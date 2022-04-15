 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Two rows of polenta loaves
Polenta loaves.
Osono Bread

15 Atlanta Bakeries and Pop-Ups to Seek Out for Amazing Bread

From sourdough and French baguettes to Mexican conchas and Hong Kong pineapple buns

by Kris Martins Updated
Polenta loaves.
| Osono Bread
by Kris Martins Updated

From Mexican pan dulce to Hong Kong buns, Atlanta’s bread scene extends throughout the metro area, and through a range of cultures, showcasing a world of doughy delights. Atlanta is home to cafes doubling as bakeries, neighborhood institutions, and individual bakers spotlighting their heritage, many using regional ingredients to craft loaves and other bread creations to sell at area farmers markets, pop-ups, and coffee shops. While by no means a complete list of Atlanta bakeries and bread makers, this map is meant to highlight a few key bakeries, micro-bakeries, and pop-ups offering a variety of breads from around the globe.

Don’t see a favorite spot for bread listed. Send Eater the details at atlanta@eater.com for consideration on the next update.

Public Transit Info: Click here for MARTA bus schedules. Click here for MARTA train schedules.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Brazilian Bakery Cafe

The cases at this bakery are full of traditional Brazilian pastries and sweets, but also includes some iconic bread options. The most famous is the pão de queijo, a cheese roll made from tapioca flour and multiple cheeses. The bakery also offers pão francês, or Brazilian French bread, which is usually paired simply with some butter or for sandwiches. For something sweeter, try the bite-sized broa, a corn bread that’s springy and light with a hint of fennel.

1260 Powers Ferry Rd # A, Marietta, GA 30067
(770) 818-0088
(770) 818-0088

Star Provisions Market & Cafe

While a popular spot for breakfast and lunch in Blandtown, the bakery side of this cafe and market sells an array of rustic loaves to take home. Among the boule options, including fennel sultana and an olive loaves, are ciabatta and baguettes. Folks can also find a show-stopping French pain d’epi shaped like a white stalk with sections ready to tear into individual chunks for a shared dinner. Star Provisions also sells its bread at Freedom Farmers Market on Saturdays.

1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 365-0410
(404) 365-0410

Osono Bread

This Southwest Atlanta micro-bakery run by Betsy Gonzalez makes its bread using ingredients from local and regional farmers, partnering with small Southern mills, and milling flour in-house. Osono focuses on sourdough bread, baking several flavors and seasonal variations. Gonzalez offers buckwheat loaves, oat porridge bread, focaccia, tordu twisted baguettes and more. Try the crowd-favorite “sourdoughnuts” for a distinctly bread-forward spin on the breakfast treat. Osono does feature a bread subscription, but people can also find her at Grant Park Farmers Market every Sunday and biweekly at East Atlanta Village Farmers Market on Thursdays.

Sylvan Hills, Atlanta, GA

EstoEtno Fine Bakery

Tiina D’Souza sells her Estonian-style baked goods, including a few rye-based sourdough breads, at different metro Atlanta farmers markets and online. The traditional Estonian dark rye bread is a seedy loaf that gets a touch of sweetness from molasses. The more straightforward Finnish rye bread has a sharp tang to it and is made with just rye flour, water, and salt. The honey rye sourdough skews more toward sweetness with dried cranberries, spices, and honey. EstoEtno offers a weekly and biweekly bread subscription for local pick up via its website. Check online for the micro-bakery’s weekly market schedule.

Atlanta, GA

Knead to Savor

This Persian micro-bakery run by Niki Gavahi offers two kinds of barbari — a type of flatbread traditionally served with cheese, nuts, dips and more — based on her family’s recipes. Choose between small and large sizes of the sesame seed barbari or the more fragrant fenugreek and black sesame flavor. Gavahi pops up at Grant Park Farmers Market on the first Sunday of each month and at Virginia-Highland Farmers Market on the second Thursday of each month.

Atlanta, GA

Seven Fingers Baked Goods

Formerly known as Pare Baked Goods, this micro-bakery was born from owner Anthony Fisher’s desire to explore his roots and honor his grandmother’s memory, showcasing traditional and Filipino-inspired breads and pastries. Find breads like the pandesal bread, a soft airy roll usually eaten at breakfast. It’s a spin on a family recipe, too. Fisher also makes the more pastry-forward ensaymada, a Filipino brioche topped with a variety of buttercream flavors. The micro-bakery pops up around Atlanta about once a month, but also takes orders for direct pick up on weekends via Instagram.

