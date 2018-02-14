 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Where to Eat in Athens, Home to the University of Georgia (UGA)

Where to Eat Around Atlanta University Center (the AUC)

17 Restaurants Around Atlanta for Fantastic Sushi

More in Atlanta See more maps
The General Muir cheeseburger topped with lettuce and shaved onions and a plate of fries The General Muir

You Should Try These Burgers From Restaurants Around Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants are loaded with great burgers, from double-stack cheeseburgers to burgers topped with kimchi, jerk sauce, or crispy pastrami

by Beth McKibben Updated
View as Map
by Beth McKibben Updated
The General Muir

Atlantans love a great burger and are fiercely loyal to the restaurants serving their favorites, sometimes refusing to venture out and try other versions of the meat patty sandwich. That’s a shame, too, because Atlanta and its sprawling metropolitan area offer a wide variety of burgers, from thick, single beef patty classics topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato to monstrous meaty creations crammed between a grilled cheese sandwich or topped with kimchi, jerk sauce, or crispy pastrami. Here are a just few outstanding burgers to try around Atlanta right now.

Don’t see a favorite burger listed here? Send the details to atlanta@eater.com for consideration on the next update.

Read more: The Undeniable Magic Behind the General Muir Cheeseburger

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Barn Belly Burgers

Copy Link

Burgers infused with Jamaican ingredients and flavors? Sign us up. Barn Belly in Dallas, Georgia, features burgers like the Natty Dread with grilled red onions, a medley of peppers, and both American cheese and mozzarella. The Rowdy sees a beef patty and jerk chicken topped with American cheese, lettuce and tomato, and pineapple and jerk sauce. For some meaty indulgence mixed with comfort food, order the Cheezy Mac — a single beef patty topped with mac and cheese and bacon bits. All burgers come with fries.

8492 Hiram Acworth Hwy #129, Dallas, GA 30157
(404) 528-0040
(404) 528-0040

Burger Crush

Copy Link

This recently opened burger joint in Smyrna features everything from smash burgers, like the classic served with one, two, or three patties topped with American cheese, to the mushroom burger with Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and onions. Consider ordering the burger of the day special, too, paired with a milkshake or root beer float.

871 Concord Rd SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
(678) 217-4032
(678) 217-4032

Muss & Turner's Smyrna

Copy Link

This backyard-style burger cooked on a Big Green Egg is still a best-seller after all these years and comes topped with roasted poblano pepper, melted cheddar cheese, red onion, and cilantro aioli.

1675 Cumberland Pkwy SE #309, Smyrna, GA 30080
(770) 434-1114
(770) 434-1114

The Companion

Copy Link

This restaurant from Steinbeck’s chef Andy Gonzales in the Bolton neighborhood serves up a burger known as the Tower of Power. The double-stack cheeseburger features bacon and million island dressing. Definitely pair it with the smothered tater tots here that come topped with smoked pork, shaved Brussels sprouts, melted cheese, and salsa verde. The Steinbeck is another great burger option to order, replacing melty American cheese with tangy pimento cheese. It’s then topped with bacon and fresh jalapeno peppers.

2316 Marietta Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 228-1632
(404) 228-1632

Also featured in:

Patty and Franks

Copy Link

“There’s love in every bun,” according to the slogan at Patty and Franks inside Chattahoochee Food Works. This food stall from chef Andrew Zimmern might be slinging the sleeper hit of the food hall with its burgers. All burgers are made using Pat Lafrieda meats and come served on a soft buttery bun. Keep it classic with a double-stack cheeseburger topped with melted American cheese, crispy shredded lettuce, onions, a slice of tomato, and dill pickle chips.

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Also featured in:

LOL Burger Bar

Copy Link

Don’t be put off by the name because the burgers at LOL Burger Bar are no laughing matter. Taking over the former Ssam Burger space, try the restaurant’s namesake LOL burger topped with gouda cheese, grilled red and green peppers, spicy mayo, and onions on a buttery bun. The WTF burger is another worthy option on the menu and comes topped with American cheese, kimchi, and house sauce.

2080 Defoors Ferry Rd NW #130, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 907-4271
(404) 907-4271

CHE BUTTER JONEZ

Copy Link

Occupy the Hood activist Malik Rhasaan and Detric Fox-Quinlan opened a permanent location of their popular food truck next door to a Chevron on Cleveland Avenue in southwest Atlanta. Folks would be wise to order the restaurant’s That Sh!T Slambing lamb burger topped with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, fresh jalapenos, and herb sauce.

