 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Dine and Drink While Listening to Live Music Around Atlanta

Where to Order a Jam-Packed Bento Box Lunch Around Atlanta

Pile Up Your Plate at These Buffets and Cafeterias Around Atlanta

More in Atlanta See more maps
Unbelibubble Tea House

The Ultimate Guide to Boba in Atlanta

From local Atlanta bubble tea shops to nationally and internationally recognized boba chains

by Paul Kim Updated
View as Map
by Paul Kim Updated
Unbelibubble Tea House

Boba, also known as bubble tea, is a tea-based drink traditionally served with tapioca balls at the bottom, though most boba chains offer an assortment of toppings like lychee jelly, sago, red bean — anything that gives the drink a “QQ” texture, a sort of tactile onomatopoeia in Taiwan to describe a chewy bounciness.

The true origins of boba remain shrouded in a rivalry between two popular Taiwanese tea house chains: Taichung’s Chun Shui Tang and Tainan’s Hanlin Tea Room. Chun Shui Tang claims that in 1987, its employee, Lin Hsiu-hui, created the first pearl milk tea when she poured a mixture of lemon black tea and iced milk tea over her favorite childhood snack, tapioca balls. Hanlin’s version of the story has its founder mixing translucent tapioca balls and milk tea in 1986.

Regardless of who created the first pearl milk tea, the resulting litigation the two companies embroiled each other in prevented any kind of trademark on the drink, allowing tea houses across Taiwan to sell their own boba. Though boba has been in the United States since the 1990s, first serving a primarily Taiwanese-American population in California, it wasn’t until the late 2000s that the treat took off across the country. The Atlanta area is no exception, now home to several dozen boba shops. Here are the essentials to check out.

Is this map missing a great boba spot? Send Eater Atlanta the details to atlanta@eater.com for consideration on the next update.

Read More

Unbelibubble

Copy Link

Since opening its first location in Duluth in 2018, Unbelibubble has spread across Atlanta with additional locations, including a stall at Chattahoochee Food Works, the Underwood Hills food hall. Popular items include the rose black milk tea, Unbelibubble fruit tea, and various crushes, fruit purees topped with a milk cap. Unbelibubble also offers a latte flavored with ube, a purple sweet potato popular in Filipino desserts.

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW Suite 130, Atlanta, GA 30318

Teamo tea cafe

Copy Link

A green tea with a fruit mixture of blueberry, dragonfruit, lemon, mango, strawberry, pineapple, and kiwi, the Supreme (this shop’s best seller) lives up to its name. Another tea-forward boba shop, try the ceremonial-grade matcha and cheese teas here. Teamo also offers a selection of six herbal tea blends, each with a specific purpose, from detoxification to digestion. 

5920 Roswell Rd A107, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(724) 888-3266
(724) 888-3266

Nobi Cha Bubble Tea

Copy Link

Based in Thailand, expect everything from a selection of milk tea frappes and refreshing green tea drinks to fruit sodas and Thai tea mixtures. Milk teas to try at Nobi Cha include flavors like strawberry, taro, cocoa, lychee, and melon with boba or pearl choices of brown sugar crystal, snow, and the shop’s signature nobi.

4279 Roswell Rd NE #201, Atlanta, GA 30342
(770) 289-4610
(770) 289-4610

Sharetea

Copy Link

Originating in Taipei in 1992, Sharetea is nearing its 30th year in operation, with over 450 stores across the globe, serving boba lovers in Dubai, Sydney, and in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Along with the classic fruit and milk teas found at most boba places, Sharetea also offers mojitos (non-alcoholic) flavored with lime, mango, peach, or strawberry. 

5975 Roswell Rd UNIT 209, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 963-1198
(404) 963-1198

Also featured in:

Honey Bubble

Copy Link

Located just down the street from Ponce City Market, Honey Bubble tries very hard to be a local bubble tea shop, and it succeeds. Expect a selection of milk teas (offered with dairy substitutes) and snowcap slushies here.

798 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 835-2009
(404) 835-2009

Tea Leaf and Creamery

Copy Link

On the edge of the Emory University campus, Tea Leaf and Creamery is known for its signature smoothie teas with flavors such as avocado, black grape, and red dragon fruit. Along with its smoothies, Tea Leaf and Creamery offers various tea infusions with ice cream or yogurt. A second location on Buford Highway opened in 2021.

2052 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033
(678) 705-8347
(678) 705-8347

SunO Dessert

Copy Link

This North Decatur shop features a menu filled with delightful desserts, including shaved ice topped with fruit, slushies like mango-passionfruit, and waffle sticks garnished with sprinkles, Nutella, or mini marshmallows. Order milk tea with pearls here, too, like taro, honeydew, the shop’s popular Thai coffee, and strawberry black milk.

2144 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033
(404) 343-4699
(404) 343-4699

Tea Top

Copy Link

TeaTop takes its tea seriously. The tea in that cup isn’t just a vehicle for boba, it is something to be enjoyed, to be dwelled upon. The shop uses high-mountain tea leaves, grown in the mountain ranges of central Taiwan. Try the signature alpine green tea or Sun Moon Lake black tea, both offered hot and cold.

6035 Peachtree Rd Suite A-117, Doraville, GA 30360
(678) 813-5185
(678) 813-5185

Also featured in:

Meet Fresh

Copy Link

Located in the H Mart complex in Doraville, Meet Fresh is another popular Taiwanese dessert shop known for shaved ice selections or bao bing like the decadent black sugar boba milky shaved ice topped with boba, creamy caramel pudding, red beans, and vanilla ice cream. But there’s bubble tea here, too, including win win milk tea with boba and lychee jelly and black sugar boba.

6035 Peachtree Blvd SUITE A116, Atlanta, GA 30360
(678) 691-9986
(678) 691-9986

Also featured in:

4.0 Ice Cream & Drinks

Copy Link

Tucked away in a far corner of Doraville’s H Mart Plaza, the presence of 4.0 Ice Cream and Drinks is muted by its more recognizable neighbors, Tea Top and Meet Fresh. Now operating as a pick-up window, 4.0 features one of the more extensive, borderline intimidating, boba menus in metro Atlanta, with toppings such as mochi and chestnut (both $1.00). Customers are met with a storefront collage of posters for new limited-time specials, of which the mango sago slush and mochi sesame milk tea are stand-outs. 4.0 also offers milk teas by the gallon.

6035 Peachtree Rd SUITE A201, Doraville, GA 30360
(470) 306-1030
(470) 306-1030

Also featured in:

Sweet Hut Bakery Cafe

Copy Link

A map of essential Atlanta boba shops isn’t complete without Sweet Hut Bakery. First opened in 2012 on Buford Highway, the Asian bakery and cafe has become a cornerstone of Atlanta’s boba scene, with four additional locations in Midtown, Duluth, Buckhead, and Marietta. The reliable line-up of milk teas here tend to lean toward the sweet side at 100-percent sugar, so order accordingly. 

5150 Buford Hwy NE A-100, Doraville, GA 30340
(470) 545-2585
(470) 545-2585

Also featured in:

Tan-Cha

Copy Link

Compared to boba shops with sprawling lists of toppings and flavors, Tan-Cha’s menu might seem limited. A more accurate word might be “curated.” Located in Doraville, the Los Angeles-based chain is known for its fresh fruit teas and its brulee milk tea, best enjoyed with an inch and a half of sweet foam on top. Said foam comes in three flavors: matcha foam; tiramisu puff cream; and cheese foam (a cream cheese-based foam that gives the drink a cheesecake edge.) The shop often hosts food pop-ups, too.

5677 Buford Hwy NE Suite 101, Doraville, GA 30340
(470) 275-6186
(470) 275-6186

Also featured in:

Pearl's Tea - Doraville

Copy Link

With multiple locations throughout the northern Atlanta suburbs, Pearl’s Tea features both milk teas and loose leaf teas on its menu. Try the brown sugar or mango jasmine milk teas. Or, for taste of Georgia in the summer, order the white peach boba tea. Pearl’s also serves slushies and matcha lattes.

5979 Buford Hwy NE Suite A6, Doraville, GA 30340
(470) 395-6065
(470) 395-6065

TIGER SUGAR

Copy Link

Tiger Sugar in Duluth and Kennesaw offers a limited selection of drinks sweetened with cream mousse and the shop’s signature brown sugar that streaks down the side of the cup like tiger stripes. The staff at Tiger Sugar advises people to shake the drink 15 times to fully incorporate the sugar. As part of a recent summer menu, the Taiwan-based boba chain served a tiger mango sago in limited daily quantities.

