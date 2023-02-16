Yes, There Are Great Beignets to Be Found Around Atlanta

For many visitors to New Orleans, a trip to the Crescent City isn’t complete without stopping at French Quarter institution Cafe du Monde for a batch of freshly fried beignets sprinkled in powdered sugar and a cup of chicory coffee. First introduced to Louisiana in the 18th century by French settlers, and later embraced by the Creole and Cajun communities and restaurants all over the state, the beignet has since become one of the most recognizable pastries in the United States. These fried dough pillows come in both sweet and savory varieties (sometimes stuffed with ingredients like crab meat, crawfish, or cheese) and can now be found in restaurants throughout the South, including right here in Atlanta.

