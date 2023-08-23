 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Foundation Social Eatery

18 Restaurants Worth the Trip to Alpharetta and Milton

Find everything from Southern food institutions to restaurants serving kebab platters, Korean fried chicken, and South Asian dishes in these North Atlanta suburbs

by Alex Leo-Guerra
by Alex Leo-Guerra
Foundation Social Eatery

The metro Atlanta suburbs are increasingly becoming exciting places to live and dine out these days. And the northern OTP cities of Alpharetta and Milton provide a great case for restaurants located outside of Atlanta offering diners experiences on par with what you can get in the city.

With an influx of new residents now calling Alpharetta and Milton home, once sleepy downtowns are being transformed into vibrant dining districts, and more independently owned restaurants are opening around the area.

From time-tested local institutions and restaurants owned by notable Atlanta chefs to establishments serving everything from Southern fare, Korean fried chicken, and South Asian dishes, there are plenty of great restaurants worth the trip to Alpharetta and Milton.

Don’t see a favorite restaurant listed? Send Eater Atlanta an email via the tipline for consideration on the next update.

Alpine Bakery & Pizzeria / Crabapple

Whether you’re seeking Neapolitan pizza or the comfort of a freshly made cannoli as a treat, Alpine can satisfy any craving, from sweet to savory and anywhere in between. It’s hard not to swoon over the available pastries and desserts in the packed display case, and it’s almost guaranteed you’ll love anything you order.

12315 Crabapple Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30004
(770) 410-9883
(770) 410-9883

Milton's Cuisine & Cocktails

Perhaps this city’s most definitive restaurant, Milton’s is a quaint establishment from Southern Proper Hospitality. Nestled in the Crabapple district and specializing in Southern cuisine, the group’s focus on sourcing ingredients from local farmers and fishermen make Milton’s a great place to support Georgia’s agriculture workers and get a fine meal. Don’t miss the Kentuckyaki pork tenderloin for dinner or the many egg dishes served during weekend brunch.

800 Mayfield Rd, Milton, GA 30009
(770) 817-0161
(770) 817-0161

7 Acre BarnGrill

Housed in a nearly century-old former general store, 7 Acre serves seasonal comfort food and cocktails that bring a unique energy to the quiet Milton crossroads it calls home. Come here for cocktails, comforting mains like shrimp and grits or slow-cooked brisket, and an unbeatable charming vibe.

850 Hickory Flat Rd, Milton, GA 30004
(770) 777-2273
(770) 777-2273

Lily Sushi Bar

Through its ethos, grounded in sourcing the freshest fish possible and acquiring locally sourced ingredients where appropriate, Lily is one of the most commendable OTP sushi restaurants. It’s hard to go wrong with any of the wonderfully composed hand rolls, but if you truly can’t make up your mind, opt for the omakase for a sushi adventure that takes you through the breadth of techniques and ingredients at the disposal of the chefs here.

220 S Main St Suite H, Alpharetta, GA 30009
(678) 650-3168
(678) 650-3168

Foundation Social Eatery

Recently relocated after its closure at the beginning of the pandemic, Foundation Social Eatery is a chef-driven restaurant with a menu of house-made pasta, meaty mains, and crafty appetizers. Chef Mel Toledo’s resume includes Michelin-starred restaurants in France, and his restaurant reflects this distinct approach that’s hard to find anywhere else in the area. For lunch, don’t miss Petite FSE, a bistro-style market and cafe in front of the restaurant. Weekend brunch is also available.

55 Roswell St Suite 100, Alpharetta, GA 30009
(678) 691-0028
(678) 691-0028

Made Kitchen & Cocktails

Tapas and cocktails and paella. As one of the few Spanish restaurants OTP, Made fills an important void for those seeking small plates to share. It’s hard to go wrong with anything on the menu, but if you’re looking for a crowd-pleaser, try the albondigas (a stewy meatball and vegetable soup).

45 Roswell St Suite B, Alpharetta, GA 30009
(770) 452-6233
(770) 452-6233

Coalition Steak and Seafood

Coalition’s breadth of seafood options and hearty steaks and sandwiches make for what’s guaranteed to be a meal that will leave you full. Located within a jovial space designed for connection over food, you’ll feel right at home and want to linger long after you finish. Try the CF double stack burger or share the seared branzino with the table. Start with some warm goat cheese dip or smoked wings.

50 Canton St Suite 108, Alpharetta, GA 30009
(470) 839-6725
(470) 839-6725

Flatlands Bourbon and Bayou

Louisiana never felt so close to Atlanta. With a menu of Creole classics like gumbo and po’boys, Flatlands makes an excellent case for being the one OTP restaurant that can get you closest to New Orleans without ever leaving Alpharetta. The adventurous soul will love the alligator bites, and the seafood enthusiast will adore the catfish Pontchartrain. Finish the meal with some beignets.

