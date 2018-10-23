The Essential Restaurants Around Atlanta Serving First-Rate Wings

It’s a fact: Atlanta has cornered the market on wings. And while there are dozens of great establishments offering flats, drums, and even that tiny extra part that some people eat as if it actually held meat, some restaurants are just leading the wing pack. From smoked to fried, sweet and sour to extra-sauced, including the quintessential Atlanta wing flavor, lemon pepper, here’s where to grab great wings around Atlanta right now.

Got a great spot for wings not listed here. Email atlanta@eater.com the details to check out for the next update.

