Offered as a dine-in lunch special, Tuesday through Friday, the bento box at Pijiu Belly in Atlanta features rice, salad, miso soup, a choice of pork or vegetable dumplings, and a main dish, like fried tofu and Brussels sprouts or grill chicken, beef, or salmon, for between $10 and $14 per meal.
Pijiu Belly

Where to Order a Jam-Packed Bento Box Lunch Around Atlanta

Bento boxes featuring bites of sashimi and nigiri, Korean fried chicken, tempura vegetables, and teriyaki pork paired with rice, soup, and salad

by Beth McKibben Updated
by Beth McKibben Updated

For people seeking an affordable yet filling meal, especially during a rushed lunch hour, it’s hard to beat the convenience of a bento box. These compact meals, most often found at Japanese restaurants, traditionally feature rice, soup, and salad served with one or two other dishes, like sushi, tempura vegetables, or teriyaki chicken, which can all be easily consumed by one person. Bento boxes are frequently served at Thai, Chinese, and Korean restaurants, too. Some restaurants feature a bento box as an all-in-one dine-in option served during both lunch and dinner with a selection of daily specials. It’s a great choice for folks enjoying a meal at the bar or dining solo. Below, Eater rounded up a few bento box meals served at restaurants around Atlanta.

Don’t see a favorite restaurant listed? Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline.

Yakitori Jinbei

While this sushi bento box order must be placed 48 hours in advance, it’s worth the wait and the expense. The neatly packaged omakase bento box includes a sashimi appetizer, sashimi, an assortment of nigiri, and maki for $89.

2421 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
Pijiu Belly

Offered as a dine-in lunch special, Tuesday through Friday, the bento box at Pijiu Belly features rice, salad, miso soup, a choice of pork or vegetable dumplings, and a main dish, like fried tofu and Brussels sprouts or grill chicken, beef, or salmon, for between $10 and $14 per meal.

678 10th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Wagaya - Westside

The jewel boxes served during lunch at Wagaya feature a choice of sashimi or teriyaki or katsu proteins served with rice, greens, edamame, pickles, cucumbers, baby radishes, and a cup of miso soup. Jewel box lunches average around $15 per person. There’s also a location at Emory Village.

339 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft

While mostly known for dinner and a great view of the Midtown skyline from the bar, don’t skip lunch at this Thai restaurant, which includes the Tuk Tuk Lunch Box. Expect a bowl of soup, fragrant rice, and two Thai dishes when that tower of hot tins hits the table at lunch on the weekdays. It’s all just $14.

1745 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
Umma's House Korean Japanese Restaurant

Located on 5th Street, just beyond the edge of Georgia Tech’s campus, this little Korean-Japanese restaurant in Midtown features bento boxes with main entrees of chicken teriyaki, shrimp termpura, and Korean short rib served with four sushi rolls, an egg roll, and a salad for around $13.

75 5th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30308
Hsu's Gourmet

Since 1989, this family-owned and operated restaurant has been serving Chinese and American Chinese classics in downtown Atlanta. That includes a three-course Peking duck feast for two during dinner. At lunch, enjoy a $14 bento box complete with steamed or fried rice, egg drop soup and crab angel and a choice of main dishes, like sweet and sour chicken.

192 Peachtree Center Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
Nakato Japanese Restaurant

Nakato is Atlanta’s oldest Japanese restaurant. It turned 50 in 2022 and is still owned and operated by the family who first opened the restaurant all those years ago. Here, people can partake in traditional Japanese fare served in tatami rooms with low platform tables, as well as hibachi-style dining and sushi at Nakato’s sushi bar. The menu also features traditional shokado box meals complete with entrees like an assortment of tempura or miso-marinated grilled black cod accompanied by miso soup, oshinko (Japanese pickles), and steamed rice. Reservations highly encouraged.

1776 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Makimono

Located inside Krog Street Market, this full-service Japanese restaurant and sushi bar includes bento boxes at lunch. Choose from entrees like teriyaki chicken, spicy pork, sushi, or beef bulgogi served with salad, a California roll, fried gyoza, vegetable tempura, takoyaki, and steamed rice. Most bento box lunches cost around $22 at Makimono, save the galbi bento box (Korean barbecue beef short rib), which comes in at $38.

Krog Street Market, 99 Krog St NE Suite X, Atlanta, GA 30307
Sushi Nami

With locations in Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, and Suwanee, Sushi Nami is a popular spot for its namesake menu option. But at lunch, the restaurant also offers two bento boxes with chicken or beef teriyaki, shrimp and vegetable tempura, and a California roll or one with salmon teriyaki, vegetable tempura, gyoza, and a tuna roll.

5610 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Circle Sushi

For $18, a bento box lunch at Circle Sushi comes with a choice of tempura or teriyaki protein and a sushi combination, including a California roll and two pieces of nigiri or eel and an avocado roll. A larger, more elaborate bento box option is offered during dinner featuring nigiri, sashimi, shumai, hand rolls, teriyaki, tempura, and fish. It comes with miso soup or salad for around $26.

8725 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA 30350
Salaryman Toco Hills

This Japanese-Korean restaurant in the Toco Hill Shopping Center offers seven bento boxes to choose from during lunch, all between $13 and $17. Look for bento boxes with main proteins like beef bulgogi, shrimp tempura, sashimi, and Korean fried chicken accompanied by kimchi fried rice, a sesame ginger salad, gyoza, and spicy pickles.

2941 N Druid Hills Rd Suite B, Atlanta, GA 30329
Sushi Avenue

Lunch at Sushi Avenue in Decatur features a bento box with miso soup, salad, and rice with a choice of two mains, including sushi, gyoza, tempura, and teriyaki dishes for under $10.

308 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
Cuckoo's Cafe

This Taiwanese snacks and bubble tea spot also includes a location in Duluth. And among its many menu options is a section dedicated to Taiwanese bento boxes, referred to as bian dang in Mandarin. For just under $14, a Cuckoo’s bento features a main dish like crispy Taiwanese fried chicken, Taiwanese sausage, or minced pork with daily vegetable sides, rice, and an egg. Throw in a side of crispy fried tofu and some sesame balls for dessert, and pair it all with taro milk tea or a refreshing passionfruit slushie.

5302 Buford Hwy Ste A3, Doraville, GA 30340
Kang Nam

Grab a seat at the sushi bar or in the dining room at this Japanese-Korean restaurant for sushi, sashimi, and hand rolls, along with bowl of udon, dinner platters, and teriyaki and tempura selections. But the real meal deal is during lunch when bento boxes come packed with a choice of entree like galbi (Korean barbecue beef short rib), tempura shrimp, sashimi and sushi combos, or beef bulgogi accompanied by a salad, vegetable tempura, gyoza, edamame, jap jae, fried rice, and California rolls.

5715 Buford Hwy NE # 101, Atlanta, GA 30340
The Bite of Korea

This Korean street food restaurant from Gavin Lee and Chloe Jung recently opened at the Hugh Howell Marketplace in Tucker. On weekdays, the Bite of Korea offers a lunch box special (or dosirak) featuring a choice of meat (bulgogi, jeyuk pork, or Korean fried chicken), fried or white rice, soup and salad, batter-fried vegetables, and mandu (dumplings) for around $15.

4650 Hugh Howell Rd STE 670, Tucker, GA 30084
