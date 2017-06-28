 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Best Bets for Ramen Around Atlanta

15 Essential Thai Restaurants to Know Around Atlanta

16 Restaurants for a Romantic Night Out in Atlanta

Arches Brewing

Bring on the Beer From These Breweries and Brewpubs Around Atlanta

Breweries with beer gardens, patios, and covered porches and plenty of beer flowing through the taps

by Eater Staff Updated
Arches Brewing

Georgia’s craft beer scene has exploded over the last decade, with the city of Atlanta and surrounding metro area seeing new breweries opening nearly every year since 2010. But the pandemic forced a lot of the state’s smaller breweries to rethink business strategies in order to keep cash flowing in steadily and offer fresh experiences for beer drinkers. Many breweries now host food pop-ups and food trucks regularly, expanded patio seating, or added vibrant beer gardens with outdoor bars. With the beer scene continuing to thrive in Georgia, check out these breweries and brewpubs offering some of Atlanta’s best bets for beer.

Also: Visit These Brilliant Beer Gardens in Atlanta

Don’t see a favorite brewery listed? Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline to check out for the next update. This map is updated twice a year with new breweries.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Glover Park Brewery

Located just off of the historic town square, Marietta’s Glover Park Brewery resides in a building dating to the 1930s. Owned by Marietta natives Sam Rambo and Hank Dupre, the brewery includes a tasting room, a patio with a fireplace, a kitchen, and a beer garden. Try the basic Base Camp lager, the McNerney’s Irish nitro stout, or the piney Off The Tracks West Coast IPA. The brewery also offers seltzers made with blueberry puree, Georgia peaches and more, and draft cocktails.

65 Atlanta St SE, Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 693-2417
(770) 693-2417

Reformation Brewery (Downtown Woodstock)

Founded in Woodstock in 2014, this European-influenced brewery is named for the Protestant reform movement. The co-founder is an evangelical pastor who is quite tolerant when it comes to the buzz juice, as fans who love Reformation’s year-round beers, like Stark toasted porter, Jude tripel, and Cadence Belgian ale, can attest. With locations in Canton and its specialty production taproom and beer garden in Smyrna, the brewery also sells limited brews, like a cookies and cream stout and a rosé ale.

105 Elm St, Woodstock, GA 30188
(678) 341-0828
(678) 341-0828

Schoolhouse Brewing

Owned by former teachers and home brewers Thomas Monti and Justin Waller, the aptly named Schoohouse Brewing is an “open-sourced” brewery. If you like a beer, Monti and Waller will simply hand you the recipe to make it at home. The brewery can even provide the necessary tools, instruction, and ingredients to brew its various beers. With a taproom offering 20 rotating beers on tap, a home brew shop, and a dog-friendly patio with games like frisbee golf to play, Schoolhouse Brewing lives by its motto: “Where Education Meets Recess.” A second location called the Gymnasium is located at Emory Point and features a sports theme, several TVs to watch a variety of games, and 16 beers on tap.

840 Franklin Ct Suite 100, Marietta, GA 30067
(770) 361-5247
(770) 361-5247

Round Trip Brewing Company

Head brewer Craig Mycoskie is fond of German style beers and has brewed beer in cities like Denver and Austin. He even volunteered at SweetWater Brewing in Atlanta while he was in college. Round Trip Brewing features a large, string-lit outdoor seating area, a 12-tap tasting room, and a 15-barrel brewhouse. The selection of beer here includes a dunkel, a keller pilsner, a west-German amber ale, a doppelbock and a helles, and a West Coast IPA, for good measure. Food trucks and pop-ups are scheduled regularly throughout the week featuring everything from barbecue to burgers and franks.

1279 Seaboard Industrial Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 963-1252
(404) 963-1252

Dr. Scofflaw's at The Works

Scofflaw’s original 18,000 square-foot facility and a tasting room, located in the Bolton neighborhood, is still a favorite among locals and westside residents, much like the POG Basement IPA. Now the brewery has a second location nearby at the Works in Underwood Hills. Dr. Scofflaws includes a huge rectangular bar of taps offering the brewery’s standards and special releases. Grab a seat on the outdoor patio featuring the jagged remains of an old brick wall, outdoor heaters, and games.

214 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Bold Monk Brewing Co.

