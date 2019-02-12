 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Atlanta Candy and Chocolate Shops for Satisfying Your Sweet Tooth

From nuggets of local chocolate and newfangled candy creations to classic sweets and handmade chocolate bars

by Eater Staff Updated
French Broad Chocolate
| French Broad Chocolate
by Eater Staff Updated

Indulging in a little candy or chocolate shouldn’t be relegated to specific holidays like Halloween and Valentine’s Day. Sure, a holiday gives folks an excuse to splurge on such confections, but plenty of local chocolate makers and candy shops offer such treats to satisfy that sweet tooth any time of year. From nuggets of local chocolate and newfangled candy creations to old fashioned sweets and handmade chocolate bars, grab boxes, bags, and bites of candy and chocolate from these Atlanta and metro Atlanta shops.

Don’t see a favorite local candy or sweets shop listed? Email Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

A Cacao Affair

People who love chocolate would be wise to consider this Marietta shop for everything from boxes of assorted handmade chocolates and chocolate dipped strawberries to chocolate cigars and even a chocolate stiletto filled with macrons or chocolate “glamour lips”. Owned by Karl Vivier, look for flavors here like Georgia olive oil, saffron, Tahitian vanilla, and black tea using Swiss chocolate.

825 Jamerson Rd #527, Marietta, GA 30066
(678) 903-4534
(678) 903-4534

River Street Sweets • Savannah's Candy Kitchen

Located at the Battery in Cobb County, this sweets shop comes stocked with its famous pralines, glazed and candied pecans, bear claws, chocolate-covered peanuts, and brittles.

455 Legends Place SE Suite 854, Atlanta, GA 30339
(770) 575-1077
(770) 575-1077

Cosmic Candy @ Chattahoochee Food Works

Cosmic Candy, located inside food hall Chattahoochee Food Works in Underwood Hills, features a wide variety of candies, sweets, and chocolates in its dispensers priced by weight.

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

IT'SUGAR Atlantic Station ™

From giant gummy bears and sampler packages of chocolate bars and peanut butter cups to tubs of chocolate-covered pretzels, Sour Patch Kids, and Swedish Fish, this candy store at Atlantic Station isn’t lacking in choice sweets on the shelves.

B A, 264 19th St NW Bulding 2, Suite 2100, Atlanta, GA 30363
(404) 815-1151
(404) 815-1151

Cacao

Cacao is a chocaholic’s dream. Find gem-like truffles with flavor infusions such as tequila lime and tamarind habanero. Try the salame di cioccolato: a confection made of chocolate rolled with shortbread and amaretti cookies that resembles the deli classic. 

3017 Peachtree Rd NE Suite A150, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 892-8202
(404) 892-8202

Miss D’s New Orleans Pralines 

After relocating to Atlanta following Hurricane Katrina, Dionne Gant (aka Miss D) brought along with her the melt-in-your-mouth pralines she creates. Situated inside Sweet Auburn Curb Market on Edgewood Avenue, Miss D can usually be found at the stall giving out hugs while she sells her buttery pralines and other treats, like candy apples, brittle, and popcorn. 

Sweet Auburn Curb Market, Atlanta, GA 30312
404-963-1687
404-963-1687

Collier Candy Company

Collier Candy in Ponce City Market houses all the newfangled and old fashioned candy treats one could possibly imagine. The stall packs in plenty of goodies, including gum balls, colorful jawbreakers, candy cigarettes (bubble gum), and unique chocolate bars like Hammonds’s PB&J sandwich. There’s even sweet gimmicky items like a giant gummy bear. 

Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 343-1488
(404) 343-1488

French Broad Chocolate at Ponce City Market

Celebrated Asheville, North Carolina, chocolate shop French Broad Chocolate now includes an outpost at Ponce City Market. And it sells more than just bonbons and chocolate bars. The PCM shop also serves both its popular sipping chocolate and salted caramel brownies.

675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE Suite N 146, Atlanta, GA 30308
(678) 879-5355
(678) 879-5355

Xocolatl Small Batch Chocolate

Xocolatl, owned by Elaine Read and Matt Weyandt, is a bean-to-bar micro chocolate factory inside Krog Street Market. At this small but mighty chocolate shop, find single-origin dark chocolate bars made with carefully sourced cacao, as well as bars with names like Kissed Mermaids using Costa Rican cacao, coconut milk, and vanilla bean-infused sea salt. Xocolatl sells other chocolate goodies, too, such as a chocolate hazelnut spread that rivals Nutella and drinking chocolate. 

99 Krog St NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 604-9642
(404) 604-9642

Poppa Corn's Gourmet Popcorn

While not a candy shop, folks who love candied and caramel popcorn should definitely consider stopping by Poppa Corn’s to indulge. Order everything from mini bags all the way up to an extra large batch of popcorn here in candied flavors like banana, blackberry, cotton candy, peanut butter chocolate, and vanilla. Mix and match batches of popcorn and order ice cream, too.

1617 Hosea L Williams Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30317
(404) 464-8100
(404) 464-8100

Chamberlain’s Chocolate Factory

It’s not easy for any business to survive more than 20 years, so Chamberlain’s must be legit. Treats here include chocolate barks in a variety of flavors like tangerine, marshmallow, and key lime, chocolate covered Oreos, assorted truffles, and toffee. The shops also offers over-the-top milkshakes for those in search of something Instagram-worthy and chocolate making classes tailored to both kids and adults. 

1575 Old Alabama Rd, Roswell, GA 30076
 678-728-0100
 678-728-0100

JARDI CHOCOLATES

Pastry Chef Jocelyn Gragg creates beautiful, hand-crafted chocolates in a variety of styles, designs, and flavors from her Chamblee shop. These chocolates are almost too pretty to eat. Order a sampler box of 12 chocolates, or splurge on a box of 72 chocolates containing 36 different JARDÍ flavors. JARDÍ chocolates can also be found at shops and markets around Atlanta.

3400 W Hospital Ave Unit 102, Chamblee, GA 30341
(470) 240-8353
(470) 240-8353

Butter & Cream

Butter and Cream may be known for its ice cream, but don’t overlook the confections at either the Decatur and Old Fourth Ward shops. Of the treats here, the caramels are the stand outs. Butter and Cream offers two flavors of caramels: sea salt and bourbon. Purchase caramels individually or in bags of eight. 

416 Church St, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 378-7272
(404) 378-7272

The Chocolaterie Luxury Chocolates

Residing inside one of the oldest buildings on Main Street in downtown Duluth, this shop dedicates its stock to nothing but hand-made, luxury chocolates. That includes truffles, fudge, chocolate bars, chocolate-covered pretzels and chips, and even ice cream.

3099 Main St, Duluth, GA 30096
(678) 585-3338
(678) 585-3338

