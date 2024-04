Share All sharing options for: 25 Rooftop Bars and Restaurants With Spectacular Views Around Atlanta

One of the greatest perks of living in Atlanta is its months-long patio season. Looking for a spot to dine outdoors high above the city streets or amidst the trees? This list features a few rooftop restaurant patios and bars to consider for outdoor dining and drinking while taking in some spectacular views.

Don’t see a favorite rooftop patio listed? Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline to be considered for the next update.