18 Restaurants Worth the Trip to Alpharetta and Milton

Find everything from Southern food institutions to restaurants serving kebab platters, Korean fried chicken, and South Asian dishes in these North Atlanta suburbs

The metro Atlanta suburbs are increasingly becoming exciting places to live and dine out these days. And the northern OTP cities of Alpharetta and Milton provide a great case for restaurants located outside of Atlanta offering diners experiences on par with what you can get in the city.

With an influx of new residents now calling Alpharetta and Milton home, once sleepy downtowns are being transformed into vibrant dining districts, and more independently owned restaurants are opening around the area.

From time-tested local institutions and restaurants owned by notable Atlanta chefs to establishments serving everything from Southern fare, Korean fried chicken, and South Asian dishes, there are plenty of great restaurants worth the trip to Alpharetta and Milton.

