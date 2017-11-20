 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
True Food Kitchen

13 Exceptional Vegetarian Restaurants Around Atlanta

Restaurants where vegetables, hearty grains, tofu, paneer, and meat-free dishes abound

Whether a longtime devotee of vegetarianism or simply looking for a meatless meal, Atlanta offers a slew of dining options where vegetables, hearty grains, and other forms of protein like tofu and paneer are stars on the menu. Here’s where to head for a vegetarian meal in and around Atlanta, including Indian and Chinese restaurants, and even a food truck park dedicated to vegetarianism and pescatarianism.

Don't see a favorite vegetarian restaurant listed? Send Eater the details via the tipline.

More maps to consider:

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Local Green Atlanta

Local Green opened on the edge of Vine City and is owned by Atlanta hip hop industry veteran Zachary “Big Zak” Wallace. The food truck-turned-restaurant offers vegan, vegetarian, and pescatarian dishes. Look for a quinoa and mixed greens salad named for former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms here and a vegan alternative to a pulled pork sandwich in the barbecue jackfruit slider. There’s also cauliflower and fish tacos, vegan pizza, and a shrimp burger topped with coleslaw, Sriracha mayo, and cilantro lime sauce.

19 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30314
(770) 883-8291
(770) 883-8291

Soul Vegetarian Restaurant

Soul Vegetarian is a longstanding restaurant staple in the West End community. The vegan soul food restaurant is run by an Atlanta chapter of the African Hebrew Israelite Community of Jerusalem. Look for dishes such as a traditional Jerusalem rice platter or takes on Southern comfort foods like barbecue tofu or onion rings. The North Highland location is currently only open for takeout.

879 Ralph David Abernathy SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 752-5194
(404) 752-5194

Healthful Essence Caribbean Vegan Vegetarian Restaurant

Healthful Essence has taken its vegan and vegetarian menu one step further by infusing the flavors of the Caribbean into meals served here. Diners can expect vegan and vegetarian dishes incorporating jerk spices made with vegetables, lentils, and beans.

875 York Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 806-0830
(404) 806-0830

R. Thomas Deluxe Grill

For more than 35 years now, R Thomas on Peachtree Street has been serving up healthy and hearty breakfast and brunch fare all day long. And most of the dishes here are vegetarian or pescatarian, including the breakfast quinoa bowl with scrambled eggs, the salmon omelette, the portobello linguine, and the magic quesadilla stuffed with white cheddar cheese, marinated portobello mushrooms, zucchini, and peppers and onions encased in a spinach tortilla. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free dishes are clearly marked on the menu.

1812 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 881-0246
(404) 881-0246

Cafe Sunflower Buckhead

Copy Link

Cafe Sunflower offers many vegetarian and vegan dishes influenced by the cuisines of Asia, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, and the American Southwest. Open for lunch and dinner throughout the week, stop by on Saturdays for brunch to dine on blueberry pancakes topped with almond butter, maple syrup, and blueberry coulis with vegan whipped cream and a loaded tofu scramble breakfast burrito. Menu indicates whether dishes are soy free, nut free, or gluten free.

2140 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 352-8859
(404) 352-8859

Herban Fix

This vegan restaurant in Midtown features a selection of Asian-style dishes on its menu. Many lunch and dinner items are also gluten free, like the glazed crispy king oyster mushroom.

565 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 815-8787
(404) 815-8787

Mediterranea Restaurant & Bakery

While not totally vegetarian, this Grant Park restaurant is dedicated to the Mediterranean diet and promoting a gluten-free lifestyle without sacrificing flavor. That means many of the dishes on the menu just so happen to be vegetarian. This includes the spinach mushroom lasagna, involtini rolled in pan-fried haloumi over a bed of rice and quinoa, vegetable-laden pizzas, and the maple butternut squash and arugula risotto. Mediterranea’s kitchen and bakery are 100-percent gluten free, and many of the dishes are also vegan.

332 Ormond St SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 748-4219
(404) 748-4219

Veganish ATL Food Truck Park

Tan Bowers relocated her Howell Mill Road food truck park earlier this year to Jonesboro, rebranding it as metro Atlanta’s first vegan, vegetarian, and pescatarian food truck park. Located in a former mulch yard on Tara Boulevard, Bowers says the move to Jonesboro was a leap of faith centered on a desire to offer more vegan and vegetarian food options on Atlanta’s south side. Veganish ATL now brings a rotating lineup of dedicated vegan, vegetarian, and pescatarian food trucks to Jonesboro on the weekends. Look for special events and live music here, too. Follow on Instagram for hours and updates.

8271 Tara Blvd, Jonesboro, GA 30236

True Food Kitchen

While not a dedicated vegetarian restaurant, most of the menu at this Oprah favorite leans vegetarian, pescatarian, and even gluten free. Try the quinoa burger with hummus, tzatziki, tomato, butter lettuce, cucumber, red onions, and avocado topped with feta cheese or the spaghetti squash casserole mixed with DiNapoli tomatoes, caramelized onion, zucchini, and mozzarella. There’s also a spinach and mushroom pizza and flourless chocolate cake or strawberry cake and ice cream for dessert. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free dishes are clearly marked on the menu.

3393 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 3058B, Atlanta, GA 30326
(404) 481-2980
(404) 481-2980

Harmony Vegetarian

Harmony Vegetarian in the Orient Center on Buford Highway includes an entire menu filled with vegan and vegetarian Chinese dishes, including lo mein, hot pots, Kung Po “chicken”, and Moo Shu “pork”. The restaurant also lists several steamed and pan-fried dumplings on the menu, like vegetarian soup dumplings. Don’t be fooled by the “meats” listed on the menu here — it’s all vegan.

Orient Center Shopping Plaza, 4897 Buford Hwy NE #109, Chamblee, GA 30341
(770) 457-7288
(770) 457-7288

Chat Patti Indian Vegetarian Restaurant

For over 20 years, this counter-service vegetarian restaurant in Decatur has been serving loyal regulars Indian street eats throughout the day, including generously sized dosas, savory samosas, and a variety of vegetarian biryani. There’s also a selection of thali platters and Indo-Chinese dishes here, too.

1707 Church St STE C-7, Decatur, GA 30033
(404) 633-5595
(404) 633-5595

Madras Mantra Decatur

Madras Mantra features many south Indian vegetarian dishes like spicy rasam soup, its popular lentil stew sambar, chili paneer, and dosa and uttapam variations. The menu also includes familiar north Indian entrees like dal palak — a spinach and lentil stew — choley masala — a stew of garbanzo beans — and south Indian regional fare such as the fiery hot gutti vankaya curry made with banana peppers and peanuts. Chutneys are available in takeout containers. Madras Mantra includes two locations in Decatur and Marietta. Vegan and gluten-free dishes are clearly marked on the menu.

2179 Lawrenceville Hwy A, Decatur, GA 30033
(470) 660-4400
(470) 660-4400

Green Love Kitchen

For nearly a decade, this Lithonia restaurant has been serving up a popular veggie burger made from carrots, peas, and broccoli, a jerk barbecue mushroom sandwich, and its spicy kale spinach wrap tossed in Thai peanut sauce. The vegetable plate here is hard to beat, which comes with a choice of yellow or white rice and three daily vegetables. The vast majority of dishes are vegetarian or vegan, but Green Love Kitchen does include a couple of pescatarian offerings, like the coconut curry salmon. Make sure to order one of the freshly made smoothies.

6986 Main St, Lithonia, GA 30058
(770) 857-3304
(770) 857-3304

