Where to Eat on Christmas Day in Atlanta

While most restaurants around Atlanta are closed on Christmas Day, a few choose to open for folks avoiding the stress of cooking an elaborate dinner and for people who don’t celebrate the holiday. From a festive brunch complete with Santa Claus in Buckhead and dinner and a movie to sky-high fancy feasts and hibachi, here are the Atlanta restaurants open for lunch, brunch, and dinner on Christmas Day. Check back for updates through December 18.
Know of a restaurant open and serving a special holiday menu or a bar opening for drinks later in the evening on Christmas Day? Send Eater the details at atlanta@eater.com.
More restaurant ideas for Christmas Day:
Essential Chinese Restaurants to Try Around Atlanta
Restaurants to Try Along Buford Highway in Metro Atlanta
Atlanta Movie Theaters Where Food and Drinks Are Available at the Touch of a ButtonRead More