757 Cleveland Ave SW Suite E, Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 919-4061
(404) 919-4061

Also featured in:

THAT Burger Spot! #1

Copy Link

There’s a burger for everyone (and any time) on the menu at That Burger Spot, which also includes three other locations in Fayetteville and in Jonesboro. Try the That Just Wakin Up, a double patty of either beef or turkey meat topped with American cheese, bacon, and a fried egg or keep it classic with That Ol School served plain and simple with American cheese and ketchup. For an over-the-top burger experience, order That Night Night — five patties layered with American and pepperjack cheeses. There are smaller burger orders here, too, including That 404, a single patty topped with American cheese and bacon. Pair burgers with Cajun-spiced crinkle fries. Vegan and pescatarian burger options available.

723 GA-138 Suite C, Riverdale, GA 30274
(770) 731-2695
(770) 731-2695

GOOD AS BURGERS

Copy Link

This vegan food truck serves a meatless version of the McDonald’s Big Mac that tastes like the real thing. Owned by Cornoy Watkins and Talia Jones, the Big As Burger comes served with a six-ounce Beyond meat patty topped with vegan cheddar cheese, vegan mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions on a sesame seed bun. Be sure to order the GABS sloppy joe cheese fries and a slice of vegan strawberry cheesecake. Follow GABS on Instagram for food truck and pop-up locations.

670 Terry St SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 883-2251
(404) 883-2251

Also featured in:

Holeman and Finch

Copy Link

This is the restaurant that started a late-night burger craze back in the early 2010s, leading owners Linton and Gina Hopkins to eventually open three H&F Burger locations at Ponce City Market, Truist Park, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. While readily available at H&F Burger any time of day, the original double-stack cheeseburger is still best served at Holeman and Finch, now open in a new location at Colony Square.

1201 Peachtree St NE Building 400, Suite #160, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 948-1175
(404) 948-1175

Little's Food Store

Copy Link

A throwback to the lunch counter burgers of yore, Little’s in Cabbagetown keeps it simple and classic with a half-pound, double-stack topped with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and American cheese. All burgers come with fries. Grab a seat on the adjacent outdoor patio here, or take the burger to go and sit in the sun at the neighborhood park in Cabbagetown.

198 Carroll St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 963-7012
(404) 963-7012

Also featured in:

Wrecking Bar Brewpub

Copy Link

A burger and a beer. What could be a more perfect combination? Wrecking Bar keeps its OG burger classic with melty cheddar cheese, pickles, lettuce, onions, and tomato topped with the restaurant’s house sauce. Be sure to add cured bacon.

292 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 221-2600
(404) 221-2600

Also featured in:

The Vortex

Copy Link

The Vortex offers several burger options on the menu, but bold diners will try the Triple Bypass — three patties, three fried eggs, 14 slices of American cheese, 10 slices of bacon, and two grilled cheese sandwiches serving as buns. There’s even a Quadruple Bypass for those who dare tempt fate. Basically, the lengthy list of burgers at the Vortex is hard to beat. Open in Midtown and Little Five Points.

438 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 688-1828
(404) 688-1828

Also featured in:

NFA Burger

Copy Link

Billy Kramer, the man behind the popular Billy’s Burgers and NFA Burger pop-ups, opened a permanent location of NFA Burger inside a Chevron market on Chamblee Dunwoody Road in 2019. It’s been a hit ever since. Head in for NFA’s classic double and triple cheeseburgers as well as the monstrous quad burger. All are topped with American cheese, pickles, mustard, and Kramer’s sweet and salty “sassy” sauce. These burgers are not to be missed.

Inside the Chevron, 5465 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338
(404) 666-2874
(404) 666-2874

Also featured in:

The General Muir and Fred’s Meat and Bread

Copy Link

Chef Todd Ginsberg came up with this classic double-stack when he worked as the chef at Bocado. Now his burger is served at the General Muir at Emory Point and in Sandy Springs, with a slightly pared down (but just as good) version at Fred’s Meat and Bread inside Krog Street Market. The burger is topped with American cheese, shaved onions, and bread and butter pickles. There’s an option to add a slab of crispy pastrami at the General Muir.

