D.B.A. Barbecue’s Original Location Will Close After 15 Years

D.B.A. Barbecue’s original location at 1190 North Highland Avenue will close after 15 years later this month. The restaurant’s last day of operation is Sunday, February 25, as first reported by Tomorrow’s News Today. The restaurant announced its closure via an Instagram post on Tuesday, February 13.

Co-owner Matt Coggin told Eater Atlanta he’s focusing on his fast-casual concepts. The first, D.B.A. Barbeque’s Chastain outpost with counter service and a smaller menu, took over the former Greater Good BBQ location in June 2023. The second, D.B.A. Tacos and BBQ, opens in Clarkston this April.

“Basically, I’ve traded one large restaurant for two small ones,” Coggin says. The Chastain location is 1,500 square feet, while Clarkston’s comes in at 2,500 – the same size as the Virginia-Highland location’s second floor.

“This building’s not really made for barbecue because it’s on two floors,” Coggin says of the full-service restaurant. “When these other two came to fruition it was like, you know what? I get to build these exactly as I want ‘em and my lease is coming up for renewal. I can’t do all three by myself.”

Coggin adds that the scaled-down restaurants will also allow the D.B.A. team to expand its catering services. The Chastain and Virginia-Highlands location are cannibalizing each other, he says, because there’s so much customer overlap – especially when it comes to catering.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Coggin notes, D.B.A.’s catering operation served more customers than ever, but the work was equally divided between the two locations. “We did the exact same amount at 1,500 square feet as we did [in VaHi], and it was a lot of the same customers that picked up here last year,” he says.

While several of D.B.A.’s servers have no interest working in fast-casual, many already work for the catering operation and will continue there. Key employees will be redistributed to Chastain or Clarkston, if they haven’t already moved over.

Coggin sees himself coming back to full service someday, but never in a large restaurant. A smaller operation focused on dining, like his former employers La Tavola or Wisteria, is more his speed. “There’s a lot of uncertainty in full service right now,” he says, citing Kaleidoscope Bistro and Pub’s recent closure announcement.

However, Coggin, who has worked in Virginia-Highland since 1997, says the transition will be strange for him. “This is home base for our family,” he says. “My mom is my business partner and she was never supposed to work here. The only way she’ll retire is if she can’t walk here.”

The new Clarkston outpost, slated to open in April, is taking over the Taco Bell at 4540 E Ponce de Leon Ave. The main draw for the location, Coggin says, is the drive-thru. Any snobbery Coggin held at that side of hospitality dissipated in the early days of the pandemic, when he operated a makeshift drive-thru in D.B.A. Barbecue’s parking lot. “I’m out there talking to every guest that’s ever come in here to get their takeout,” he says. “If that got me reenergized, and I can take on two smaller things that’ll be easier, then it just doesn’t make sense personally to continue with this one.”