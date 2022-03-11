 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A basket of cheddar cheese and jalapeno bagels at a farmers market in Atlanta from the Bronx Bagel Buggy. The Bronx Bagel Buggy

19 Atlanta Shops for Top-Notch Bagels

The best bets for bagels in Atlanta; everyone has opinions

by Beth McKibben and Molly Harris Updated
The Bronx Bagel Buggy

People have opinions about bagels...a lot of opinions. These opinions range from which shops make the best bagels in Atlanta (and if that’s even possible here) or whether a bagel sandwich should be open- or closed-faced to New York- versus Montreal-style bagels. But, all bagel connoisseurs can agree upon their love for the boiled and baked bread ring. Atlanta’s bagel scene is finally growing beyond just a few scattered spots around town, and now includes beloved institutions that have been around for decades, neighborhood bakeries and cafes, and even pop-ups dedicated to nothing but the humble bagel.

Don’t see a favorite bagel spot listed? Email Eater Atlanta with suggestions to check out for the next update via the tipline.

Art's Bagels & More

This Acworth bakery and deli might be known for its generous portions, but Art’s Bagels & More does little more than bagels apart from its selection of lunch sandwiches. But with more than 20 bagel flavors to choose from and 15 spreads available to pair, options are plentiful for even the pickiest customer. Specialty bagels such as super cinnamon-raisin and blueberry glazed are available alongside bialys and N.Y. hard rolls. Keep an eye on their Instagram for limited-time flavors.

3451 Cobb Parkway, Acworth, Georgia 30101
(770) 529-4567
(770) 529-4567

Sunny's Bagel & Deli

New York-style bagels, arepas, and empanadas? That’s what this Venezuelan spot in Kennesaw is serving on its menu. While regulars swear by the arepas here, there’s equal praise served up for the bagels at Sunny’s, too. Bagel flavors here range from sesame, asiago, and egg to cinnamon raisin, jalapeno, and everything. Bagels can come with schmear or as a sandwich.

440 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
(770) 590-7590
(770) 590-7590

Soho Bagel Company

Located in an unassuming Canton strip mall, Soho Bagel Co stacks up classic and non-traditional bagels like salt, egg, chocolate chip, and blueberry starting at 5:30 a.m. every weekday. A variety of spreads are available including lox cream cheese, bacon-horseradish cream cheese, butter and jelly, and peanut butter. For those who prefer hot bagel sandwiches, eggs, cheese, bacon, ham, and sausage are at the ready. A second storefront is located in Woodstock.

3760 Sixes Road, Canton, Georgia 30114
(770) 479-6050
(770) 479-6050

Hoboken Bread & Bagel Company

Tucked away in an industrial strip mall, Hoboken Bread & Bagel Company offers a straightforward menu of soft, fluffy bagels. While these bagels are not authentic New York-style, this little-known bakery is well worth the departure. The family-run deli offers a range of flavors such as honey wheat and rye to garlic herb and pumpernickel. A streamlined selection of cream cheeses includes smoked salmon, veggie, and berry cinnamon swirl among others.

1033 Sandy Plains Road Northeast, Marietta, Georgia 30066
(770) 419-8292
(770) 419-8292

101 Bagel Cafe

With locations near the Galleria in Cobb County as well as in Duluth, Dunwoody, and Roswell, 101 Bagel Cafe has become a popular spot for bagels and bagel sandwiches over the years. The New York-style water bagels from this shop come topped with schmear, hummus, or even peanut butter. But it’s the bagel sandwiches here that bring folks in, including a corned beef reuben, turkey, bacon, and cheese bagel melt, and an egg and cheese bagel done five ways.

2955 Cobb Pkwy SE Suite 240, Atlanta, GA 30339
(770) 988-9991
(770) 988-9991

Spiller Park Coffee

Spiller Park Coffee owner Dale Donchey started making bagels over a decade ago. Now, Donchey has turned his love for baking bagels into a thriving pop-up called Dear Friend, Bagels. While the bagel business is no more, Donchey has introduced bagels to his Spiller Park Moore’s Mill location with flavors like everything, cinnamon sugar, and sumac poppyseed topped with dill or sorghum labneh and sides of sumac pickles. To order ahead, visit the Spiller Park website.

