Restaurants Around Atlanta Serving Up Flavor-Packed Birria

As the birria de res taco (sometimes referred to as a “red taco”) craze sweeps the nation, Eater’s search for birria and quesabirria tacos continues around Atlanta. Originating in the Mexican state of Jalisco and traditionally made as a savory, chile-laden stew using goat meat, birria eventually traveled north to Tijuana becoming a street taco, and then to Los Angeles, where it really took off in America. The Tijuana-style birria de res taco sees goat, lamb, and now beef slow cooked with chiles until the meat forms a brick-red stew that can be eaten as is or encased within a tortilla which has been dipped into the mixture and griddled. To create a quesabirria taco, the tortilla is dipped in birria broth and griddled, before being topped with meat and cheese and then folded into the now crunchy, red-tinged tortilla. It’s pure comfort that comes with a side of consomme (birria broth) for dipping.

Several Atlanta-area restaurants, food trucks, and pop-ups feature birria tacos (mostly made with beef) on the menu. Here are a few establishments to consider around town.

