Where to Order a Jam-Packed Bento Box Lunch Around Atlanta

Pile Up Your Plate at These Buffets and Cafeterias Around Atlanta

Where to Eat and Drink in Smyrna and Vinings

Smith’s Olde Bar

Dine and Drink While Listening to Live Music Around Atlanta

Acoustic performances, jazz and salsa music, band jams, and even dueling pianos all while grabbing dinner and drinks

by Beth McKibben Updated
Smith’s Olde Bar

There are plenty of concert halls and venues around Atlanta to catch a show, but sometimes it’s nice to just sit back, relax, and listen to a little live music over dinner and drinks. From blues bars to acoustic performances and live bands at restaurants during dinner and dueling piano shows over drinks, here are a few establishments around ATL offering live music on the menu, too.

Don’t see a favorite Atlanta bar or restaurant with regular live music listed? Send Eater the details via the tipline for the next update.

Park Bench Battery

After more than 25 years in Buckhead, Park Bench relocated to Battery Atlanta in 2019 where it remains a popular spot to listen to local and national bands and dueling piano shows. Grab a pizza from the slice bar at Antico nearby, then order drinks at Park Bench and enjoy some music. Open until 2:30 a.m.

900 Battery Ave SE Ste 1060, Atlanta, GA 30339
(770) 575-2879
(770) 575-2879

Boggs Social & Supply

This West End neighborhood bar and restaurant features a rotating list of pop-ups serving food here, including Seoul Chikin, Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken, and Heaps ATL hand pies. Look for a lineup of weekly live music shows from local bands and musicians, too. Check Instagram for pop-up menus and live music performances. Be sure to check out breakfast pop-up Ria’s Baby Bird on the weekends.

1310 White St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 600-2963
(404) 600-2963

Northside Tavern

The dive blues bar Northside Tavern has been an establishment on Howell Mill Road for decades. This iconic Westside haunt hosts bands and blues legends from around the country, and even helped launch of few locals musicians onto the national music scene. Open well into the early morning hours. Be sure to keep an eye out here for celebrity sightings.

1058 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 874-8745
(404) 874-8745

Kat's Cafe

Located near Piedmont Park, Kat’s Cafe is a great spot in Midtown for sipping wine and cocktails and grabbing a pizza to share while listening to a variety of live music and open mic performances, spoken word and poetry, and stand up comedy. Friday nights at Kat’s Cafe sees a happy hour from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with $5 drinks specials and half-priced bottles of wine.

970 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 347-2263
(404) 347-2263

Buteco

The Brazilian coffee house and bar at Grant Park’s Beacon complex is a quiet neighborhood hangout by day, but evenings see Buteco transform into a buzzy bar serving caipirinhas, beer, and wine. Live music and open mic nights are hosted throughout the week on the covered patio out back and include acts ranging from local indie rock bands to samba and acoustic guitar. It’s not unusual to see couples during samba nights spill out onto the sidewalk dancing. In 2022, owner and musician Rafael Pereira transitioned the food menu to mostly street tacos. But the restaurant also serves feijoada (Brazilian bean stew) on special occasions.

1039 Grant St SE suite c-10, Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 963-2929
(404) 963-2929

Our Bar ATL

This Edgewood Avenue bar is so much more than its name presents. Since opening in February 2020, Our Bar ATL has become an inclusive community hub for drinking, dancing, live music and performances, and social justice events. Expect smash burgers, wings, and fries from the tiny kitchen to pizza rolls and hot pretzels served from one of the automats (hot food vending machines). Open Sunday until 12 a.m.; Monday - Saturday until 2:30 a.m.

339 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(678) 929-8380
(678) 929-8380

Park Tavern

Park Tavern on the edge of Piedmont Park offers one of Atlanta’s most impressive views of the Midtown skyline and the occasional local musical act on its stage. This includes Atlanta’s favorite soft rock band, Yacht Rock Revue.

500 10th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 249-0001
(404) 249-0001

Smith's Olde Bar

This iconic dive bar in Midtown opened in 1994 and has been rocking on Piedmont Avenue into the wee hours ever since. Head in for dinner, drinks, dancing, and live music nearly every night.

1578 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
(404) 875-1522
(404) 875-1522

City Winery

City Winery in Old Fourth Ward at the Ponce City Market complex is all about dinner (and wine) and a show, whether that’s in their dining room or for acoustical acts on the patio. Concerts here can range from local musicians and national acts wanting to perform in an intimate setting to throwback shows featuring musicians like Colin Hay from Men at Work and Natalie Merchant from 10,000 Maniacs, and even burlesque. Check the calendar for concert dates and tickets. City Winery offers a full food and drink menu.

