Where to Eat on Christmas Day in Atlanta

From a festive brunch and fancy tasting menus to holiday treats paired with beer, cocktails, and movies full of cheer on bar TVs

While most restaurants around Atlanta are closed on Christmas Day, a few choose to open for folks avoiding the stress of cooking an elaborate dinner and for people who don’t celebrate the holiday. From a festive brunch complete with Santa Claus in Buckhead and dinner and a movie to sky-high fancy feasts and hibachi, here are the Atlanta restaurants open for lunch, brunch, and dinner on Christmas Day. Check back for updates through December 18.

Know of a restaurant open and serving a special holiday menu or a bar opening for drinks later in the evening on Christmas Day? Send Eater the details at atlanta@eater.com.

