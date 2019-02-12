Atlanta Candy and Chocolate Shops for Satisfying Your Sweet Tooth

Indulging in a little candy or chocolate shouldn’t be relegated to specific holidays like Halloween and Valentine’s Day. Sure, a holiday gives folks an excuse to splurge on such confections, but plenty of local chocolate makers and candy shops offer such treats to satisfy that sweet tooth any time of year. From nuggets of local chocolate and newfangled candy creations to old fashioned sweets and handmade chocolate bars, grab boxes, bags, and bites of candy and chocolate from these Atlanta and metro Atlanta shops.

Don’t see a favorite local candy or sweets shop listed? Email Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline.