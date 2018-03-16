 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The reuben at O’Sullivans Irish Pub in Decatur GA comes with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing on marble rye bread.
Reuben with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on marble rye bread.
O’Sullivans Irish Pub

10 Essential Irish Pubs Around Atlanta

These Irish pubs are serving shepherd’s pie and bangers and mash and pouring pints of Guinness all year long

by Eater Staff Updated
Reuben with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on marble rye bread.
| O’Sullivans Irish Pub
by Eater Staff Updated

Folks don’t really need a holiday as an excuse to head out for fish and chips, bangers and mash, or shepherd’s pie paired with a stout or a snakebite at an Irish pub. Many Irish pubs around Atlanta are simply the neighborhood gathering spot, no matter the day or time of year. Whether going green for St. Patrick’s Day, meeting the supporters club to watch an early morning soccer match on TV, or simply seeking a dark lager paired with fish and chips, these Atlanta Irish pubs are here for it all.

Don’t see your favorite Irish pub listed? Send Eater the details via the tipline.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Keegan's Public House

With locations in Woodstock and Kennesaw, Keegan’s is a family-friendly Irish pub serving everything from reubens and burgers to shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, and pot roast on the menu. There’s plenty of Guinness and Harp to go around as well as cocktails and wine. The pub also offers brunch on the weekends, live music, and trivia nights.

1625 Ridenour Blvd NW (at Barrett Pkwy.), Kennesaw, GA 30152
(678) 213-2460
(678) 213-2460

Johnnie MacCracken's Celtic Firehouse Pub

This friendly neighborhood Irish pub is housed in a former fire station just off of Marietta Square. Look for over 70 beers on tap here, ranging from Carlsberg, Smithwick’s, and Guinness to a local Irish wheat, chocolate nitro stout, and a kolsch. As for food, expect classics like corned beef and cabbage, fish and chips, and a Scots-Irish breakfast plate, along with burgers, chili cheese fries, and even po’boys. Try the Irish nachos, or tater tots topped with beer-steamed corned beef and Irish cheddar cheese. Johnnie MacCracken’s often hosts live music and offers a daily Irish happy hour with specials.

15 Atlanta St SE, Marietta, GA 30060
(678) 290-6641
(678) 290-6641

Irish Bred Pub Hapeville

Irish Bred Pub is where the South meets Ireland. Expect everything from shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, and bangers and mash to fried chicken sandwiches, bayou Cajun shrimp, and country fried steaks served here. Looking to wet your whistle? Order the Irish mule with Jameson, lime juice, and ginger beer. The pub also features pool tables.

1155 Virginia Ave Suite A, Hapeville, GA 30354
(404) 765-0280
(404) 765-0280

Meehan's Public House Downtown

Meehan’s offers a full menu of classic Irish dishes on the menu, along with reuben egg rolls, fried pickles, and burgers. It’s not unusual to see folks piling into the downtown Atlanta location early on Saturday mornings where the pub pours pints during live soccer matches from overseas. There’s also a location in Smyrna.

200 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 214-9821
(404) 214-9821

Thos. O'Reilly's Public House

This Sandy Springs Irish pub serves corned beef egg rolls, nachos, and reubens on its menu as well as corned beef and cabbage, Guinness beef stew, and bangers and mash. Order a pint of Guinness, Harp, or Magners Irish cider or even a snakebite (Harp and cider). There are other beer and cider combos here, too. For cocktails, try the Maddie Black made with barrel-aged Irish whiskey, sweet vermouth, and orange bitters.

227 Sandy Springs Pl NE Suite 416, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 843-8058
(404) 843-8058

Limerick Junction

Located in Virginia-Highland, this is Atlanta’s oldest Irish pub. Limerick Junction specializes in Guinness, live music, imported beers, Irish whiskey, Irish-American fare, and a friendly atmosphere. Order everything from fish and chips and Irish cheeseburger sliders with horseradish cream sauce to Guinness barbecue wings and cottage pie packed with beef, peas and carrots, and gravy topped with horseradish mash and cheddar cheese.

822 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 874-7147
(404) 874-7147

The Elder Tree Public House

Named after an old Irish tradition in which an elder tree is planted as a sign of protection, this East Atlanta Village pub features American takes on classic Irish favorites. It’s known for creating dishes that are both interesting and comfortable. Skipping the meal and heading straight to the bar? There are over a dozen European beers on draft and a full range of whiskey cocktails. Elder Tree happens to be unmistakably soccer-centric, with soccer club scarves adorning the walls, including Atlanta United.

469 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 658-6108
(404) 658-6108

Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub

With locations in Milton and Brookhaven, the Olde Blind Dog features a menu filled with classic Irish pub food, including an all-day Irish breakfast, as well as other bar bites like reuben egg rolls, loaded fries, and sliders. Pair a meal here with pints of Guinness, Harp, or Magners cider or an Irish whiskey cocktail. There’s brunch on the weekends, too.

12650 Crabapple Rd #100, Milton, GA 30004
(678) 624-1090
(678) 624-1090

The Marlay House

This warm and friendly Dublin-style pub in downtown Decatur includes a rotating tap selection throughout the year of Irish and local beer and cider. For those unable to make it to Decatur, the Marlay House food truck was created to keep Atlantans supplied in the pub’s popular fish and chips. Grab a seat outside on the front patio on a sunny day in Decatur and take a load off with a pint and Guinness-braised beef brisket and potatoes, fish and chips, or shepherd’s pie.

426 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 270-9950
(404) 270-9950

O'Sullivans Irish Pub

Formerly Mac McGee’s, O’Sullivans Irish Pub continues to serve classic Irish pub fare on Decatur Square, including bangers and mash, fish and chips, shepherd’s pie, and sides of English peas. The Scotch egg is a must. Head here for pints of Guinness, Carlsberg, Harp, and Irish cider or scotch, Irish whiskey, and bourbon neat or on the rocks. The pub often tunes its TVs to soccer during the week. It’s a great spot to watch Atlanta United games.

111 Sycamore St, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 377-8055
(404) 377-8055