1540 Avenue Pl B-230, Atlanta, GA 30329
(678) 927-9131
(678) 927-9131

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Evergreen Butcher + Baker

Copy Link

The butcher shop and bakery in the heart of the Kirkwood neighborhood offers a small selection of sandwiches and pastries throughout the day, but make sure to grab a line-worthy cheeseburger when it’s on the menu here. Evergreen keeps its double cheeseburger classic, topping the burger with house-made pickles and aioli and serving it on a long-fermented sesame seed bun. One hundred cheeseburgers are typically available every Sunday, starting at 1 p.m.

2011 Hosea L Williams Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30317
(404) 996-2442
(404) 996-2442

Also featured in:

Grindhouse Killer Burgers

Copy Link

Grindhouse originally opened as a small burger stall inside Sweet Auburn Curb Market. It’s now expanded its burger-making operation with locations in Piedmont-Heights, Grant Park, Brookhaven, Decatur, Athens, and two at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

433 N McDonough St, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 400-0509
(404) 400-0509

Also featured in:

Three Buddies

Copy Link

Three Buddies is definitely worth seeking out on Buford Highway for its 100-percent halal menu of American comfort food classics. This includes a flavorful double-stack cheeseburger topped with slaw, special sauce, sweet pickles, sauteed onions, and mushrooms and the triple patty 3B signature burger with all the aforementioned toppings.

4966 Buford Hwy NE, Chamblee, GA 30341
(678) 825-2338
(678) 825-2338

Also featured in:

Pepitazo

Copy Link

With locations in Doraville and Duluth, Pepitazo brings a taste of Venezuelan street food to metro Atlanta. This includes takes on the classic burger, like the Tequeburger with cheese, bacon, potato sticks, and garlic sauce or the Pepiburger double-stack topped with American cheese, gouda, and bacon.

7130 Buford Hwy NE Suite B-130, Atlanta, GA 30340
(470) 395-5195
(470) 395-5195

Tucker Meat Market

Copy Link

What better place to indulge in a really good burger than a butcher shop, right? The menu at the counter is loaded with solid burger options, but regulars swear by the Mammoth. This burger is made with brisket and comes topped with cheese, bacon, grilled onions, jalapenos, mayo, and barbecue sauce. It’s only on the menu when the shop carries brisket. If the Mammoth isn’t available, order the Zesty — a ground beef burger topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle chips, jalapenos, mayo, mustard, and ketchup.

2187 Brockett Rd, Tucker, GA 30084
(770) 939-2959
(770) 939-2959

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Barn Belly Burgers

8492 Hiram Acworth Hwy #129, Dallas, GA 30157

Burgers infused with Jamaican ingredients and flavors? Sign us up. Barn Belly in Dallas, Georgia, features burgers like the Natty Dread with grilled red onions, a medley of peppers, and both American cheese and mozzarella. The Rowdy sees a beef patty and jerk chicken topped with American cheese, lettuce and tomato, and pineapple and jerk sauce. For some meaty indulgence mixed with comfort food, order the Cheezy Mac — a single beef patty topped with mac and cheese and bacon bits. All burgers come with fries.

8492 Hiram Acworth Hwy #129, Dallas, GA 30157
(404) 528-0040
(404) 528-0040

Burger Crush

871 Concord Rd SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

This recently opened burger joint in Smyrna features everything from smash burgers, like the classic served with one, two, or three patties topped with American cheese, to the mushroom burger with Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and onions. Consider ordering the burger of the day special, too, paired with a milkshake or root beer float.

871 Concord Rd SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
(678) 217-4032
(678) 217-4032

Muss & Turner's Smyrna

1675 Cumberland Pkwy SE #309, Smyrna, GA 30080

This backyard-style burger cooked on a Big Green Egg is still a best-seller after all these years and comes topped with roasted poblano pepper, melted cheddar cheese, red onion, and cilantro aioli.

1675 Cumberland Pkwy SE #309, Smyrna, GA 30080
(770) 434-1114
(770) 434-1114

The Companion

2316 Marietta Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

This restaurant from Steinbeck’s chef Andy Gonzales in the Bolton neighborhood serves up a burger known as the Tower of Power. The double-stack cheeseburger features bacon and million island dressing. Definitely pair it with the smothered tater tots here that come topped with smoked pork, shaved Brussels sprouts, melted cheese, and salsa verde. The Steinbeck is another great burger option to order, replacing melty American cheese with tangy pimento cheese. It’s then topped with bacon and fresh jalapeno peppers.

