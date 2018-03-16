10 Essential Irish Pubs Around Atlanta

These Irish pubs are serving shepherd’s pie and bangers and mash and pouring pints of Guinness all year long

Folks don’t really need a holiday as an excuse to head out for fish and chips, bangers and mash, or shepherd’s pie paired with a stout or a snakebite at an Irish pub. Many Irish pubs around Atlanta are simply the neighborhood gathering spot, no matter the day or time of year. Whether going green for St. Patrick’s Day, meeting the supporters club to watch an early morning soccer match on TV, or simply seeking a dark lager paired with fish and chips, these Atlanta Irish pubs are here for it all.

