Gigi’s Italian Kitchen in Candler Park. Sydney Foster

19 Restaurants Open on Mondays for Lunch and Dinner Around Atlanta

From fancy dinners and fried chicken feasts to hearty pasta dishes, vegan meals, and crab leg specials paired with martinis

by Beth McKibben Updated
by Beth McKibben Updated
Sydney Foster

Monday isn’t usually a busy dining day for the restaurant industry. Those days typically fall on Fridays and weekends. In fact, many restaurants are closed on slower service days, like Monday and Tuesday, in order to give employees a break and to restock pantry shelves and freezers for the upcoming week. But, for people seeking to avoid weekend crowds, snag a last minute reservation at a popular restaurant, or enjoy a quiet, comforting meal on a Monday, there are more than a few dining options to consider around Atlanta.

Below, Eater breaks down a variety of restaurants open on Mondays throughout Atlanta serving everything from coursed-out dinners and fried chicken feasts to hearty pasta dishes, vegan meals, and crab leg specials paired with martinis.

Don’t see a favorite restaurant open on Mondays listed? Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline.

Many of these restaurant are also open on Monday: Restaurants to Try Along Buford Highway in Metro Atlanta

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices.

Muss & Turner's

Muss and Turners is now considered a staple on the Smyrna-Vinings dining scene, and a restaurant typically crowded on weekends with casual date nights and families enjoying a meal together after a long week. But head here on Mondays for a quiet bite to eat, before slipping behind the cooler door for a drink after dinner at Eleanor’s, the restaurant’s intimate cocktail bar.

1675 Cumberland Pkwy SE Suite 309, Smyrna, GA 30080
Virgil's Gullah Kitchen & Bar College Park

People seeking Gullah- and Lowcountry-style dishes on a Monday, like crab rice, Gullah egg rolls stuffed with red rice, cabbage, and shrimp, and bowls of she-crab soup, can now find it all and more at Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen in College Park. Make sure to finish a meal here with the Chucktown Chewie sundae. A second location is also open along Marietta Street near Georgia Tech, and a third on Commercial Street Northeast in Conyers.

3721 Main St, College Park, GA 30337
Bole Ethiopian Restaurant

Open daily in College Park for lunch and dinner, this area favorite is a great option for vegetarians seeking a hearty, meatless meal on a Monday. However, Bole is still accommodating for meat lovers. Order lamb and beef to scoop into injera and a glass of honey wine here.

1583 Virginia Ave, College Park, GA 30337
Hot Cafe

Located just south of town, Hot Cafe serves up a comforting mix of Laotian, Thai, and Chinese dishes in its modest dining room. But, the Laotian fare here really shines. Make sure to order any of the larb — a meat salad tossed with scallions, cilantro, red onions, and toasted rice — along with the fiery papaya salad paired with sticky rice. Regulars also swear by the wings, pad Thai, and tom yum soup. 

5286 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA 30349
Tassili's Raw Reality Café

This West End restaurant institution is a haven for people seeking raw vegan and vegetarian food dishes that not only taste good, but are filling and completely satisfying in every way. Owned by Tassili Ma’at, the menu offers a variety of wraps and salads, including a wrap boasting Southwestern flavors made from chilis stuffed with black-eyed pea puree, couscous, tomatoes, and avocado. The Tassili original kale salad comes with red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, and spices paired with freshly pressed carrot juice. Vegan.

1059 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30310
Miller Union

Getting a reservation at chef Steven Satterfield’s award-winning west side restaurant can be challenging on busy dining days. Head in on a Monday for a quieter meal filled with fresh Southern cooking using locally grown vegetables and sustainable meats. The farm egg baked in celery cream with grilled bread is a must-try Atlanta dish. Miller Union also has one of the best vegetable plates in town and offers a killer wine list, too. Reservations encouraged.

999 Brady Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Food Terminal

All four locations of Malaysian restaurant Food Terminal leave no stone unturned in terms of the food offered on the multi-page menu. Order everything from chicken curry, five-spice shrimp rolls, and spicy wontons to Hainanese chicken, mango tofu, and Cheese n Cheese with tomato braised fried rice topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, bacon, spam, corn, and onions. There are locations in Atlanta, Chamblee, Sandy Springs, and Alpharetta.

1000 Marietta St NW UNIT 202, Atlanta, GA 30318
Paschal's

Weekends are often busy at this historic restaurant on Northside Drive. Thankfully, Paschal’s is open on Mondays, too, for its famous fried chicken, fried catfish, and St. Louis pork ribs. The location has changed more than once from when brothers James and Robert Paschal founded the iconic Atlanta restaurant. And Paschal’s history is now inseparable from the Civil Rights movement in the city, due to the restaurant and its owners’ willingness to post bond for and provide free meals to jailed protestors. Decades later, Paschal’s continues to welcome new generations of diners, many who come to dine on its original fried chicken platters served with Southern side dishes. Make sure to indulge in the bread pudding for dessert. It’s drizzled with caramel sauce and served in a martini glass. There’s also a location of Paschal’s on Concourse B at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

180 Northside Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30313
Jamrock Restaurant

This downtown Atlanta Jamaican restaurant institution is open every weekday for rich dishes of curry shrimp and curry snapper, plates of braised oxtails, and sandwiches like the Hotty Hotty jerked chicken topped with turkey bacon, peppers, and onions. Breakfast is also available and typically features callaloo and saltfish, dumplings, and saltfish fritters. Keep an eye out for specials like jerk fish fried rice. The Metropolitan Parkway location is open seven days a week.