Atlanta, GA

At Heart Panadería

Teresa Finney dedicated her micro-bakery to the popular Mexican pan dulce (sweet bread) called conchas, a brioche-like roll with a crumbly topping resembling a seashell. Finney’s conchas feature a range of flavors, from berries with pink peppercorn to champurrado (a chocolate-cinnamon concha with yellow corn masa sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar). She uses local and regional ingredients to create her breads, like Banner Butter and Dayspring Farms flour. Follow Finney on Instagram for pop-up details, recipes, and to place orders.

Atlanta, GA

Bread is Good

Former 8Arm baker Sarah Dodge puts bread front and center at her micro-bakery, Bread is Good, occasionally holding dedicated days for walk-up orders in Inman Park, with loaves of sourdough, sourdough bagels, and bready pastries like brioche tarts. Slots for weekly bread subscriptions go live at the end of each month, but people can find her breads, made using Lindley Mills flour, at shops and cafes around Atlanta, including the Daily, Harbor Coffee, and Daily Chew. You can also find Dodge’s handiwork at Colette Bread and Bakeshop at 636 North Highland Avenue.

Inman Park, Atlanta, GA 30307

Alon's Bakery & Market

Known for its breads and pastries, Alon’s has been serving Atlantans a wide selection of baked goods since 1992. The bakery features a variety of loaves, including Italian semolina bread, baguettes, and ciabatta. It also bakes a beautifully knotted challah sold only on Fridays and offers seasonal breads, like hot cross buns for Easter and panettone around the holidays.

1394 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 872-6000
(404) 872-6000

TGM Bread

TGM Bread resides next door to sister restaurant and Jewish deli the General Muir at Emory Point and bakes bread for its restaurant partners. Loaves are also sold to the public during limited hours each day. Peer into the space to find a bustling bakery and shelves with an assortment of breads ready for takeout. Options include the popular Bea’s, a brioche-like sandwich bread, and an asiago loaf, along with Hawaiian rolls and burger buns as well as baguettes, rye bread, and sourdough. TGM Bread also sells its breads at Peachtree Road Farmers Market on Saturdays and Grant Park Farmers Market on Sundays.

1540 Avenue Pl Suite B - 210, Atlanta, GA 30329
(404) 941-9751
(404) 941-9751

Evergreen Butcher + Baker

This Kirkwood neighborhood spot owned by husband-and-wife duo Emma Schacke and Sean Schacke bakes all of its breads from organic and locally sourced flour. Emma leads the charge in the bakery, which produces an assortment of sourdough bread daily. Look for baguettes, multigrain boules, and rye bread, among other mainstays. Evergreen also bakes seasonal breads and one-off flavors, including hot cross buns, butternut squash and polenta sourdough, and challah. The bakery often sells out, so pop in earlier rather than later to secure a loaf.

2011 Hosea L Williams Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30317
(404) 996-2442
(404) 996-2442

Pan American Bakery

Pastelito-lovers may hit up Pan American Bakery for those guava-filled treats, but it also bakes its own Cuban bread daily. In business since 1986, the bakery sells its bread to other restaurants around Atlanta and uses the bread to make its cubanos. Try these fluffy loaves as a sandwich at the bakery or ask for a four-pack to go. People can also find the slightly sweet egg-based roll, known as pan suave, used to make medianoche sandwiches. Cash only. 

3671 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 457-2172
(770) 457-2172

Lee's Bakery

Famous for its pho at breakfast and Vietnamese sandwiches throughout the day, Lee’s Bakery bakes its bánh mìs (a short baguette), on site. People will find a tub of these baguettes for individual sale by the front door of restaurant, too. It’s not unusual to see folks popping by in the morning to grab a handful of baguettes for home.

4005 Buford Hwy NE Suite C, Atlanta, GA 30345
(404) 728-1008
(404) 728-1008

Hong Kong Bakery

Tucked way in Asian Square on Buford Highway, Hong Kong Bakery serves trays of pastries out of its cozy storefront. But among the peanut coconut mochi and jian dui (sesame balls) are an array of bun options, including some stuffed with BBQ pork, hot dogs, and ham and cheese. Be sure to grab the super-soft pineapple buns and coconut cocktail buns, which are both popular Hong Kong-style sweet buns here.

3601 Shallowford Rd, Doraville, GA 30340

White Windmill Bakery and Cafe

This Korean bakery features a variety of bread options. Choose from bags of sliced milk bread, baguettes, and dressed-up options, like bostock and cream-filled breads. There are several traditional Korean breads among the mix here, including mammoth bread, soboro peanut bread, and red-bean buns — all sweet breads with a flavorful filling. A second location is opening in Uptown Atlanta.

5881 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340
(770) 234-0914
(770) 234-0914