2275 Marietta Boulevard Northwest, GA 30318
(404) 829-0710
(404) 829-0710

Bagelicious

Bagelicious has been serving up deli classics for over 30 years now. And for many New York transplants, the food and bagels are a taste of home. There are plenty of fresh bagels to choose from at Bagelicious topped with lox, whitefish salad, tomatoes and onions, and caper and scallion schmear. Don’t expect to find fancy bagel flavors. Bagelicious keeps it old school. Make sure to also try the knishes, matzah ball soup, and meaty pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, too. Kosher items available.

1255 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA 30068
(770) 509-9505
(770) 509-9505

The Buttery ATL

Just off I-85 in Morningside, The Buttery is easy to miss. Hidden behind a brick wall and open gate, this gourmet shop features fresh bagels and pastries every day of the week. A standard selection of plain, everything, sesame, and cinnamon raisin bagels are available with plain cream cheese. If you plan to host breakfast, order a breakfast bagel platter that includes a half-dozen assorted bagels, one pint of whipped cream cheese, one pound of smoked salmon, and capers.

2137 Manchester Street Northeast, GA 30324
(678) 235-2654
(678) 235-2654

Bagel Boys Cafe - Perimeter

With locations in Sandy Springs and Alpharetta, Bagel Boys serves fresh-baked bagels in traditional flavors, including everything, sesame, egg, and cinnamon raisin. But the shop does offer some fun flavors, like banana nut, jalapeno cheddar, and chocolate chip. Top a bagel here with everything from schmear, lox, and onions and tomatoes to Nutella and peanut butter. The menu also features hot and cold deli sandwiches, soups, and salads.

6355 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(678) 585-3445
(678) 585-3445

Emerald City Bagels

This mother-daughter team first began popping up at farmers markets before the duo opened their popular East Atlanta Village bagel shop in 2018. Slow fermented and boiled, Emerald City  serves a variety of fresh, New York-style bagels daily, which often sell out before noon. Expect flavors ranging from everything, rosemary sea salt, and garlic to pretzel, jalapeno cheddar, and poppy seed. Top bagels here with whitefish, smoked salmon, and a variety of standard and seasonal schmears. Bagel sandwiches are also available. Keep an eye out for specials. Want those bagels delivered? Hit up the bagel fairy.

1257A Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 343-3758
(404) 343-3758

The Bronx Bagel Buggy

This former pop-up now has a storefront in the center of Chamblee. The bakery puts out fresh New York-style hand-rolled and kettle-boiled bagels and schmear, bagel sandwiches, and bialys Thursday through Sunday. Bagel flavors include everything from rosemary sea salt and cheddar cheese jalapeno to everything, poppyseed, and even beautifully blistered pumpernickel everything. Schmear flavors range from classic to creative such as green olive, garlic scallion, and vegan hot cherry. Try one of the bagel bombs, like the everything filled with plain schmear or the Italian stuffed with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, and garlic.

1375 Fernwood Cir NE, Atlanta, GA 30319
(404) 948-8700
(404) 948-8700

The Kosher Gourmet

Kosher Gourmet butcher shop and market is a staple in the Toco Hills community, and it carries a variety of bagels in traditional flavors, including egg, everything, onion, poppy seed, and pumpernickel. Purchase single bagels or bagels by the half and whole dozen here, along with schmears and toppings. Pick up a kosher deli sandwich for later or some fresh-baked challah, too.

