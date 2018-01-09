38 Essential Restaurants Around Atlanta, Summer 2023

From sensational seafood and soul food dishes bursting with Caribbean flavors to pizzas topped with chaat and homestyle breakfast fare that will have you coming back for more

The Eater 38 is a curated list of restaurants covering Atlanta and its metropolitan area — both inside and outside the perimeter — spanning myriad cuisines and price points. It’s meant to help navigate Atlanta’s sprawling restaurant scene, while also answering the question, “Can you recommend a restaurant?”

With winter’s arrival, the Eater 38 has been updated for the first time in 2023 to include longtime Atlanta staples, restaurants with loyal followings, and those really bringing something special to the food scene right now. The restaurants listed below have been open for six months or longer and were selected to showcase the impressive diversity of Atlanta’s dining landscape. Removal from the Eater 38 does not mean a restaurant isn’t still great and won’t return in the future, but it allows for new additions, keeping the 38 a fresh, inclusive, and representative list.

For the third quarterly update of 2023, Feedel Bistro (closed), Lee’s Bakery, Kathmandu Kitchen, The Chastain, and Lyla Lila were removed to make way for Ticonderoga Club, Java Jive, Fishmonger, Rice and Pie, and Auntie Vee’s Kitchen.

Want to nominate a restaurant? Send suggestions to atlanta@eater.com, along with details as to why a particular restaurant deserves to be included before the next quarterly update.

