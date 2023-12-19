 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
AltaToro

Atlanta Restaurants Open for Lunch and Brunch on New Year’s Day

Brunch buffets, platters of fried chicken, and food specials to bring good luck in the new year

by Beth McKibben
by Beth McKibben
AltaToro

After a night of fancy dining, sipping champagne, and ringing in a brand new year into the wee hours, brunch may be necessary the next day. While many restaurants are closed on New Year’s Day, a few establishments open and are serving carb-heavy menus of burgers, platters of fried chicken, stacks of pancakes, and biscuit sandwiches chased with bloody marys to help soak up the overindulgences of the previous night. While brunch is the preferred meal at Atlanta restaurants on New Year’s Day, some restaurants also open on the holiday offering the regular menu for lunch and dinner. It’s best to call and confirm a restaurant is open before heading out on New Year’s Day, and to inquire about the menu.

Check back for updates to this map through December 22.

More restaurants to consider on New Year’s Day:
Ray's on the River

All three Ray's locations in Sandy Springs, downtown Atlanta, and Alpharetta are open on New Year's Day serving the regular lunch and dinner menus.

6700 Powers Ferry Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30338
(770) 955-1187
(770) 955-1187

Local Three

Local Three is back again with its New Year's Day, all-you-can-eat brunch buffet served in the kitchen. Hit the buffet as many times as you wish, but the rule at Local Three is eat what you take. Reservations are highly encouraged for this popular brunch buffet. The restaurant is also serving its regular menu.

3290 Northside Pkwy NW (in the Piazza at Paces), Atlanta, GA 30327
4049682700
4049682700

Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours

Chef Deborah VanTrece is opening her Blandtown soul food restaurant for a special New Year's Day brunch to include a complimentary glass of bubbles, Southern fried chicken and braised short ribs, salmon croquettes, and a selection of traditional breakfast dishes. $55 per person. $20 children 12 and under. Reservations highly encouraged.

1133 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 350-5500
(404) 350-5500

AltaToro

After an evening of eating, drinking, and dancing, the Latin American restaurant in Midtown will turn around and open for brunch on New Year's Day.

33 Peachtree Place Northeast, GA 30309
(470) 995-8676
(470) 995-8676

Roshambo "The Diner's Diner"

Starting at 10 a.m. on New Year's Day, Roshambo opens for a good luck brunch filled with sides of black eyed peas and collard greens, fried chicken and waffles, and bottomless mimosas. Reservations highly encouraged.

2355 Peachtree Street Northeast, GA 30305
(404) 835-7373
(404) 835-7373

Waffle House

Not into fancy brunches or prix-fixe menus? You can bet your bottom dollar that a Waffle House is open near your neighborhood and be the spot of choice for many Atlantans looking to cure their hangover before a day of watching football on the television.

100 Piedmont Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 584-0621
(404) 584-0621

The Southern Gentleman

On New Year's Day, the Buckhead restaurant is offering a special brunch, starting at 11 a.m. Each table will also be gifted a complimentary good luck plate.

3035 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 939-9845
(404) 939-9845

Atrium

The Ponce City Market restaurant from Tal Baum opens at 11 a.m. on New Year's Day for a holiday brunch to include mimosa bottle service, kids' specials, and a DJ. Reservations highly encouraged.

675 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, Georgia 30308
(404) 600-3939
(404) 600-3939

Dantanna's

People looking to watch the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl and grab a meal out with friends will find Dantanna's in Buckhead open on New Year's Day. The TVs will be tuned to football all day and the restaurant plans to serve its regular lunch and dinner menus.

3400 Around Lenox Rd NE (near Peachtree Rd NE), Atlanta, GA 30326
(404) 760-8873
(404) 760-8873

Delbar Middle Eastern

The Inman Park location of Delbar is open and serving its popular weekend brunch on New Year's Day, starting at 11:30 a.m. Dinner begins at 4 p.m. on New Year's Day.

870 Inman Village Pkwy NE (at North Highland Ave NW), Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 500-1444
(404) 500-1444

Taco Mac

All Atlanta and metro Atlanta Taco Mac locations are open on New Year's Day serving the regular lunch and dinner menus, with TVs tuned to bowl games throughout the day.

1006 N Highland Ave NE (at Virginia Avenue), Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 873-6529
(404) 873-6529

Parkwoods

The Dunwoody restaurant is planning a special New Year's Day brunch buffet to kick off 2024, complete with carving stations, a waffle and pancake station, and other popular dishes from the menu. $49.70 per person. Reservations highly encouraged.

4355 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30346
(678) 822-9353
(678) 822-9353

Related Maps