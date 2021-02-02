 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Three birria tacos dressed with cilantro and onions sit in a basket beside cups of consomme (birria broth) and three bottles of lime, tamarind, and mandarin orange Jarritos soda from Tacos La Villa in Smyrna, GA. Tacos La Villa

Restaurants Around Atlanta Serving Up Flavor-Packed Birria

Don’t forget the consomme for dipping and sipping

by Eater Staff Updated
Tacos La Villa

As the birria de res taco (sometimes referred to as a “red taco”) craze sweeps the nation, Eater’s search for birria and quesabirria tacos continues around Atlanta. Originating in the Mexican state of Jalisco and traditionally made as a savory, chile-laden stew using goat meat, birria eventually traveled north to Tijuana becoming a street taco, and then to Los Angeles, where it really took off in America. The Tijuana-style birria de res taco sees goat, lamb, and now beef slow cooked with chiles until the meat forms a brick-red stew that can be eaten as is or encased within a tortilla which has been dipped into the mixture and griddled. To create a quesabirria taco, the tortilla is dipped in birria broth and griddled, before being topped with meat and cheese and then folded into the now crunchy, red-tinged tortilla. It’s pure comfort that comes with a side of consomme (birria broth) for dipping.

Several Atlanta-area restaurants, food trucks, and pop-ups feature birria tacos (mostly made with beef) on the menu. Here are a few establishments to consider around town.

Got a great spot for birria not listed here. Email atlanta@eater.com the details to check out for the next update.

The Great Birria Boom: How two Mexican-American birrieros made the beloved dish a sensation in America

How Birria Finally Took Off in One of America’s Best Taco Cities

Chef Smokey ATL

After closing his restaurant in Austell in 2022, chef Mauro Cruz (the self-proclaimed “king of birria”) is back at the pop-up game serving up line-inducing birria tacos, bowls of birria ramen, and quesabirria. Don’t skip Cruz’s birria grilled cheese or pizza if either dish is on the pop-up menu. Follow this pop-up on Instagram to keep updated on its location and menu.

477 Veterans Memorial Hwy SW, Mableton, GA 30126

Birria El Gordo

People drive to and then stand in line for the birria tacos here. Slowed-cooked and stewed, tacos come stuffed with beef, goat, chicken, or jackfruit birra at this counter-service spot. Make sure to order a side of consomme for dipping the tacos and an aguas frescas. Try the crunchy taco dorados and vampiros (tostadas filled with a choice of meat, cheese, and guacamole).

350 Pat Mell Rd SE, Marietta, GA 30060
(678) 503-0114
(678) 503-0114

La Chingada Sports Bar

This clubby sports bar and grill is all about its birria options. Order a gooey birria grilled cheese or a quesadilla stuffed with birria. People can also order birria tacos, bowls of birria ramen, sopes topped with birria, chilaquiles with birria, and a birria torta.

2074 S Cobb Dr SE, Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 874-3634
(770) 874-3634

Tacos La Villa

With locations in Smyrna and Kennesaw, this counter-service Mexican restaurant offers birria tacos, quesabirria tacos, and even pizzabirria on the menu. The latter is a pure, cheesy indulgence. All come with a side of consomme. Lines get long here at lunch, so grab a horchata and sit outside while waiting for the order.

2415 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
(770) 951-0415
(770) 951-0415

Barrio Atl

This new Mexican-soul food restaurant in southwest Atlanta, owned by Atlanta entertainment lawyer Karol Russell, features chicken, beef, shrimp, and salmon birria tacos, along with a rich and spicy take on birria ramen, which can also be made vegan with jackfruit.

2310 Cascade Rd, Atlanta, GA 30311
(404) 947-0575
(404) 947-0575

Las cuatro milpas atlanta

Located next door to an automative shop, regulars to this tiny Mexican restaurant rave about the birria choices on the menu, which include goat, beef, chicken, and lamb. Order birria tacos, quesabirria, and even birria ramen and birria taquitos.

7056 GA-85 Suite C, Riverdale, GA 30274
(770) 883-7734
(770) 883-7734

Slapping Tacos

Chicago native Chasity Hill serves up her signature “wet tacos” infused with the flavors of Puerto Rico. She hopes to get her Latin-Soul Food truck rolling one day. For now, people can find Hill slinging her popular birra tacos and nacho fries popping up around Atlanta. Follow on Instagram for menu and location updates.

