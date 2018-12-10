 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where to Eat on Christmas Day in Atlanta

From a festive brunch and fancy tasting menus to holiday treats paired with beer, cocktails, and movies full of cheer on bar TVs

by Eater Staff Updated
by Eater Staff Updated

While most restaurants around Atlanta are closed on Christmas Day, a few choose to open for folks avoiding the stress of cooking an elaborate dinner and for people who don’t celebrate the holiday. From a festive brunch complete with Santa Claus in Buckhead and dinner and a movie to sky-high fancy feasts and hibachi, here are the Atlanta restaurants open for lunch, brunch, and dinner on Christmas Day. Check back for updates through December 18.

Know of a restaurant open and serving a special holiday menu or a bar opening for drinks later in the evening on Christmas Day? Send Eater the details at atlanta@eater.com.

The Farmhouse

The Farmhouse at Serenbe offers its annual Christmas dinner again this year. But the restaurant books up fast for Christmas dinner. The trick to getting a reservation at the restaurant that night is to make the holiday a staycation and book a room at the inn, which guarantees guests a table for Christmas dinner.

10950 Hutchesons Ferry Rd, Palmetto, GA 30268
(770) 463-2622
(770) 463-2622

Nan Thai Fine Dining

Chef Nan Niyomkul and her family once again open Nan Thai Fine Dining for dinner on Christmas Day. The restaurant has been a staple on the Midtown restaurant scene for nearly 20 years where Niyomkul infuses her passion for cooking and serving the foods of Thailand into the beautifully presented dishes found at her eponymous restaurant. Reservations encouraged.

1350 Spring St NW #1, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 870-9933
(404) 870-9933

Sun Dial

Enjoy Christmas dinner 723 feet above Atlanta at the iconic Sun Dial restaurant atop the Westin Peachtree Plaza. The five-course holiday feast features dishes such as camembert brulee crostini, wagyu tartar, butternut squash soup, and seared Gulf snapper and lobster. There’s chocolate and bourbon bouche noel for dessert. Reservations required.

210 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 589-7506
(404) 589-7506

By George restaurant and bar

The restaurant at the Candler Hotel in downtown Atlanta is planning to open for Christmas serving both a festive menu of dishes and its regular menu of Southern-leaning classics. Reservations highly encouraged.

127 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
(470) 851-2752
(470) 851-2752

Rumi's Kitchen Colony Square

All three locations of Persian restaurant Rumi’s Kitchen in Midtown, Sandy Springs, and Alpharetta will be open on Christmas Day serving the regular menu.

1175 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30361
(404) 777-9807
(404) 777-9807

Atlas

The Michelin one-star restaurant is offering a special five-course tasting menu for Christmas Day in both the main dining and its cozy tavern. Reservations required.

88 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 600-6471
(404) 600-6471

The St. Regis Atlanta

Christmas Day at the luxurious St. Regis hotel in Buckhead includes live jazz, a decadent brunch with sweet treats, and an open bar. There might even be an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus, too. Reservations required.

Eighty-Eight, West Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 563-7900
(404) 563-7900

IPIC Theaters

Dinner and movie on Christmas Day under one roof. IPic dine-in theater at Colony Square in Midtown is open for movies and serving food, beer, and wine all day long on Christmas. Check out the movie schedule here.

1197 Peachtree St NE Suite 350, Atlanta, GA 30361
(470) 893-8525
(470) 893-8525

Red's Beer Garden

The Benteen Park beer garden and market with its backyard patio are open on Christmas Day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for food, beer, mulled wine, and holiday tunes. If necessary, the heaters will be turned on outside in the beer garden.

1328 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
(770) 637-2299
(770) 637-2299

Brassica @ the Waldorf Astoria

The French-influenced restaurant at the Waldorf Astoria in Buckhead plans to open on Christmas Day serving a three-course menu with dishes like lobster bisque, duck confit cocotte, eggplant terrine, and prime rib and seared halibut as entrees. Look for desserts, too, including a chocolate buttercream yule log and a festive macaron tree. Reservations required.

3376 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
(404) 995-7500
(404) 995-7500

Nakato Japanese Restaurant

Atlanta’s oldest Japanese restaurant is open on Christmas Day. Located on Cheshire Bridge Road, Nakato offers traditional sushi as well as teppanyaki dishes and hibachi-style dining. Reservations encouraged.

1776 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
(404) 873-6582
(404) 873-6582

Tiny Lou's

Tiny Lou’s at the Hotel Clermont on Ponce De Leon Avenue is open for a festive Christmas Day dinner, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., of three courses. Expect dishes like chestnut veloute, beef Wellington, and cranberry and white chocolate pudding for dessert. There’s even an option to add caviar service or foie gras to the meal. Reservations highly encouraged.

789 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(470) 485-0085
(470) 485-0085

Hampton + Hudson

The Inman Park restaurant opens on Christmas night for food, drinks, and holiday movies on the TVs.

299 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 948-2123
(404) 948-2123

Brick Store Pub

The beloved Decatur beer bar plans to open for food and drinks at 4 p.m. on Christmas Day. This includes for several seasonal beers and cocktails.

125 East Court Square, Decatur, Georgia 30030
404) 687-0990
404) 687-0990

Sankranti Restaurant

Sankranti is open on Christmas Day offering its full menu, including mango chicken, thalis, kathi rolls, and pulao bowls. Reservations encouraged.

2000 Ray Moss Connector, Johns Creek, GA 30022
(770) 242-6899
(770) 242-6899

Related Maps