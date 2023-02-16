 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A hand with nicely manicured nails painted creamy white squeezes a fluffy beignet above two other beignets dusted with powdered sugar. Atkins Park-Smyrna

Yes, There Are Great Beignets to Be Found Around Atlanta

From traditional fried dough pillows covered in powdered sugar to beignets stuffed with cheese or served with fried chicken

by Beth McKibben Updated
Atkins Park-Smyrna

For many visitors to New Orleans, a trip to the Crescent City isn’t complete without stopping at French Quarter institution Cafe du Monde for a batch of freshly fried beignets sprinkled in powdered sugar and a cup of chicory coffee. First introduced to Louisiana in the 18th century by French settlers, and later embraced by the Creole and Cajun communities and restaurants all over the state, the beignet has since become one of the most recognizable pastries in the United States. These fried dough pillows come in both sweet and savory varieties (sometimes stuffed with ingredients like crab meat, crawfish, or cheese) and can now be found in restaurants throughout the South, including right here in Atlanta.

Got a great spot for beignets not listed here. Email atlanta@eater.com the details to check out for the next update.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Atkins Park Tavern

Chef and owner Rusty Hamlin brings his upbringing in Baton Rouge to the table at Atkins Park in Smyrna. The menu here is an ode to Hamlin’s culinary experiences growing up in Louisiana and later working in restaurants around Baton Rouge. Expect everything from crawfish hand pies and Cajun-spiced smoked pork cracklins to an andouille sausage po’boy and a classic muffuletta. Never skip the beignets at Atkins Park in Smryna, which come perfectly fried with fluffy insides and tossed in just the right amount of powdered sugar.

2840 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
(770) 435-1887
(770) 435-1887

Big Easy Grille

With a name like Big Easy Grille, beignets are a certainty on the menu and available during lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. The restaurant keeps its beignets low-key and classic, just a dusting of powdered sugar after they come out of the fryer.

1193 Collier Rd NW UNIT D, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 352-2777
(404) 352-2777

Cafe Bourbon St.

With the food truck parked at the Met in Adair Park and a location at Marietta Street Market, order crispy fried chicken atop a layer of beignets covered in powdered sugar or beignets sprinkled with pecans and pralines drizzled in a sweet praline sauce. While these two beignet selections are only available on Sundays, Cafe Bourbon Street’s regular powdered sugar beignets are on the menu daily.

787 Windsor St SW, Atlanta, GA 30315
(504) 584-8990
(504) 584-8990

The Beignet Bar

This online bakery and pop-up offers a variety of decadent beignet options, including strawberry French toast, peach cobbler, key lime, and s’mores. These beignets are sweetly satisfying and best shared with a friend or two. The Beignet Bar often pops up in the tasting room at ASW Whiskey in West End along the Westside Beltline trail. Follow on Instagram for updates.

Atlanta, GA

Yay Beignet and Bistro

Located at Irwin Street Market, and boasting the “best Beignets this side of the mighty Mississippi”, the beignets from this food stall are hot and fluffy and absolutely must be paired with a cup of Ethiopian coffee or cold brew. Beignets come in batches of three, six, or by the dozen and should be dipped in Yay Beignet’s delicious praline sauce. The shop’s tagline isn’t hyperbole. These beignets truly are some of the best in town and just hit the spot every time. Follow on Instagram for updates.

660 Irwin St NE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(470) 289-1613
(470) 289-1613

Wegman's Bayou Louisiana Kitchen

After partaking in an oyster or alligator tail po’boy or a hot bowl of crawfish etouffee from New Orleans native chef Marc Wegman during dinner, order a batch of fresh beignets to share with the table. Make sure to also order Wegman’s pralines paired with a cup of coffee or maybe a little bourbon.

1169 Canton St, Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 999-9825
(770) 999-9825

Douceur De France

This French bakery and cafe offers a vast selection of pastries and baked goods, as well as sandwiches like le croque madame and a panini poulet. Douceur De France uses brioche dough for its beignets, giving the fried pastry a slightly rich taste and tender texture. Beignets are then sprinkled lightly with powdered sugar. There’s also a location in Marietta.

1173 Alpharetta St, Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 650-1173
(770) 650-1173

Dead End Drinks

This neighborhood establishment (formerly called Ration and Dram) is run by Holeman & Finch alum Andy Minchow and has been drawing the cocktail faithful since it opened in 2014. But don’t sleep on the food here, which ranges from deviled eggs and agedashi tofu to pork belly roulade and frittata shakshuka. Order the trio of traditional beignets during weekend brunch paired with a Pimm’s Cup or the Caffeine Fix made with cognac, Fernet, nitro coffee, and a whole egg.

130 Arizona Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(678) 974-8380
(678) 974-8380

Le Petit Marche

Marchet Sparks transferred ownership of her beloved Kirkwood brunch spot to Osiris Ballard and chef Anthony Sanders in 2021, the team behind Atlanta Breakfast Club and ABC Chicken and Waffles. After reopening the restaurant in 2022, Ballard and Sanders kept their word to longtime patrons, retaining much of the menu Sparks first created. But look for new dishes, too, including seafood gumbo, a short rib burger, and batches of beignets dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled in honey.

1984 Hosea L Williams Dr NE Ste. A, Atlanta, GA 30317
(404) 371-9888
(404) 371-9888

Lagarde American Eatery

Owned by chef Jamie Adams and Leonardo Moura, Lagarde American Eatery blends Southern, Cajun, and classic New Orleans dishes together on the menu. Both locations in Chamblee and Milton feature dishes like shrimp etouffee, red beans and rice, po’ boys, gumbo, and jambalaya. Dinner isn’t complete, however, without fried doughnut beignets sprinkled in powdered sugar with a bourbon glaze. Lagarde is Adams’s middle name, and many of the dishes on the menu are based on his childhood and family trips to New Orleans where his parents grew up.

5090 Peachtree Blvd Suite D-100, Chamblee, GA 30341
(470) 385-3533
(470) 385-3533

Flatlands Bourbon and Bayou

Fried alligator bites, spicy New Orleans barbecue shrimp, blackened catfish Pontchartrain, and Cajun shrimp pasta are all on the menu at Flatlands. Finish a meal with three traditional beignets covered in powdered sugar and paired with some bourbon, which there is no shortage of behind the bar at Flatlands.

52B N Main St, Alpharetta, GA 30009
(470) 242-5458
(470) 242-5458

Kajun Seafood - Duluth

It’s all in the name of this restaurant, including for people seeking fried shrimp and oyster po’boys and crawfish boils complete with potatoes, cobs of corn, and hushpuppies. Order beignets stuffed with cheese or traditional fried dough pillows sprinkled with powdered sugar.

3455 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Suite 920, Duluth, GA 30096
(770) 864-5448
(770) 864-5448

Related Maps