center (Chamblee)

The Chien Hong School of Kung Fu typically will perform the traditional dragon dance and offers kung fu demonstrations at the Hong Duc Jewelry Store at both Asian Square and Orient Center on Buford Highway on Sunday, February 11 — the Orient Center performance is scheduled for 12:00 pm, while the Asian Square performance is scheduled for 1:30 pm. Be sure to check out the restaurants at both complexes, including spots like La Mei Zi, Mings BBQ, Mamak, and treats from Sweet Hut Bakery at Asian Square and Vietnamese restaurant Phở Bắc and Mist Snack Bar for dessert at Orient Center.

Several restaurants and complexes up and down Buford Highway as well as cities and cultural centers throughout metro Atlanta are hosting Lunar New Year events, starting February 3. Global Hearth will host its 10th annual Lunar New Year Cultural Dinner in conjunction with Natalie Keng on Saturday, February 3, at 6:00 pm. Tickets are available now. Canton House will host a 10-course banquet on Saturday, February 17; the event will start with a reception at 6:00 pm and dinner will start at 7:00 pm. Check We Love Buford Highway Instagram for more details.

The city of Decatur is celebrating the Lunar New Year at Ebster Courtyard at Beacon Municipal Center on on Saturday, February 3, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Expect a marketplace with craft booths, performances, a lion dance performance, and plenty of food from vendors like JenChan’s, Hapa Kitchen, Soupbelly, and Filipino pop-up Adobo ATL.

Doc Chey’s will host a three-day Lunar New Year celebration on from February 7-9 during lunch and dinner. The event features special fortune cookies with prizes inside each, including a chance to win a $300-value Atlanta United prize pack, Braves tickets, and t-shirts.

Laotian pop-up SO SO FED will have a special Lunar New Year menu at Ok Yaki on Sunday, February 11 and Monday, February 12 Featured items will include a steamed whole ginger fish, mapo tofu dumplings, and radish cakes.

Lunar New Year events and festivities are taking place at the park February 10-11, February 17-19, and February 24-25, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day, to include lion and dragon dance performances, a parade, storytelling, puppetry, a light show, and traditional celebratory foods. Tickets are $19.99 per person.

The Summerhill Thai restaurant is back again this year hosting an annual Lunar New Year dinner on Saturday, February 10. Book your tickets through Resy.

Restaurants for dumplings, noodles, fish dinners, and family feasts

