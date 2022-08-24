 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Iberian Pig

Where to Indulge in Excellent Charcuterie and Cheese Spreads in Atlanta

From expertly created meat and cheese platters at restaurants and grazing-centric businesses to specialty shops carrying world-class products to create a spread at home

by Sarra Sedghi Updated
by Sarra Sedghi Updated
The Iberian Pig

Call it superficial, but nothing gets a party started like an assortment of cured meats, gourmet cheeses, and accoutrements ranging from crusty bread and hyper-local honey to lamb pepperoni and local chèvre. Atlanta offers plenty of options for enjoying charcuterie and cheese spreads, from expertly created platters at restaurants and grazing-centric businesses customizing boards and boxes, to specialty shops carrying world-class products for sale to create a spread at home.

Don’t see a favorite for charcuterie listed? Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline.

Heywoods Provision Company

East Cobb butcher shop Heywoods Provision Company offers top-quality charcuterie meats, including the classics, in addition to specialty items like lamb pepperoni, tasso, and prosciutto made using local pork. While the meat is the main draw, Heywoods also carries locally sourced cheeses, house-made pickles, and freshly baked bread.

2145 Roswell Rd #140, Marietta, GA 30062
(404) 410-7997
(404) 410-7997

Cheese Me Please Me ATL

Based in College Park, Cheese Me Please Me ATL makes and delivers custom charcuterie and cheese boxes six days a week. No theme is too adventurous, and offerings expand all the way to massive grazing tables.

5015 Old National Hwy Suite G, College Park, GA 30349
(404) 835-2264
(404) 835-2264

Ecco Midtown

Ecco’s A+ selection of cured meats and cheeses is impressive enough to make a charcuterie lover emotional. Year-round offerings include finocchiona, a pork salami made with fennel seed, whipped ricotta, and Mahon, a semi-firm, Spanish cow’s milk cheese.

40 7th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 347-9555
(404) 347-9555

Saltwood Charcuterie & Bar

Located inside Midtown’s Lowes Atlanta Hotel, Saltwood’s charcuterie board features local cheeses and house-cured meats using pork from Brooklet, Georgia-based Hunter Cattle. It’s even available on the daily breakfast and brunch menu, so folks at this hotel can start the day off with charcuterie, if it’s what the palate desires.

1065 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 745-5745
(404) 745-5745

Capella Cheese

In addition to a world-class selection of cheeses and meats at multiple price points, Armour Yards newcomer Capella Cheese also offers grab-and-go snack trays. Standouts include homemade mozzarella and burrata with fresh-sliced meats custom cut to the desired thickness.

255 Ottley Dr NE Suite 110, Atlanta, GA 30324
(404) 882-3974
(404) 882-3974

Storico Fresco Alimentari e Ristorante

Storico Fresco in Buckhead offers a charcuterie and cheese board that includes Prosciutto crudo di Parma, felino, and Heywoods Provision’s wagyu bresaola, alongside sottocenere al tartufo, pecorino crotonese, robiola bosina, and provolone. This solid roster of meats and cheeses is accompanied by cherry peppers stuffed with proscuitto, artichoke hearts, bread, and olive oil for dipping.

3167 Peachtree Rd NE Suite S, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 500-2181
(404) 500-2181

Staplehouse

Staplehouse offers a few variations of meat and cheese boards, but the main draw at the charcuterie case is the selection of freshly made pates and terrines. Choose from the chicken liver tart, foie gras terrine, pork terrine, and pate campagne.

541 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 524-5005
(404) 524-5005

Bellina Alimentari

Bellina Alimentari’s charcuterie program reflects the restaurant’s ethos and offers a blend of Italian and local products. Imported nduja and soppressata work with Sweet Grass Dairy Greenhill and Decimal Place Farm chèvre to provide a contrast in flavor, texture, milks, and spice level. Housemade pickled mustard seeds, schiacciata, fig jam, calabrese peppers, grissini breadsticks, croccantini crackers, and marinated olives with a hint of lemon and orange zest round out the board’s remainder.

Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE UNIT 131, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 330-9933
(404) 330-9933

St. Cecilia

This coastal European spot in Buckhead sticks to a high-quality selection of essential meats and cheeses. The board, which comes in two sizes, showcases Italian prosciutto, American soppressata and cacciatorini, creamy Montasio, and Manchego served with honeycomb and mostarda.

3455 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
(404) 554-9995
(404) 554-9995

Barcelona Wine Bar

Spanish cheeses like six-month aged manchego, soft caña de oveja, mahón, San Simon, drunken goat, and alisios are the move at Inman Park’s Barcelona outpost. The piquant cheeses are only matched by the wine bar’s selection of chorizo, sausage, and jamón.

240 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 589-1010
(404) 589-1010

Tuscany at Your Table

Virginia-Highland’s Tuscany at Your Table isn’t just an endearing spot to pick up a panini or a couple clamshells of fresh pasta — the market also has a formidable selection of meat and cheese imported from Italy. Don’t miss out on the taleggio, Sardinia goat cheese, hot coppa, or pecorino pistachio, and make sure to peruse the selection of olives.

1050 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 205-5092
(404) 205-5092

The Spotted Trotter

Moreland Avenue meat boutique the Spotted Trotter carries a massive selection of in-house cured meats made from local and humanely raised animals. The shop also stocks top-quality cheeses from around the country and Europe, as well as items from Sweet Grass Dairy and Homegrown.

229 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 254-4958
(404) 254-4958

Terra Terroir

Brookhaven bistro Terra Terroir features a rotating selection of meats including braesola, Prosciutto di Parma, soppressata, finocchiona salami, Calabrian salami, and Rosette de Lyon from the Spotted Trotter. The cheese selection often includes English stilton, two-year aged cheddar, Point Reyes blue, Humboldt fog, and Sweet Grass Dairy’s Thomasville tomme and asher blue. Expect in-house fig port jam, Pommery mustard, Spanish olives, dried fruit, sliced apples, and ciabatta crisps as accoutrements.

3974 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30319
(404) 841-1032
(404) 841-1032

The Iberian Pig

Charcuterie is one of the Iberian Pig’s main draws, especially considering the weekday specials. Stop by the Buckhead or Decatur location between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for half-off meats and cheeses, like jamón serrano and Iberico, Spotted Trotter chupacabra salami, semi-soft valdeón, aged manchego, and Murcia Al Vino.

121 Sycamore St, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 371-8800
(404) 371-8800

Brick Store Pub

Brick Store Pub’s cheese plate embraces Southern fare, featuring pimento cheese, bacon jam, assorted pickles, artisanal cheeses, toast, and a rotating pairing. Additionally, the pub recently revived its beer and cheese pairings in conjunction with local breweries.

125 E Court Square, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 687-0990
(404) 687-0990

LEON's Full Service

Decatur haunt Leon’s Full Service kicks the charcuterie plate up a notch by aging its own meat, pickling vegetables, and even creating mustards in house. The assortment is paired with Sweet Grass Dairy’s soft-ripened cow’s milk Green Hill and grilled sourdough from Alon’s Bakery.

131 E Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 687-0500
(404) 687-0500

Pine Street Market

Pine Street Market is a whole animal butchery that only uses locally and humanely raised meat. The charcuterie selection here includes guanciale, smoked speck, beef bresaola, and Good Food Award-winning dry-cured coppa. Visit Pine Street Market’s sister shop Chop Shop in Edgewood for charcuterie and cheese, too.

4 Pine St, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
(404) 296-9672
(404) 296-9672

Thoughtfully Curated Boards, LLC

Thoughtfully Curated Boards boasts an impressive roster of charcuterie and arranged edibles, including grazing tables and charcuterie cones, as well as fruit and dessert boards. In addition to custom orders, the Medlock Bridge shop also offers grab-and-go boxes.

6000 Medlock Bridge Pkwy #e300, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Cork It Buford - Wine and Charcuterie Buford

Buford, Georgia, wine and charcuterie bar Cork It features a mighty roster of meats and cheeses, including black pepper salami, butterkase, capicola, orange honey goat cheese, proscuitto, and manchego. There’s a board dedicated to fancy pickles, too.

79 E Main St NE, Buford, GA 30518
(678) 765-2549
(678) 765-2549