2316 Marietta Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 228-1632
(404) 228-1632

Patty and Franks

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

“There’s love in every bun,” according to the slogan at Patty and Franks inside Chattahoochee Food Works. This food stall from chef Andrew Zimmern might be slinging the sleeper hit of the food hall with its burgers. All burgers are made using Pat Lafrieda meats and come served on a soft buttery bun. Keep it classic with a double-stack cheeseburger topped with melted American cheese, crispy shredded lettuce, onions, a slice of tomato, and dill pickle chips.

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

LOL Burger Bar

2080 Defoors Ferry Rd NW #130, Atlanta, GA 30318

Don’t be put off by the name because the burgers at LOL Burger Bar are no laughing matter. Taking over the former Ssam Burger space, try the restaurant’s namesake LOL burger topped with gouda cheese, grilled red and green peppers, spicy mayo, and onions on a buttery bun. The WTF burger is another worthy option on the menu and comes topped with American cheese, kimchi, and house sauce.

2080 Defoors Ferry Rd NW #130, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 907-4271
(404) 907-4271

CHE BUTTER JONEZ

757 Cleveland Ave SW Suite E, Atlanta, GA 30315

Occupy the Hood activist Malik Rhasaan and Detric Fox-Quinlan opened a permanent location of their popular food truck next door to a Chevron on Cleveland Avenue in southwest Atlanta. Folks would be wise to order the restaurant’s That Sh!T Slambing lamb burger topped with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, fresh jalapenos, and herb sauce.

757 Cleveland Ave SW Suite E, Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 919-4061
(404) 919-4061

THAT Burger Spot! #1

723 GA-138 Suite C, Riverdale, GA 30274

There’s a burger for everyone (and any time) on the menu at That Burger Spot, which also includes three other locations in Fayetteville and in Jonesboro. Try the That Just Wakin Up, a double patty of either beef or turkey meat topped with American cheese, bacon, and a fried egg or keep it classic with That Ol School served plain and simple with American cheese and ketchup. For an over-the-top burger experience, order That Night Night — five patties layered with American and pepperjack cheeses. There are smaller burger orders here, too, including That 404, a single patty topped with American cheese and bacon. Pair burgers with Cajun-spiced crinkle fries. Vegan and pescatarian burger options available.

723 GA-138 Suite C, Riverdale, GA 30274
(770) 731-2695
(770) 731-2695

GOOD AS BURGERS

670 Terry St SE, Atlanta, GA 30315

This vegan food truck serves a meatless version of the McDonald’s Big Mac that tastes like the real thing. Owned by Cornoy Watkins and Talia Jones, the Big As Burger comes served with a six-ounce Beyond meat patty topped with vegan cheddar cheese, vegan mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions on a sesame seed bun. Be sure to order the GABS sloppy joe cheese fries and a slice of vegan strawberry cheesecake. Follow GABS on Instagram for food truck and pop-up locations.

670 Terry St SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 883-2251
(404) 883-2251

Holeman and Finch

1201 Peachtree St NE Building 400, Suite #160, Atlanta, GA 30309

This is the restaurant that started a late-night burger craze back in the early 2010s, leading owners Linton and Gina Hopkins to eventually open three H&F Burger locations at Ponce City Market, Truist Park, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. While readily available at H&F Burger any time of day, the original double-stack cheeseburger is still best served at Holeman and Finch, now open in a new location at Colony Square.

1201 Peachtree St NE Building 400, Suite #160, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 948-1175
(404) 948-1175

Little's Food Store

198 Carroll St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

A throwback to the lunch counter burgers of yore, Little’s in Cabbagetown keeps it simple and classic with a half-pound, double-stack topped with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and American cheese. All burgers come with fries. Grab a seat on the adjacent outdoor patio here, or take the burger to go and sit in the sun at the neighborhood park in Cabbagetown.

198 Carroll St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 963-7012
(404) 963-7012

Wrecking Bar Brewpub

292 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307

A burger and a beer. What could be a more perfect combination? Wrecking Bar keeps its OG burger classic with melty cheddar cheese, pickles, lettuce, onions, and tomato topped with the restaurant’s house sauce. Be sure to add cured bacon.

