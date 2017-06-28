Bring on the Beer From These Breweries and Brewpubs Around Atlanta

Georgia’s craft beer scene has exploded over the last decade, with the city of Atlanta and surrounding metro area seeing new breweries opening nearly every year since 2010. But the pandemic forced a lot of the state’s smaller breweries to rethink business strategies in order to keep cash flowing in steadily and offer fresh experiences for beer drinkers. Many breweries now host food pop-ups and food trucks regularly, expanded patio seating, or added vibrant beer gardens with outdoor bars. With the beer scene continuing to thrive in Georgia, check out these breweries and brewpubs offering some of Atlanta’s best bets for beer.

Also: Visit These Brilliant Beer Gardens in Atlanta

Don’t see a favorite brewery listed? Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline to check out for the next update. This map is updated twice a year with new breweries.