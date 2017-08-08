20 Affordable Restaurants Around Atlanta That Won’t Break the Bank

Atlantans love to eat out, but the cost can quickly add up, leaving many folks with both sticker shock and an empty wallet. A delicious meal that also happens to be reasonably priced is something most people will agree is a great find these days in Atlanta. Thankfully, there are plenty of restaurants around ATL serving up really good food with an affordable price tag attached. This map shines the spotlight on just a few establishments offering excellent, budget-friendly dining options — most with dishes on the menu priced around $10 to $12.

Don't see a favorite spot for affordable dining listed. Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline to check out for the next update.