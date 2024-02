Share All sharing options for: Start the Day With Breakfast From These Atlanta Restaurants

Biscuits, pancakes, and bacon and eggs, along with breakfast soups, sandwiches, and dumplings, it’s all here

Atlanta doesn’t get enough credit for the awesome breakfast city that it is. It’s the birthplace of Waffle House, of course, but we have a host of other morning delights ranging from Southern classics to dumplings. If you’re looking to beat the brunch crowd, give one of these breakfast spots a try.

Don't see your favorite? Send Eater Atlanta the details to check out for the next update via the tipline. This map is updated frequently with new restaurants to try.