The sprawling Underwood Hills brewpub features plenty of seating options inside over two floors, and even includes a small bookshop on the mezzanine. Then there’s the shady beer garden, complete with fire pits for cool evenings. Expect everything from crisp lagers and saisons to seasonal and special releases at Bold Monk, like an Irish stout and Russian imperial stout aged in ASW Fiddler bourbon barrels. Pair beer with Belgian fries, steak frites, a lamb burger, and shrimp and grain bowl.

1737 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW suite d-1, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 390-3288
(404) 390-3288

Steady Hand Beer Co.

Located across from Topgolf in Blandtown, this 14,000-square-foot brewery, owned by brothers Brian and Kevin Sullivan, has a 30-barrel brewhouse, and a small batch brew system which lets the freshest brews flow from the brewery’s 24 taps. Tucked well off Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard, Steady Hand offers year-round beers, like Paradise Waits IPA and the Georgia Farmhouse Ale, but expanded its lineup to a crisp new lager and the citrus-vanilla Guava Cake Sour. Watch for food trucks and pop-ups here.

1611 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW Suite F, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 458-5981
(404) 458-5981

Best End Brewing Company

Brewpub Best End Brewing opened in September 2019 at the Lee and White complex in West End just off of the Westside Beltline trail. The brewpub, in the same complex as Monday Night’s Garage, Wild Heaven West End, Hop City Beer, and ASW Distillery, features a 20-barrel brewery and a three-barrel pilot system brewing ales, pilsners, porters, lagers, IPAs, and sours. The food menu includes sandwiches, charcuterie boards, wings, and even pizzas. The bar also serves cocktails, milkshakes and slushies, and natural wines. Check out the awesome dog-friendly patio here and the tiki bar out back.

1036 White St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
(470) 391-0999
(470) 391-0999

Fire Maker Brewing Company

Part of the burgeoning Westside Brewery District, Fire Maker opened at the start of the pandemic and found its footing fast with area residents who can easily walk to the brewery for beer. Head in for a Hazed and Blazed IPA, the Royal Velvet saison, the Calamity Jane blonde ale, or a Bedfordshire Barleywine. The brewery also offers ciders, seltzers, and coffee and now includes a great beer garden beside the brewery with an outdoor bar. Watch for restaurant pop-ups here.

975 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(678) 705-8777
(678) 705-8777

Monday Night Brewing

One of the founding fathers of Atlanta’s craft beer scene, Monday Night Brewing’s Berkeley Park location continues to serve up standards like the Drafty Kilt Scotch Ale, but now the brewery offers a wide variety of aged and specialty brews, including Space Lettuce DIPA, from the Black Tie series, and heavy sips like Situational Ethics barrel-aged s’mores imperial stout and the Panic Button mixed culture amber ale, both from the Garage Series. The Garage location along the Westside Beltline trail in West End has become a favorite among southwest Atlanta residents. While food trucks and pop-ups are often hosted, Monday Night erves wood-fired pizzas fresh from the oven at both locations.

670 Trabert Ave NW, Atlanta, GA
(404) 352-7703
(404) 352-7703

Arches Brewing

The Hapeville brewery, just north of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, gained a name for itself offering year-round brews like the Vienna-style Mexican Empire lager. Now the brewery is busting into the higher tiers with limited release beers like Cold Smoke smoked lager and the Simply Sticky West Coast IPA, thanks to its talented head brewer Justin Ramirez. Order up a case of beer to-go or drink inside at a table or outside in the funky gravel patio. 

3361 Dogwood Dr, Hapeville, GA
(678)-653-2739
(678)-653-2739

Atlantucky Brewing

This Castleberry Hill brewery is owned by the members of Southern rap quartet Nappy Roots, whose interest in craft beer began years ago with home brewing while on tour. Nappy Roots then started partnering with local Atlanta breweries to create their own beer, including with Monday Night Brewing and pale ale Front Porch and Kentucky Mud, a nitro chocolate milk stout with Arches Brewing in Hapeville. Now the group has their own brewery on Northside Drive where folks can drop by for beer, food from local pop-ups, and live music. Keep an eye out for appearances from Nappy Roots members Fish Scales, Skinny DeVille, B. Stille, and Ron Clutch who often pop by to greet people in the taproom.

170 Northside Dr SW suite 96, Atlanta, GA 30313
(678) 765-2630
(678) 765-2630

Halfway Crooks Beer

Summerhill brewery Halfway Crooks Beer opened on Georgia Avenue in 2019. The tech-themed brewery is owned by electrical engineer Shawn Bainbridge, Tim Kilic, and Belgium-born brewer Joran Van Ginderachte. It includes a ten-barrel brewhouse, where pilsners, pale ales, and lagers comprise the bulk of brewing here. Inside find scattered table seating running the length of the tasting room and two bars — one downstairs and the other upstairs on the second floor, which includes its own ordering counter and a louver ceiling. There’s even a beer garden across the street with its own bar. Keep an eye out for food pop-ups and artist markets at the beer garden.

60 Georgia Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(678) 705-5530
(678) 705-5530

SweetWater Brewing Company

Now owned by Canadian cannabis company Aphria, the longtime Atlanta brewery still feels local, where wings, boiled peanuts and more are steadily coming off the line in the rear kitchen. Brews include the H.A.Z.Y double dry-hopped IPA and the Oasis line of hard seltzers, packed with electrolytes and vitamin C. The Woodlands Project, located next door to the main brewery, continues to be the place for experimental barrel-aged, Belgians and sour beers.

195 Ottley Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
(404) 691-2537
(404) 691-2537

Elsewhere Brewing

This brewpub in Grant Park’s Beacon complex features a bright and cheery taproom with a full bar as well as a lively (and dog-friendly) patio outside. Owners Sam and Sara Kazmer took inspiration from the Belgian cafes, Bavarian beer gardens, and English pubs they visited years ago in Europe to create what they consider a drinking hall with cafe vibes at Elsewhere. Pair pilsners, Bavarian hefeweizens, dark Czech lagers, and saisons with dishes like dumplings, pimento cheese, crispy Brussels sprouts, and any number of great sandwiches. Be sure to check the schedule for weekly live music, drag brunches, and other events and performances, some of which take place on the patio. A second location called the Greenhouse is located at Westside Paper.

1039 Grant St SE Suite B34, Atlanta, GA 30315
(770) 727-0009
(770) 727-0009

Eventide Brewing

This small Grant Park brewery launched in 2011 just up the road from the retail and restaurant complex the Beacon on Grant Street. Eventide has become part of the tight-knit community in Grant Park and regularly hosts food trucks and pop-ups as well as trivia and other events throughout the week.

1015 Grant St SE, Atlanta, GA
(404) 907-4543
(404) 907-4543

Biggerstaff Brewing Company

Biggerstaff Brewing Company opened next door to Staplehouse in 2021 serving coffee, beer, and a menu of seriously good food. The brewpub first opens for coffee in the mornings, seeing Biggerstaff transform into a cafe offering coffee and espresso drinks as well as pastries. Dinner includes charcuterie and shareable snacks, like smoked Vidalia onion rings, crispy cornbread bites, pork belly atop creamy farrow, and beets and brats. There’s also burgers, sandwiches, and salads, too, all meant to pair with Biggerstaff’s beers, which include IPAs, sours, coffee brews, and a smoked pale ale. The lively front patio at Biggerstaff is a great place to hang with friends. Dogs are always welcome on the patio and treated to fresh water and occasionally a few treats.

537 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 796-9919
(404) 796-9919

Gate City Brewing Co

Founded in 2013, this Roswell brewery takes its name from an old Atlanta nickname while paying homage to the greater metro area in brews like the Terminus Porter and OTP double IPA and using the phoenix symbol as its logo. Seasonal premium beers include a chocolate pumpkin porter, a milkshake IPA, and a margarita gose. Check out the local craft makers market and other activities here, including a cornhole league, disc golf, and axe throwing.

43 Magnolia St, Roswell, GA
(678) 404-0961
(678) 404-0961

New Realm Brewing

A fantastic location has helped this Beltline-based brewery and pub become a neighborhood hangout since opening in 2018, with its full bar, tasting room, and rooftop bar which offers a  sweet skyline view of the city. In addition to IPAs, lagers, and barrel-aged brews, New Realm now offers a brand of seltzers called AlphaWater and makes a very refreshing low-calorie and low-ABV IPA called beLOW. The brewery expanded into distilling vodka and gin in Savannah with a restaurant, brewery, tasting room, and rooftop patio on Whitaker Street and opened a new brewery and restaurant on Daniel Island in Charleston in 2021.