1917 Pryor Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30315

DMT Taqueria

Owned and operated by Daniela Guevara, DMT pops up weekly at breweries and markets around Atlanta. Order everything from mulitas and tortas to tinga tostadas from this pop-up. But if it’s listed on the menu, order DMT’s birria and quesabirria tacos served with a side of consomme for dipping. Follow DMT on Instagram for menu updates and specials.

Atlanta, GA

Pretty Little Tacos

This Creole-Mexican street taco food truck, founded by Michaela Merrick, first launched out of the Triton Yards food truck park in Capitol View in 2020 serving beef birria tacos, street tacos stuffed with oxtails, chicken, or shrimp, dessert tacos, and vegan options on the menu. Merrick’s successful taco truck is now a restaurant stall inside Politan Row food hall in Midtown.

1197 Peachtree St NE Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30309

El Tesoro

Typically run as a Thursday special, make sure to order the birria tacos when listed on the menu at this Edgewood neighborhood Mexican joint. Made with beef and served with a side of consomme, there’s also the option to occasionally order birria ramen during the colder months.

1374 Arkwright Pl SE, Atlanta, GA 30317
(470) 440-5502
(470) 440-5502

Salsa Taqueria & Wings

Located next to a Shell gas station on Buford Highway in Brookhaven, this counter-service taqueria serves a halal menu of Mexican-American comfort foods, including beef and chicken birria tacos, tamales, wings and fries, tortas, and burgers and cheesesteaks. 

3799 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
(404) 957-8038
(404) 957-8038

Carnitas Michoacan Mexican Food

Located inside Plaza Fiesta, this food court stall offers a choice of either beef or goat birria tacos. And Carnitas Michoacan Mexican Food also sells its birria by the pound. Stop by on the weekends for hot bowls of pozole and menudo.

3595 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta, GA 30319
(404) 464-8128
(404) 464-8128

Tacos De Mi Tierra

Based out of commercial kitchen Prep in Doraville, this California-inspired taco truck rolls throughout Atlanta serving quesabirria tacos and birria ramen on its menu, all day, every day it’s on the road. Follow on Instagram for the latest location and menu updates.

3300 Marjan Dr, Doraville, GA 30340
(404) 956-5324
(404) 956-5324

Chicas Birria

Find Chicas Birria set up weekly in the parking lot at Sun Auto Services on Buford Highway in Doraville where it continuously serves up birria tacos and pizzas to people eagerly awaiting the food truck’s arrival there. Chicas Birria doesn’t skimp on the portion sizes. Tacos come loaded with well-seasoned chicken or beef birria and pizzas are stuffed to overflowing with flavorful stewed meat and cheese. Both come served with a side of consomme for dipping and a choice of sauces, ranging from mild to hot. There’s a mighty birria burrito on the menu, too. Post up outside the car to eat with a cold bottle of mango Jarritos. Chicas Birria is also at Allatoona Dam Food Truck Park and Beer Garden each week in Cartersville. Follow on Instagram for updates.

6101 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30340
(770) 368-2016
(770) 368-2016

El Indio

Looking for ramen birria in Atlanta? This is the place for that. Made using instant ramen, El Indio adds its birria to the mix and pairs it with two birria or quesabirria tacos. It’s absurdly satisfying. The restaurant often sells out of birria, so it’s best to call before ordering.

6289 S Norcross Tucker Rd, Tucker, GA 30084
(678) 620-3876
(678) 620-3876

Taco N’ Madre

With locations in Lilburn and Conyers, this restaurant serves a variety of street tacos, tortas, breakfast and dinner platters, and small bites, including huaraches, pambazos, and gorditas. Order quesabirria here, which comes served as three tacos with consomme for dipping, or a hot bowl of birria ramen on cold days.

4800 Lawrenceville Hwy #4, Lilburn, GA 30047
(678) 620-7085
(678) 620-7085

Taqueria El Futuro

Located inside Carniceria La Costa, Taqueria El Futuro serves up bowls of hot and spicy beef birria ramen daily as well as beef birria egg rolls stuffed with Oaxaca cheese and curtido (slaw) served with a smoked jalapeno mayo. If it’s listed on the menu, try the birria melt or the Oaxaquena, an open-face pizza taco topped with beef birria, Oaxaca cheese, pinto beans, salsa, and cilantro and onions. There’s no shortage of birria options on the menu here.

1543 GA-138 Ste M, Conyers, GA 30013
(770) 679-4787
(770) 679-4787