52B N Main St, Alpharetta, GA 30009
(470) 242-5458
(470) 242-5458

Smokejack BBQ

You’re craving smoked meats, but you’re neither in the countryside where the allure of smoke in the air leads you to the goods, nor in the city where renowned pitmasters run the streets. Enter Smokejack, Alpharetta’s OG barbecue joint, preparing classics with an all-encompassing approach to regional styles. Beef lovers shouldn’t skip the burnt ends.

29 S Main St, Alpharetta, GA 30009
(770) 410-7611
(770) 410-7611

Lapeer Steak and Seafood

Prime cuts of beef and fish flown in from the Gulf and East Coast help define Lapeer as one of the nicest places to dine in downtown Alpharetta, both in terms of food and ambiance. Come here for a meal to splurge on some of the finest steaks and seafood in the area, or opt for a double-stack, chuck blend smashburger for a more affordable option. Start with some oysters, salt and pepper calamari, or wagyu beef tartare, before moving on to scallops and risotto or prime New York strip served with all the accouterments.

12 N Broad St, Alpharetta, GA 30009
(678) 691-9400
(678) 691-9400

Colette French Pastry & Café

With an array of freshly made pastries and bread, Colette makes an excellent case for being one of the best stops for a quick breakfast or lunch in Alpharetta. Order everything from pain au chocolat and kouign amann to turkey and caprese panini and quiche at this French bakery and cafe.

2225 Old Milton Pkwy Suite 100, Alpharetta, GA 30004
(678) 691-7714
(678) 691-7714

Bloom Roadside

Burgers and doughnuts were once an unconventional combination. Now both complement one another at this quaint little shop at the intersection of Hopewell and Thompson Roads. Bloom Roadside rolls and cuts doughnuts daily and make burgers fresh each day served on buns baked right on site. Yes, you can get your burger on a doughnut.

15260 Hopewell Rd, Milton, GA 30004
(678) 785-9445
(678) 785-9445

Aunty's Kitchen

Indian dishes like curries, dosas, and a variety of chaat are all served from this welcoming spot on North Main Street in Alpharetta. The owners are often greeting patrons at the door and taking orders, too. Make sure to check out the daily specials board at Aunty’s Kitchen.

735 N Main St Suite 700, Alpharetta, GA 30009
(470) 358-9526
(470) 358-9526

Local Expedition Wood Fired Grill

The fast-casual experience has reached near perfection at Local Expedition. Rather than serving the typical composed bowls, people are instead presented with a formulaic approach to compiling their plate. Chicken breast, wings, pulled pork, portobello mushrooms, or falafel act as entree selections, and the seasonal sides always seem to be different with each visit. Real ones know to never miss the opportunity for a side of LA street corn, and the sauce lover will want to hoard the sweet and spicy barbecue, garlic, and cilantro sauce options.

5315 Windward Pkwy Ste B, Alpharetta, GA 30004
(470) 448-1249
(470) 448-1249

KIMCHI RED

While Alpharetta isn’t too far from the many Korean restaurants found along Buford Highway and nearby cities like Duluth, Kimchi Red has become a go-to for bulgogi and its must-eat Korean fried chicken. Order a trio of galbi tacos or a batch of crispy Korean smoked wings. For Korean fried chicken, order a whole or half bird with sauce options like tomatillo, spicy sweet chili pepper, or smothered in tomato and alfredo sauce. Don’t forget to grab some kimchi fried rice.

3630 Old Milton Pkwy #110, Alpharetta, GA 30005
(470) 336-7222
(470) 336-7222

Midway Meal House

Classic country establishments are found all over Georgia, and Midway may be the best place to get a taste of homey Southern comfort food in Alpharetta. Located in a charming old house along Highway 9, this restaurant is just like eating at your Southern grandmother’s home on Sunday afternoon. There’s even a meat and two option with cornbread (Think country fried steak or fried chicken with sides like squash casserole, turnip greens, and broccoli salad.) Breakfast is also served, starting at 6 a.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. on weekends.

5150 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004
(770) 442-3738
(770) 442-3738

Jerusalem Bakery & Grill

Mediterranean fare doesn’t get much better OTP than the dishes and baked goods from this longtime favorite. A restaurant-grocery hybrid, Jerusalem Bakery and Grill features plates of hummus, falafel, and baba ganoush served with fresh-baked pita. The shawarma, kabab, or lamb shank platters are heartier options on the menu. Jerusalem Bakery also includes locations in Roswell and Marietta.

4150 Old Milton Pkwy #129, Alpharetta, GA 30005
(770) 777-0193
(770) 777-0193

BB's Bagels

BB’s (Bronx Bagels) offers a taste of the Boogie Down with hand-rolled, kettle-boiled, freshly baked bagels served with a side of New York hospitality (Read BB’s 16 commandments and get with the program or go to the back of the line.) Breakfast meats, fish salads, and house-made cream cheese are all excellent options to complement any of BB’s bagels. But if you want something other than a bagel, the shop also serves egg platters, breakfast burritos, burgers, and grilled chicken sandwiches.

770 McFarland Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004
(770) 475-1818
(770) 475-1818

