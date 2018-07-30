 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Some Waffle Houses are back open 24/7, while others continue to close earlier than prior to the pandemic.
Matt Wong

12 Restaurants Around Atlanta Open 24 Hours (or Nearly)

From diners to drive-thrus, these restaurants serve food around the clock

by Beth McKibben Updated
Some Waffle Houses are back open 24/7, while others continue to close earlier than prior to the pandemic.
| Matt Wong
Atlanta isn’t really a 24/7 kind of town, so the options for around-the-clock dining are limited to mainly fast food. However, there are a few restaurants where hungry Atlantans can sit down and grab a bite no matter the time of day. From pho and waffles to fried jumbo shrimp, doughnuts, and Korean barbecue at 3 a.m., these Atlanta-area restaurants stay open for 24-hour (or nearly) dining.

Don’t see a favorite 24/7 restaurant listed here? Send Eater Atlanta the details to check out via the tipline for the next update.

Marietta Diner

The 24-hour dining options outside the perimeter are extremely limited, but Marietta Diner on Cobb Parkway near the Big Chicken has been the place for 24/7 OTP eating since 1995. The Greek diner includes an impressively large menu to satisfy any craving, and that includes around-the-clock breakfast dishes. Try the grilled cheese, gyros, patty melt, or any of the open-faced sandwiches. There’s also fried chicken and fried catfish.

306 Cobb Pkwy S, Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 423-9390
(770) 423-9390

Oak Street Eats

Many of the restaurants housed at this West End ghost kitchen are open and serving food for takeout and delivery well into the early morning hours, closing briefly when the sun comes up to restock and refresh the menu. This includes soul food restaurant Soulicious and It’s Breakfast Time, both closing at 5 a.m. to restock and reopening at 9 a.m. Check individual restaurants for specific hours.

777 Oak St SW K-6, Atlanta, GA 30310

Sublime Doughnuts

The Home Park doughnut shop, owned by baker Kamal Grant, is open 24/7 on the edge of the Georgia Tech campus for doughnuts, ice cream, and coffee. Flavors change frequently here, but expect doughnuts like s’mores, Nestle crunch, A-town mocha, salt and vinegar, and red velvet to be on the menu. There’s also a location open 24/7 on Briarcliff Road.

535 10th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 897-1801
(404) 897-1801

Metro Cafe Diner

Metro Cafe Diner opened in downtown Atlanta’s Peachtree Center in 2006. This is where to head for breakfast fare, wings, classic burgers, and even baby back ribs and platters of spaghetti at any hour. Currently the restaurant closes at 3 a.m. to restock and refresh the menu, before returning to all-day and all-night dining at 6 a.m. Hours are extended when conventions and larger crowd events are in town. Metro Cafe Diner also includes a location open late in Stone Mountain.

229 Peachtree St NW B-17, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 577-1420
(404) 577-1420

Waffle House

There’s not much more to say about this Atlanta-based restaurant institution. Atlantan’s know where to head for 24/7 smothered, covered, and scattered hash browns, waffles, and plenty of coffee paired with some seriously amazing people watching, especially into the wee hours of the morning. Some locations are no longer open 24 hours. Check individual restaurants for current hours.

100 Piedmont Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 584-0621
(404) 584-0621

Landmark Diner

The Landmark Diner in Buckhead is “where the stars meet at night”. But, really, it’s where people meet up for late-night bites and coffee, especially following an evening of bar hopping or an event in town. Landmark is fashioned after the traditional northeastern diners with a large menu of breakfast, burgers, fried foods, and sandwiches. There’s also a 24/7 location on Luckie Street in downtown Atlanta.

3652 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 816-9090
(404) 816-9090

PizzaForno at Arco Gas Station

Robotic restaurant servers. Chat GPT. The Roomba. It’s hard to escape AI technology. Now there’s an automated pizzeria where pepperoni and cheese pizzas are served hot and fresh in just three minutes by robotic arm at the touch of a button 24/7 from a gas station in Buckhead. Called PizzaForno, each 10-inch pie costs between $10 and $13 and can be purchased hot (cooked on site) or cold to bake at home. Located on the edge of the parking lot, order a pizza or two via the app or at the PizzaForno machine. The machine features a large display screen accompanied by descriptive pictures. Choose your pizza and pay by credit card or mobile pay. A piping hot box containing your pizza pops out of the machine a few minutes later like money from an ATM. But how do these AI-baked pizzas taste? That’s a matter of opinion, and likely depends on the time of day you’re ordering, because at 3 a.m. after a night on the town, does it really matter?

3861 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342

Las Tortas Ahogadas Jalisco

Located in Forest Park next to a BP gas station, Las Tortas Ahogadas is where to head for tacos, flautas, chilaquiles, and burritos at any time of day. The restaurant currently closes at 4:30 a.m. to restock, before reopening again at 11 a.m.

6125 Old Dixie Hwy, Forest Park, GA 30297
(404) 608-9391
(404) 608-9391

Mama's Restaurant

Mama’s Cocina Latina on Piedmont Road in the Piedmont Heights neighborhood serves a mix of comfort foods and familiar Mexican dishes like tortas, tacos, burritos, and tostadas. Grab late-night hot wings, fajitas for one, two, or three people, or a grande dinner platter with two enchiladas, a taco, rice, and beans. The platter is hovers around $10. For breakfast, try the huevos rancheros or Mama’s breakfast with scrambled eggs, pancakes, and bacon. There’s also a drive-thru window open 24/7.

1958 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
(404) 874-6152
(404) 874-6152

Pho 24

Who couldn’t use a comforting bowl of hot pho and a pot of tea at 1 a.m.? Pho 24 on Buford Highway is open nearly 24 hours a day for bowls of pho and bánh mì sandwiches. The restaurant closes briefly in the early morning to make more pho broth and restock the menu for the day.

4646 Buford Hwy, Chamblee, GA 30341
(770) 710-0178
(770) 710-0178

Morning House Korean BBQ 24 Hours. 새벽집

It’s right in the name of this restaurant, open 24/7 for all-you-can-eat KBBQ and other Korean comfort dishes, like beef bulgogi and kimchi fried rice, on Satellite Boulevard.

3635 Satellite Blvd NW, Duluth, GA 30096
(770) 476-0458
(770) 476-0458

Georgia Diner

Since 1998, Georgia Diner has been a go-to in Duluth for burgers, pancakes and waffles, club sandwiches, pasta, Greek food, and cakes by the slice at all hours. While the restaurant is no longer open for dining in 24/7, people can still order takeout and delivery from Georgia Diner any time of day or night. The kitchen never closes. Georgia Diner’s dining room and drive-thru window both open for service at 8 a.m. daily and close at 11 p.m.

1655 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA 30096
(770) 806-9880
(770) 806-9880

Related Maps