At Hartsfield-Jackson’s Newest Lounge, Chef Deborah VanTrece Keeps Things Fresh and Soulful

The world’s busiest airport is about to become a little more luxurious. On Wednesday, February 14, American Express will open a Centurion Lounge location at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. It’s the network’s largest location to date, encompassing nearly 26,000 square feet.

All that space will offer customers plenty of options while they’re waiting for their planes to board. Located adjacent to gate E11, the Centurion Lounge will serve a buffet with a menu from 2023 James Beard Award semifinalist Deborah VanTrece (Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours, Oreatha’s At The Point, La Panarda), whiskey bar The Reserve by American Express,, and landscaped outdoor terraces overlooking the airfield.

VanTrece’s menu includes dishes like black-eyed pea biryani, za’atar grilled chicken thighs with green tomato chimichurri, and Twisted Soul salad with strawberry peppercorn vinaigrette. The space will also have a food and beverage station with gluten-free and vegan items like protein bites, salads, and “immunity booster” juice shots.

The partnership comes full circle for VanTrece, who worked as a flight attendant. “Flying has everything to do with my cooking because of the way my eyes were opened to so many different cultures and so many different types of food,” she says. “Being a flight attendant, I was able to expound on my base of soul food.”

The lounge will emphasize fresh foods and ingredients. “It’s, in my opinion, definitely something that sets them apart, as a person who has been a flight attendant and traveled extensively,” VanTrece says.

Although the lounge uses a buffet format, VanTrece says the Centurion Lounge will put out smaller amounts of food and replenish items more often.

“You don’t walk up and see a long hotel pan with 80 chicken breasts and you’ve got chicken breast number 50 and it’s dried out,” she says. “A lot of things are served in the cast-iron itself that’s sitting on the actual buffet.”

The buffet stations will be accompanied by “wellness stations” stocked with items like overnight oats, juices, and smoothies.

Diners can expect to see soulful twists reflecting both VanTrece’s travels and upbringing. The hoppin’ John biryani, for example, originates from VanTrece trying biryani for the first time. “It reminded me of hoppin John’ when I had it,” she says. “I decided to pair it with a black-eyed pea. It just made me feel like I’m back in the South with a little touch of India, with some curry spices.” She’s offering twists on her signature dishes, using smoked turkey in her collard green rolls rather than pork. Other touches include pimento cheese grits in the morning, served with local chicken sausage.

“My food has always been my way of understanding and trying to cut through the differences that we seem to have had or still continue to have between cultures,” she says. “It’s food that I want you to converse about, I want you to wonder where it came from, you know, why I chose these ingredients.”

Although running an airport lounge is different from running a restaurant, VanTrece’s background in catering prepared her for some of the challenges. She’s far from daunted about serving thousands of passengers daily, and fully trusts her team. “There’s recipes that I have scaled and if we need to scale them more, the chefs that are working there on site every day have been very good about making sure that we’re still paying attention to the flavor and consistency of all the dishes,” she says. A recent tasting moved her to tears. “I was so proud of them. I think that anyone coming through will taste the love and the soul in the food and the freshness of it. I think it is definitely a change in what we see in airport cuisine.”

The lounge is free for American Express U.S. Platinum and U.S. Business Platinum cardholders, and visitors will be charged $50 ($30 for those aged 2 to 17). Cardholders can also qualify for free guest passes with certain restrictions.

“In my opinion, soul food is something that transcends all cultures,” VanTrece says. “Each one of us has our idea of soul food and we’re in the South, where I feel the soul food and the food of America originated.”