111 M.L.K. Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30303
Nan Thai Fine Dining

This Midtown staple is where owner and chef Nan Niyomkul showcases her passion for cooking the foods of her native Thailand in beautifully presented dishes. Expect panang talay with jumbo prawn, sea scallops, and calamari, Thai barbecue lamb chops (geah yang) in a kaffir lime honey glaze, and a sampler platter called Nan’s Tasting Tree, which comprises nearly every appetizer offered. Reservations encouraged.

1350 Spring St NW #1, Atlanta, GA 30309
Rumi's Kitchen Sandy Springs

Busy weekends give way to quieter Mondays and Tuesdays at this popular Persian restaurant. Start the meal off with a variety of fresh salads, along with falafel, dolmeh, and kashke bademjan (fried eggplant), before feasting on kebabs or a tender lamb shank platter served with fava beans and saffron rice. There are also locations in Alpharetta and at Colony Square in Midtown.

6112 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA 30328
Storico Fresco Alimentari e Ristorante

Storico Fresco in Buckhead is likely one of the best places in Atlanta to buy and consume fresh-made pastas. But getting a seat at this restaurant and Italian market can be difficult without a reservation, especially on the weekends. Head in on a Monday for lunch or dinner and pasta dishes like Storico’s popular cacio e pepe, squid ink ravioli with salmon belly, or lasagna alla bolognese.

3167 Peachtree Rd NE Suite S, Atlanta, GA 30305
Ria's Bluebird

It can be tough to get into this beloved Grant Park restaurant for breakfast and brunch on the weekends. Lines tend to form before the doors even open. Try swinging by on Monday instead for a stack of those delicious buttermilk pancakes or some rum-soaked French toast. There’s also the 14-hour roasted brisket in spicy tomato broth and the vegetarian Bionic breakfast of skillet potatoes, poblanos, mushrooms, and grilled corn, or maybe the pimento cheese brisket melt on sourdough. The lavender lemonade is a must.

421 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
LLoyd's Restaurant & Lounge

Mondays at this DeKalb Avenue pizzeria include platters of giant crab legs on special served with butter and lemon and a side corn cobs and biscuits. Make sure to pair dinner with an ice cold martini, too. A dirty martini here often comes with extra cocktail in a shaker for topping off.

900 DeKalb Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Gigi's Italian Kitchen & Restaurant

Chefs Eric Brooks and Jacob Armando transformed their weekly pop-up in Candler Park into a permanent restaurant in 2022, transforming the former Gato space into a cozy Italian bistro with tables draped in red checkered linens set off by candlelight and flowers. Serving a menu of traditional red sauce classics made with in-season produce and fresh-made pastas, expect dishes like rigatoni fazool with cowpeas replacing cannellini beans and chicken marsala served with fresh focaccia. Dessert features Gigi’s popular tiramisu. A tight list of cocktails, wine, beer, and amaro round out the beverage list, which includes the Dirty Gigi martini and a rye Old Fashioned punched up with espresso and coffee bitters.

1660 McLendon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Poor Hendrix

This congenial neighborhood restaurant and bar typically closes on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and tends to get busy on weekends. But come in on a Monday evening for a quiet dinner of spicy peanut cold noodles, grilled cheese on sourdough with tomato jam, or marinated mussels served with a side of focaccia. If the sesame wings are on the menu here, order a basket of drums and flats immediately. Pair dinner with an ice cold tallboy, a cocktail, or a glass of wine. Their new sister restaurant in Avondale Estates, Little Hippo, is also open on Mondays.

2371 Hosea L Williams Dr SE bldg 2, Atlanta, GA 30317
The Iberian Pig

Another restaurant typically difficult to get into on the weekends, head to the Iberian Pig on quieter dining days, like Monday, for Spanish tapas and a glass of wine or two on a weekday evening. Order a tasting of Iberico meats and selection of cheeses to kick off the meal, before diving into tapas, including pan con tomate, patatas bravas, pork cheek tacos, and braised short rib empanadas. There’s also a location in Buckhead.

121 Sycamore St, Decatur, GA 30030
Las Americas Cafeteria

Las Americas Cafeteria has long served as both a market and restaurant for folks in need of pantry staples and provisions, while also seeking the comforts of homestyle Colombian dishes. Open daily in the mornings, and serving food throughout the day, head in for platters of eggs, beans, and braised beef at breakfast and arepas, empanadas, or a heaping bandeja paisa platter filled with ground beef, sausage, red beans, rice, chicharróns, an arepa, plantains, and sliced avocado topped with a fried egg.

3652 Shallowford Rd Suite C, Atlanta, GA 30340
Matthews Cafeteria

Matthew’s Cafeteria has been slinging Southern favorites since 1955. This family-owned restaurant in Tucker remains one of the best spots in metro Atlanta for meat-and-three platters and fried chicken that tastes like granny made it. Diners travel from around ATL to eat at this old school cafeteria, and it rarely disappoints with its array of Southern comfort foods.

2299 Main St, Tucker, GA 30084