2153 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
(404) 636-1114
(404) 636-1114

The General Muir

The General Muir, among the recommended restaurants to make the newly minted Michelin Guide Atlanta, combines a Jewish deli with a bakery and keeps its bagel sandwiches on the menu prix fixe with a plain bagel and set toppings, including smoked salmon with avocado, grapefruit, and dill schmear and smoked trout salad with pickled onions. For those looking to DIY their bagel, flavors choices include everything, sesame, salt, and poppy seed with a variety of toppings, such as lox, gravlax, and scallion caper schmear. A second location is open in Sandy Springs.

1540 Avenue Pl B-230, Atlanta, GA 30329
(678) 927-9131
(678) 927-9131

Evergreen Butcher + Baker

This Kirkwood butcher shop and bakery offers sourdough bagels baked daily at the counter, alongside its various breads, pastries, and other baked goods. Keep an eye on Instagram for specials and holiday offerings here, too.

2011 Hosea L Williams Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30317
(404) 996-2442
(404) 996-2442

Goldbergs Fine Foods - Toco Hills

With five locations throughout the metro area, the name Goldbergs Fine Foods is well known in Atlanta. Sporting a full-service restaurant on one side and a bagel counter on the other, expect bagels here boiled and baked in the traditional way. Goldbergs also keeps its flavors traditional, which include everything, rye, onion, egg, and cinnamon raisin, with bagels topped with lox and schmear, smoked salmon, and even chipotle-avocado cream cheese. There’s a huge selection of breakfast specials at the restaurant as well as giant black and white cookies for purchase by the cash register.

3003 N Druid Hills Rd, Atlanta, GA 30329
(404) 329-5000
(404) 329-5000

B-Side

Chef Terry Koval struck bagel gold when he opened B-Side bakery and cafe next door to his Michelin-recommended Decatur restaurant the Deer and the Dove. This is where to head for Montreal-style bagels. These bagels are first boiled in molasses and then wood-fired in an oven. Expect flavors like sea salt, benne seed, everything, and brown sugar and raisin here and a variety of toppings, including roasted garlic and chive schmear, smoked white fish, hummus, pimento cheese, and pastrami.

151 Sycamore St, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 748-4617
(404) 748-4617

Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli

The bagels at Brooklyn Bagels are kettle boiled before baking, giving bagels here a crispy, blistered crust which helps retain a soft, fluffy inside. Look for traditional bagel flavors, along with a few fun choices on the menu, like rainbow, French toast, bacon cheddar, and chocolate chip. The creative bagel sandwiches and combos from this shop are hard to beat. There’s now a location open at Ansley Mall in Piedmont Heights in addition to John’s Creek.

9925 Haynes Bridge Rd Suite 740, Alpharetta, GA 30022
(770) 569-7290
(770) 569-7290

BB's Bagels

BB’s Bagels (Bronx Bagels) includes a very loyal fanbase of folks living in Atlanta’s northern suburbs. The bagels from this shop are New York-style and are hand-rolled before being kettle boiled and baked. Flavors at BB’s range from the traditional, like egg, everything, onion, and garlic, to cranberry, French toast, and chocolate chip. There’s even bialy on the weekends. Top bagels here with a variety of schmears, including olive pimento, horseradish bacon, sun-dried tomato, and strawberry, along with tuna or chicken salad and lox. Beyond bagels, BB’s also serves egg platters, breakfast burritos, chicken sandwiches, and burgers. Make sure to read up on BB’s “Sixteen Commandments”, which include no whining, no custom orders, and no free bagel slicing.

770 McFarland Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004
(770) 475-1818
(770) 475-1818

The Bagel Hole

Located on Peachtree Parkway in Cumming, the Bagel Hole opened during the first summer of the pandemic, but it’s been doing brisk business ever since and has become the source for tried-and-true New York-style bagels and bagel sandwiches in the area. Expect traditional bagel flavors here as well as bialy on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The shop offers schmears, including jalapeno cheddar, chive scallion, and pimento cheddar, as well as whitefish and chicken salads for topping. Try the Hole’y Pastrami sandwich on a choice of bagels made with pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing.

1810 GA-141 #108, Cumming, GA 30041
(404) 626-3373
(404) 626-3373

