Share All sharing options for: Dine and Drink While Listening to Live Music Around Atlanta

Acoustic performances, jazz and salsa music, band jams, and even dueling pianos all while grabbing dinner and drinks

Share All sharing options for: Dine and Drink While Listening to Live Music Around Atlanta

There are plenty of concert halls and venues around Atlanta to catch a show, but sometimes it’s nice to just sit back, relax, and listen to a little live music over dinner and drinks. From blues bars to acoustic performances and live bands at restaurants during dinner and dueling piano shows over drinks, here are a few establishments around ATL offering live music on the menu, too.

Don’t see a favorite Atlanta bar or restaurant with regular live music listed? Send Eater the details via the tipline for the next update.