United States, Georgia, Duluth, Pleasant Hill Rd, #101
(470) 275-6486
(470) 275-6486

Also featured in:

Xing Fu Tang

Copy Link

Billed as Taiwan’s top choice for boba, and with locations all over the world, Xing Fu Tang is also a popular spot for bubble tea in metro Atlanta because of a handful of unique options on the menu. Try the gold foil brown sugar boba topped with a layer of edible gold or the brown sugar boba topped with an edible rose and edible gold. There’s even a fortune stick station (kau cim) at this location.

2476 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA 30096
(470) 359-4677
(470) 359-4677

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Unbelibubble

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW Suite 130, Atlanta, GA 30318

Since opening its first location in Duluth in 2018, Unbelibubble has spread across Atlanta with additional locations, including a stall at Chattahoochee Food Works, the Underwood Hills food hall. Popular items include the rose black milk tea, Unbelibubble fruit tea, and various crushes, fruit purees topped with a milk cap. Unbelibubble also offers a latte flavored with ube, a purple sweet potato popular in Filipino desserts.

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW Suite 130, Atlanta, GA 30318

Teamo tea cafe

5920 Roswell Rd A107, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

A green tea with a fruit mixture of blueberry, dragonfruit, lemon, mango, strawberry, pineapple, and kiwi, the Supreme (this shop’s best seller) lives up to its name. Another tea-forward boba shop, try the ceremonial-grade matcha and cheese teas here. Teamo also offers a selection of six herbal tea blends, each with a specific purpose, from detoxification to digestion. 

5920 Roswell Rd A107, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(724) 888-3266
(724) 888-3266

Nobi Cha Bubble Tea

4279 Roswell Rd NE #201, Atlanta, GA 30342

Based in Thailand, expect everything from a selection of milk tea frappes and refreshing green tea drinks to fruit sodas and Thai tea mixtures. Milk teas to try at Nobi Cha include flavors like strawberry, taro, cocoa, lychee, and melon with boba or pearl choices of brown sugar crystal, snow, and the shop’s signature nobi.

4279 Roswell Rd NE #201, Atlanta, GA 30342
(770) 289-4610
(770) 289-4610

Sharetea

5975 Roswell Rd UNIT 209, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Originating in Taipei in 1992, Sharetea is nearing its 30th year in operation, with over 450 stores across the globe, serving boba lovers in Dubai, Sydney, and in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Along with the classic fruit and milk teas found at most boba places, Sharetea also offers mojitos (non-alcoholic) flavored with lime, mango, peach, or strawberry. 

5975 Roswell Rd UNIT 209, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 963-1198
(404) 963-1198

Honey Bubble

798 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

Located just down the street from Ponce City Market, Honey Bubble tries very hard to be a local bubble tea shop, and it succeeds. Expect a selection of milk teas (offered with dairy substitutes) and snowcap slushies here.

798 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 835-2009
(404) 835-2009

Tea Leaf and Creamery

2052 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033

On the edge of the Emory University campus, Tea Leaf and Creamery is known for its signature smoothie teas with flavors such as avocado, black grape, and red dragon fruit. Along with its smoothies, Tea Leaf and Creamery offers various tea infusions with ice cream or yogurt. A second location on Buford Highway opened in 2021.

2052 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033
(678) 705-8347
(678) 705-8347

SunO Dessert

2144 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033

This North Decatur shop features a menu filled with delightful desserts, including shaved ice topped with fruit, slushies like mango-passionfruit, and waffle sticks garnished with sprinkles, Nutella, or mini marshmallows. Order milk tea with pearls here, too, like taro, honeydew, the shop’s popular Thai coffee, and strawberry black milk.

2144 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033
(404) 343-4699
(404) 343-4699

Tea Top

6035 Peachtree Rd Suite A-117, Doraville, GA 30360

TeaTop takes its tea seriously. The tea in that cup isn’t just a vehicle for boba, it is something to be enjoyed, to be dwelled upon. The shop uses high-mountain tea leaves, grown in the mountain ranges of central Taiwan. Try the signature alpine green tea or Sun Moon Lake black tea, both offered hot and cold.

