Share All sharing options for: These Atlanta Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving Day

Let the professionals handle the turkey and all the trimmings on Thanksgiving

Share All sharing options for: These Atlanta Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving Day

Not everyone is into the stress of preparing a Thanksgiving Day feast at home. Leave the roast turkey and fixings to the professionals on Thanksgiving. These restaurants across Atlanta, a metropolitan area which now occupies the traditional homelands of the Muscogee (Creek) and Cherokee peoples, are serving everything from full turkey dinners to lavish buffets with carving stations of roast bird and ham. Check back for updates through Monday, November 20. Most restaurants listed below require reservations.

Hosting the holiday at home and looking for some help from local restaurants and bakeries? Here’s where to order turkey, sides, desserts, or a full Thanksgiving feast.

Know of a restaurant open on Thanksgiving with a special menu? Send Eater the details at atlanta@eater.com.