550 Somerset Terrace NE #101, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 968-2777
(404) 968-2777

Variant Brewing

Variant opened in historic Roswell in 2017. There’s seating inside in its bright and modern taproom and on the front patio. Among the farmhouse saisons and coffee and vanilla stouts, the Cashmere New England IPA is a standout as well as the tropical and floral Norcross Street IPA

66 Norcross St, Roswell, GA 30075
(678) 242-8189
(678) 242-8189

Wrecking Bar Brewpub

Quietly putting out some of the best canned beer in the city, Wrecking Bar is now under new ownership after founder Bob Sandage stepped away from the business in 2019. Today, the brewpub still offers great brews coming out of its microbrewery, including the Jemmy Stout, Vivant Pils, Sow Your Wild Oatmeal Porter, and even a brew paying homage to Sandage: the pale golden ale/lager Breaking Bob Kölsch.

292 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 221-2600
(404) 221-2600

Hippin Hops Brewery, Inc.

Hippin’ Hops is Georgia’s first Black-owned brewery with a permanent location. The long-awaited brewpub and oyster bar, owned by Donnica and Clarence Boston, opened in 2021 in the heart of East Atlanta Village inside the former Eastlake Pharmacy building. The charcoal gray-painted building with its bright green neon sign leads people inside to an S-shaped tiled and stone bar and picnic tables throughout, with more seating outside on the side patio and the sidewalk out front. Head in for beer and food menu that includes plenty of oysters done every which way, lobster and Belgian waffles, po’boys, and Cajun shrimp deviled eggs. There are also locations in East Lake and Stone Mountain.

1308 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
(678) 713-2739
(678) 713-2739

Pontoon Brewing Company

This Dunwoody microbrewery, founded by a group of friends, features a mix of American and German-style beers on rotation in the taproom, including a Berliner weisse, wheat beer, gose, and a triple IPA. There’s also a parking lot patio. Expect food trucks and pop-ups serving dishes at Pontoon throughout the week, as well as weekly trivia and live music.

500, 8601 Dunwoody Pl, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
(770) 674-1075
(770) 674-1075

From the Earth Brewing Company

Plenty of beer, food, live music, and good vibes, that’s what From the Earth Brewing Company brings to the Roswell beer scene. Founded by Tim Stevens in 2017, the brewery focuses its taps on a variety of beers, including a Berliner weisse, brown ale, IPA, and a Mexican lager. The food menu here features pimento cheese fritters, Buffalo wings, steak tacos, hot fried chicken, and a seriously large double-stack cheeseburger. Expect weekly live music on stage at the brewery, along with music bingo and other special events.

1570 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA 30076
(770) 910-9799
(770) 910-9799

Sceptre Brewing Arts

This Oakhurst-based brewpub opened in 2019. It’s owned by Armando Celentano, Benjamin Rhoades, and Donald Durant of popular East Atlanta Village pub Argosy. The Oakhurst brewpub includes a tasting room and bar with up to 20 taps and a dining room as well as a patio and beer garden. The brewery uses mainly Georgia-grown ingredients, such as satsuma oranges in beers like the Charging Crystals sour IPA. As for food, Sceptre hosts regular weekly food pop-ups in its kitchen.

630 East Lake Dr suite e, Decatur, GA 30030
(470) 428-4359
(470) 428-4359

Hopstix

This brewpub in Chamblee is owned and operated by brewmaster Andy Tan, who continues to wow with both the food and beer at Hopstix. Order savory bowls of miso ramen, chicken satay, pork belly baos, and even sushi or a selection of robata skewers grilled over charcoal. On pleasant days and evenings, grab a seat on the front patio with a pint of Rice and Shine (a refreshing jasmine rice lager) or the Shaolin Showdown (an orange smoked Chinese black rice lager) brewed right on site by Tan.

3404 Pierce Dr #2444, Chamblee, GA 30341
(678) 888-2306
(678) 888-2306

Inner Voice Brewing

Owned by Rhett Caseman and Josh Johnson, Inner Voice features nearly one dozen beers on tap, a bar, and a sunny taproom and patio for relaxing with friends in downtown Decatur over a brew or two. The brewery also includes an on-site pizzeria, thanks to a partnership with Glide Pizza. Order beer at the counter or at the bar, then order a slice or whole pie at the Glide window in the taproom, before grabbing a seat. Sip on everything from double IPAs and Mexican-style lagers to kolches and fruited sours.

