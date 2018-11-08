 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A whole roasted turkey on a platter with all the trimming Shutterstock

These Atlanta Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving Day

Let the professionals handle the turkey and all the trimmings on Thanksgiving

by Beth McKibben Updated
Not everyone is into the stress of preparing a Thanksgiving Day feast at home. Leave the roast turkey and fixings to the professionals on Thanksgiving. These restaurants across Atlanta, a metropolitan area which now occupies the traditional homelands of the Muscogee (Creek) and Cherokee peoples, are serving everything from full turkey dinners to lavish buffets with carving stations of roast bird and ham. Check back for updates through Monday, November 20. Most restaurants listed below require reservations.

Hosting the holiday at home and looking for some help from local restaurants and bakeries? Here’s where to order turkey, sides, desserts, or a full Thanksgiving feast.

Know of a restaurant open on Thanksgiving with a special menu? Send Eater the details at atlanta@eater.com.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Old Vinings Inn

The Old Vinings Inn once again offers a Thanksgiving day feast for family and friend in its dining room serving all the traditional foods and desserts. Reservations required.

3011 Paces Mill Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
(770) 438-2282
(770) 438-2282

Sun Dial

Come to the Sun Dial in downtown Atlanta for Thanksgiving dinner with a serious skyline view. The five-course meal is $125 per person and reservations are required.

210 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 589-7506
(404) 589-7506

Ray's In the City

Ray’s in the City is serving a family-style feast of Thanksgiving favorites, including herb-roasted turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, and apple cobbler. $75 per person. Reservations required.

240 Peachtree St, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 524-9224
(404) 524-9224

AltaToro

AltaToro in Midtown is serving a Thanksgiving buffet featuring a turkey adovada carving station, barbacoa de pollo, camarones alla Mexican, yuca frita, arepas, ceviche, empanadas, croquetas, chorizo and pineapple stuffing, and a variety of other dishes. $55 per person. $20 children 12 and under. Reservations required.

33 Peachtree Pl NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
(470) 995-8676
(470) 995-8676

South City Kitchen

The Midtown, Vinings, and Buckhead locations of South City Kitchen offer a prix-fixe menu Thanksgiving feast to include fried chicken and shrimp and grits as well as turkey and other traditional dishes of the day. $75 per person. $35 children 12 and under. Reservations encouraged.

1144 Crescent Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 873-7358
(404) 873-7358

5Church Midtown

Both the Midtown and Buckhead locations of 5Church are open on Thanksgiving serving a holiday buffet with herb-roasted turkey and prime rib, salads, traditional sides, and desserts like apple cider doughnuts and chocolate pecan pie bars. Reservations highly encouraged.

1197 Peachtree St NE #528, Atlanta, GA 30361
(404) 400-3669
(404) 400-3669

The Select Restaurant + Bar

The Select in Sandy Springs is open for Thanksgiving dinner offering applewood smoked ham and turkey, seasonal soups and salads, sides of roasted vegetables, sweet potato casserole, and mac and cheese, and desserts like a pumpkin pastry tart and apple pie. Reservations highly encouraged.

6405 Blue Stone Rd Suite 200, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(770) 637-2240
(770) 637-2240

Johnny's Hideaway

Head to Johnny’s Hideaway after Thanksgiving dinner to dance the night away, starting at 8 p.m.

3771 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342
(404) 233-8026
(404) 233-8026

Le Bilboquet

The French restaurant plans to offer a prix-fixe holiday meal on Thanksgiving featuring butternut squash tart, roast turkey, corn casserole, and vanilla creme brulee among the offerings. $95 per person. Reservations highly encouraged.

3027 Bolling Way NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 869-9944
(404) 869-9944

Marcus Bar & Grille

Marcus Samuelsson’s new Atlanta restaurant is open on Thanksgiving Day with a special holiday menu.

525 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(470) 890-1700
(470) 890-1700

The Americano Restaurant

Chef Scott Conant’s Italian restaurant at the InterContinental Hotel in Buckhead is offering a Thanksgiving dinner to include dishes like braised wagyu beef cheeks, porchetta-brined turkey with pancetta chestnut stuffing, and Brussels sprouts. Look for the restaurant’s popular holiday pumpkin budino to return this year, too, for dessert. Reservations highly encouraged.

3315 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
(404) 946-9070
(404) 946-9070

Brassica

The French restaurant at the Waldorf Astoria is offering a three-course Thanksgiving Day meal during four seatings to include fried turkey and glazed ham and holiday sides. $120 per person. Reservations required.

3376 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
(404) 995-7500
(404) 995-7500

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse

The Italian restaurant at Phipps Plaza is offering a Thanksgiving feast from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. featuring roast turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, and herb stuffing among the dishes planned for the holiday. Look for apple crisp and a chocolate pecan tart for dessert. There’s even an option to order Thanksgiving leftovers for the next day. $85 per person $30 children 12 and under. Reservations highly encouraged.

Phipps Plaza, 3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
(404) 844-4810
(404) 844-4810

Hampton + Hudson

A low-key Thanksgiving dinner is in the works for the Inman Quarter pub. Starting at 6 p.m., head in for plates of turkey breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, apple and andouille sausage, and green bean casserole while watching football on the TVs. Expect pumpkin pie for dessert and drink specials throughout the evening. $25 per plate.

299 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 948-2123
(404) 948-2123

Petite Violette

The longtime French restaurant swings open for Thanksgiving once again offering a special holiday menu. $59.95 to $69.95 per person, depending on the four-course menu chosen. Three course children’s menu available for $9.95 per child. Reservations highly encouraged.

2948 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta, GA 30329
(404) 634-6268
(404) 634-6268

Cattle Shed at Halcyon is offering a four-course Thanksgiving dinner featuring prosciutto deviled eggs, beet and pear salad, wild-caught salmon, smoked turkey breast, asparagus, rosemary and sage stuffing, and bourbon whiskey chocolate cake. $95 person. $19.95 children 12 and under. Reservations encouraged.

6290 Halcyon Way Suite 610, Alpharetta, GA 30005
(770) 680-2457
(770) 680-2457

Matthews Cafeteria

Matthew’s Cafeteria has been slinging Southern favorites since 1955. This family-owned restaurant in Tucker remains one of the best spots in metro Atlanta for meat-and-three platters and fried chicken that tastes like granny made it. And the restaurant plans to open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Thanksgiving day, which includes turkey and dressing and all the traditional sides of the day.

2299 Main St, Tucker, GA 30084
(770) 939-2357
(770) 939-2357