650 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 946-3791
(404) 946-3791

Rock N Taco Roswell

Live music from local and national bands and acoustic performers happens nearly every night at this Roswell Tex-Mex joint. There’s even music bingo on Tuesdays, starting at 7:30 p.m. Order wings, tacos, and burritos paired with a mojito or one of the very strong margaritas here.

928 Canton St, Roswell, GA 30075
(678) 878-3414
(678) 878-3414

The Eastern

This live music and concert venue on the edge of Reynoldstown offers a small menu of snacky foods. Expect dishes like sweet soy glazed chicken potstickers, bacon-wrapped banh mi hot dog sliders, and fried peach hand pies on the menu here. The rooftop at the Eastern also features its own bar, open-air seating, and a covered performance area for more intimate shows.

777 Memorial Dr SE Building C, Atlanta, GA 30316

Limerick Junction Pub

Billed as Atlanta’s oldest Irish bar, Limerick Junction is the spot for pints of Guinness, Harp, and Smithwick’s on draft in Virginia-Highland. Food leans into comfort favorites like wings, fish and chips, bangers and mash, and fried cheese curds. Try the hot tots tossed in wing sauce and ranch and the onion-battered fried green beans with curry and Guinness barbecue sauce. Expect live music nightly at this Irish pub, too, ranging from Irish and bluegrass to cover bands and DJs.

822 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 874-7147
(404) 874-7147

Blind Willie's

Folks seeking live blues music will find it at this legendary Virginia-Highland bar. Six nights a week, in fact, Blind Willie’s hosts both local and national blues bands. It’s basically “an eternal Atlanta blues festival,” according to the bar. As for food and drinks, expect everything from jambalaya and red beans and rice to chicken tenders and baskets of saucy wings paired with beer, wine, and cider.

828 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 873-2583
(404) 873-2583

The Star Community Bar

Housed in a former bank on Moreland, and after undergoing a change of ownership and renovation, Star Bar is back open in Little Five Points for cocktails, beer, and live shows and music ranging from funk to punk.

437 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 500-4942
(404) 500-4942

The EARL

The Earl in East Atlanta Village is known for hosting a wide and eclectic range of alternative and underground bands on its stage. Most tickets for shows here are well under $20. The bar includes a full bar and menu of pub food, including a couple of Atlanta’s finest burgers — the bacon blue cheese burger and the El Diablo topped with chili, Diablo salsa, jalapeños, roasted poblanos, and pepper jack cheese.

488 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 522-3950
(404) 522-3950

Eclipse di Luna

With locations in Buckhead, Dunwoody, and now in Alpharetta, Eclipse di Luna continues to be the choice date night spot for sangria, tapas and paella, and Latin music and dancing any night of the week. There’s even free salsa dancing lessons on Thursday nights at the Buckhead location.

4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30346
(678) 205-5862
(678) 205-5862

Eddie's Attic

Eddie’s Attic in downtown Decatur is the ultimate spot for dinner, drinks, and musical acts in an intimate setting. The music bar opened in 1991 and has become a staple for catching local and independent musicians from around the world as well as spoken word artists nearly every night of the week. The bar hosts songwriter open mic nights, too. While the kitchen is currently being renovated, the patio bar is open during shows as is the bar in the music room.

515 N McDonough St, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 377-4976
(404) 377-4976

Waller's Coffee Shop

Waller’s Coffee Shop, owned by Jason Waller, is part-coffee house and part-music room for local musicians, spoken word artists, poets, and other entertainers to perform. Waller opened the shop in order to provide a safe haven for people battling mental illnesses or recovering from addiction. It’s now become an inclusive, welcoming space for the entire community to gather. Head here throughout the week for a variety of singer songwriters performing on the small stage inside or out back in the sprawling outdoor seating area, complete with fire pits and a stage. Pop into the shop for coffee, biscuits sandwiches, pastries, and sandwiches. 

240 Dekalb Industrial Way, Decatur, GA 30033
(404) 975-3060
(404) 975-3060

The Velvet Note

Life is a cabaret at this jazz club and restaurant in Alpharetta. Listen to jazz performed by local musicians in an intimate space while dining on everything from flatbread pizzas, pan-seared salmon, and charcuterie boards to steak frites, lump crab cakes, and freshly made desserts by chef and owner Tamara Fuller. There’s even open mic nights at the Velvet Note. Reservations required.

4075 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30005
(855) 583-5838
(855) 583-5838

Stone Mountain Public House

A night out at Stone Mountain Public House Cigar and Piano Bistro is a whole experience. Commit to the bistro feel with an order of the traditional French onion soup and a wedge salad. Then, sip a glass of whiskey or a cocktail while listening to one of the tavern’s two featured pianists. The restaurant includes a humidor filled with top-notch cigars and recently installed five new high-powered ventilators and air purifiers to keep smoke to a minimum.

947 Main St, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
(678) 439-5292
(678) 439-5292