308 W Ponce de Leon Ave Suite H, Decatur, GA 30030
(470) 428-3194
(470) 428-3194

Contrast Artisan Ales

Chase Medlin, the former head brewer of Twain’s Brewpub and Billiards in Decatur, opened Contrast Artisan Ales in Chamblee in 2018. The brewery is located on Peachtree Road with an outdoor space out front. Some brews have hip-hop references, including the Boom Bap double dry-hopped IPA and the Hypnotize Biggie stout. There’s also the Smoothie Everyday fruited sour with milk sugar, and the brewery’s first lager, the toasted toffee Bayern Brune dunkel.

5504 Peachtree Rd, Chamblee, GA 30341

Three Taverns Craft Brewery

The original Decatur location has been in business since 2013. Three Taverns offers beers like A Night on Ponce IPA, limited releases, a variety of great sours, including the passionfruit and guava cream Saporous, and the 16-ounce Morning Smack coffee milk stout. Now with its fancy, two-story Imaginarium location at Atlanta Dairies, Three Taverns expands its reach onto Memorial Drive with stone patio tables throughout its outdoor space and several seating areas inside. There’s also a walk-up window here to order beers on draft or six packs to go. Watch for food pop-ups at both locations.

121 New St, Decatur, GA
(404) 600-3355
(404) 600-3355

Wild Heaven Beer

Launched in 2010 in Avondale Estates, Wild Heaven is another one of Georgia’s early craft beer pioneers. Now with a second location at Lee and White, the brewery expands its seasonal selections, like the Garden Beers and Happiest Hour series and other brews, including the BeltLiner saison. The beer garden behind the brewery in West End is hard to beat on a pleasant afternoon. Head in to grab coffee at the counter inside the taproom daily from Finca to Filter or tacos, mulitas and burritos, from El Tesoro in the afternoon and evening.

135 Maple St, Decatur, GA
(404) 997-8589
(404) 997-8589

Little Cottage Brewery

Located on Olive Street in Avondale Estates, Little Cottage was founded in 2013 by avid home brewer Jon Shari. It’s named for the little gray house he once called home in Sandy Springs. Head in to this congenial neighborhood brewery for helles lagers, goses, IPAs, and brown ales paired with food from a rotating list of pop-ups and food trucks.

120 Olive St Suite 500, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
(404) 382-7960
(404) 382-7960

Jekyll Brewing

This Alpharetta brewery is said to be named for what may have been the South’s first brewery founded in the 18th century, located on Jekyll Island off the Georgia coast. IPAs, ales, and lagers are the focus here, and the IPA Hop Dang Diggity and the American brown ale Cooter Brown remain popular with regulars and retail buyers. But do check out the adventurous pours, like the pineapple and passionfruit 8-Bit Revival DIPA (8 percent ABV) and a coffee version of the Cooter now on tap at the Alpharetta City Center location. Live music can often be heard in the tasting room, and the food menu includes hot wings, a grilled salmon quinoa bowl, and brunch dishes, including warm house doughnuts.

2855 Marconi Dr #350, Alpharetta, GA 30005
(844) 453-5955
(844) 453-5955

Outrun Brewing Company

This funky little garage operation sits at the base of Stone Mountain and brings good nerd energy and great beer to the downtown district here. With color-morphing neon, two Sega OutRun auto racing arcades, trivia on Thursdays, and food trucks and pop-ups weekly, Outrun Brewing has quickly become a popular hangout in the historic city east of Atlanta. Pours come in ounces of five and 16, with 32-ounce crowlers of any beer flavor available from the white cinder block tap wall. The sweet-tart Meyer lemon sour is definitely one to take home.

5368 E Mountain St, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
(770) 696-5246
(770) 696-5246

Good Word Brewing & Public House

Located on Main Street in downtown Duluth, this 10-barrel facility focuses production on lagers, IPAs, saisons, sours, and stouts, which are sippable from taps from the rectangular bar in the brewpub’s restaurant and for retail purchase. The menu skews fancy for a beer spot, with wings in flavors like spicy gochujang and garlic thyme, along with beef tartare with cured egg yolk, and puffed farro-crusted trout. Brew wise it goes from the low-ABV Analog Life (an English dark ale) to the high-gravity dark chocolate Exit Simulation imperial stout.

3085 Main St, Duluth, GA 30096
(404) 973-2077
(404) 973-2077