292 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 221-2600
(404) 221-2600

The Vortex

438 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307

The Vortex offers several burger options on the menu, but bold diners will try the Triple Bypass — three patties, three fried eggs, 14 slices of American cheese, 10 slices of bacon, and two grilled cheese sandwiches serving as buns. There’s even a Quadruple Bypass for those who dare tempt fate. Basically, the lengthy list of burgers at the Vortex is hard to beat. Open in Midtown and Little Five Points.

438 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 688-1828
(404) 688-1828

NFA Burger

Inside the Chevron, 5465 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Billy Kramer, the man behind the popular Billy’s Burgers and NFA Burger pop-ups, opened a permanent location of NFA Burger inside a Chevron market on Chamblee Dunwoody Road in 2019. It’s been a hit ever since. Head in for NFA’s classic double and triple cheeseburgers as well as the monstrous quad burger. All are topped with American cheese, pickles, mustard, and Kramer’s sweet and salty “sassy” sauce. These burgers are not to be missed.

Inside the Chevron, 5465 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338
(404) 666-2874
(404) 666-2874

The General Muir and Fred’s Meat and Bread

1540 Avenue Pl B-230, Atlanta, GA 30329

Chef Todd Ginsberg came up with this classic double-stack when he worked as the chef at Bocado. Now his burger is served at the General Muir at Emory Point and in Sandy Springs, with a slightly pared down (but just as good) version at Fred’s Meat and Bread inside Krog Street Market. The burger is topped with American cheese, shaved onions, and bread and butter pickles. There’s an option to add a slab of crispy pastrami at the General Muir.

1540 Avenue Pl B-230, Atlanta, GA 30329
(678) 927-9131
(678) 927-9131

Related Maps

Evergreen Butcher + Baker

2011 Hosea L Williams Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30317

The butcher shop and bakery in the heart of the Kirkwood neighborhood offers a small selection of sandwiches and pastries throughout the day, but make sure to grab a line-worthy cheeseburger when it’s on the menu here. Evergreen keeps its double cheeseburger classic, topping the burger with house-made pickles and aioli and serving it on a long-fermented sesame seed bun. One hundred cheeseburgers are typically available every Sunday, starting at 1 p.m.

2011 Hosea L Williams Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30317
(404) 996-2442
(404) 996-2442

Grindhouse Killer Burgers

433 N McDonough St, Decatur, GA 30030

Grindhouse originally opened as a small burger stall inside Sweet Auburn Curb Market. It’s now expanded its burger-making operation with locations in Piedmont-Heights, Grant Park, Brookhaven, Decatur, Athens, and two at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

433 N McDonough St, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 400-0509
(404) 400-0509

Three Buddies

4966 Buford Hwy NE, Chamblee, GA 30341

Three Buddies is definitely worth seeking out on Buford Highway for its 100-percent halal menu of American comfort food classics. This includes a flavorful double-stack cheeseburger topped with slaw, special sauce, sweet pickles, sauteed onions, and mushrooms and the triple patty 3B signature burger with all the aforementioned toppings.

4966 Buford Hwy NE, Chamblee, GA 30341
(678) 825-2338
(678) 825-2338

Pepitazo

7130 Buford Hwy NE Suite B-130, Atlanta, GA 30340

With locations in Doraville and Duluth, Pepitazo brings a taste of Venezuelan street food to metro Atlanta. This includes takes on the classic burger, like the Tequeburger with cheese, bacon, potato sticks, and garlic sauce or the Pepiburger double-stack topped with American cheese, gouda, and bacon.

7130 Buford Hwy NE Suite B-130, Atlanta, GA 30340
(470) 395-5195
(470) 395-5195

Tucker Meat Market

2187 Brockett Rd, Tucker, GA 30084

What better place to indulge in a really good burger than a butcher shop, right? The menu at the counter is loaded with solid burger options, but regulars swear by the Mammoth. This burger is made with brisket and comes topped with cheese, bacon, grilled onions, jalapenos, mayo, and barbecue sauce. It’s only on the menu when the shop carries brisket. If the Mammoth isn’t available, order the Zesty — a ground beef burger topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle chips, jalapenos, mayo, mustard, and ketchup.

2187 Brockett Rd, Tucker, GA 30084
(770) 939-2959
(770) 939-2959

Related Maps