6035 Peachtree Rd Suite A-117, Doraville, GA 30360
(678) 813-5185
(678) 813-5185

Meet Fresh

6035 Peachtree Blvd SUITE A116, Atlanta, GA 30360

Located in the H Mart complex in Doraville, Meet Fresh is another popular Taiwanese dessert shop known for shaved ice selections or bao bing like the decadent black sugar boba milky shaved ice topped with boba, creamy caramel pudding, red beans, and vanilla ice cream. But there’s bubble tea here, too, including win win milk tea with boba and lychee jelly and black sugar boba.

6035 Peachtree Blvd SUITE A116, Atlanta, GA 30360
(678) 691-9986
(678) 691-9986

4.0 Ice Cream & Drinks

6035 Peachtree Rd SUITE A201, Doraville, GA 30360

Tucked away in a far corner of Doraville’s H Mart Plaza, the presence of 4.0 Ice Cream and Drinks is muted by its more recognizable neighbors, Tea Top and Meet Fresh. Now operating as a pick-up window, 4.0 features one of the more extensive, borderline intimidating, boba menus in metro Atlanta, with toppings such as mochi and chestnut (both $1.00). Customers are met with a storefront collage of posters for new limited-time specials, of which the mango sago slush and mochi sesame milk tea are stand-outs. 4.0 also offers milk teas by the gallon.

6035 Peachtree Rd SUITE A201, Doraville, GA 30360
(470) 306-1030
(470) 306-1030

Sweet Hut Bakery Cafe

5150 Buford Hwy NE A-100, Doraville, GA 30340

A map of essential Atlanta boba shops isn’t complete without Sweet Hut Bakery. First opened in 2012 on Buford Highway, the Asian bakery and cafe has become a cornerstone of Atlanta’s boba scene, with four additional locations in Midtown, Duluth, Buckhead, and Marietta. The reliable line-up of milk teas here tend to lean toward the sweet side at 100-percent sugar, so order accordingly. 

5150 Buford Hwy NE A-100, Doraville, GA 30340
(470) 545-2585
(470) 545-2585

Tan-Cha

5677 Buford Hwy NE Suite 101, Doraville, GA 30340

Compared to boba shops with sprawling lists of toppings and flavors, Tan-Cha’s menu might seem limited. A more accurate word might be “curated.” Located in Doraville, the Los Angeles-based chain is known for its fresh fruit teas and its brulee milk tea, best enjoyed with an inch and a half of sweet foam on top. Said foam comes in three flavors: matcha foam; tiramisu puff cream; and cheese foam (a cream cheese-based foam that gives the drink a cheesecake edge.) The shop often hosts food pop-ups, too.

5677 Buford Hwy NE Suite 101, Doraville, GA 30340
(470) 275-6186
(470) 275-6186

Pearl's Tea - Doraville

5979 Buford Hwy NE Suite A6, Doraville, GA 30340

With multiple locations throughout the northern Atlanta suburbs, Pearl’s Tea features both milk teas and loose leaf teas on its menu. Try the brown sugar or mango jasmine milk teas. Or, for taste of Georgia in the summer, order the white peach boba tea. Pearl’s also serves slushies and matcha lattes.

5979 Buford Hwy NE Suite A6, Doraville, GA 30340
(470) 395-6065
(470) 395-6065

TIGER SUGAR

United States, Georgia, Duluth, Pleasant Hill Rd, #101

Tiger Sugar in Duluth and Kennesaw offers a limited selection of drinks sweetened with cream mousse and the shop’s signature brown sugar that streaks down the side of the cup like tiger stripes. The staff at Tiger Sugar advises people to shake the drink 15 times to fully incorporate the sugar. As part of a recent summer menu, the Taiwan-based boba chain served a tiger mango sago in limited daily quantities.

United States, Georgia, Duluth, Pleasant Hill Rd, #101
(470) 275-6486
(470) 275-6486

Xing Fu Tang

2476 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA 30096

Billed as Taiwan’s top choice for boba, and with locations all over the world, Xing Fu Tang is also a popular spot for bubble tea in metro Atlanta because of a handful of unique options on the menu. Try the gold foil brown sugar boba topped with a layer of edible gold or the brown sugar boba topped with an edible rose and edible gold. There’s even a fortune stick station (kau cim) at this location.

2476 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA 30096
(470) 359-4677
(470) 359-4677

Related Maps