Gu’s Kitchen

15 Essential Chinese Restaurants to Try Around Atlanta

From spicy Sichuan fare, dim sum, and roast duck feasts to dumplings, American-Chinese classics, and Guilin rice noodles

by Beth McKibben
by Beth McKibben
Gu’s Kitchen

Atlanta and its surrounding metro area are full of Chinese restaurants offering a range of dishes and cuisines representing multiple provinces in China. Whether you’re in the mood for spicy Sichuan fare, dim sum, roast duck feasts, dumplings, American-Chinese standards, or even a bowl of Guilin rice noodles, you’re likely to find a restaurant here serving what you seek. Everyone has their favorite spot. Check out these Chinese restaurants we love dining at around Atlanta.

Don’t see a favorite Chinese restaurant listed? Reach out to Eater Atlanta via the tipline.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Tasty China (Marietta)

Devotees of chef Peter Chang are regulars to this beloved Chinese restaurant, which now resides on Powers Ferry Road. And for many longtime Atlantans, Tasty China is where they first fell in love with Sichuan cuisine. Head here for classic hot and numbing Sichuan dishes, including dry-fried eggplant and tofu, cumin lamb, and braised fish in red chili oil. The menu includes a few American-Chinese dishes, too, like General Tso’s chicken and Mongolian beef.

1808 Powers Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA 30067
(770) 627-2390
(770) 627-2390

Xi'an Gourmet House (Midtown)

This Michelin-recommended restaurant includes locations in Midtown and Duluth at the Jusgo’s food court. Xi’an Gourmet House focuses on dishes from the Shaanxi region of China, northwest of Sichuan. Shaanxi cuisine often incorporates Sichuan peppercorns and chilis in its dishes. Try the liang pi cold skin noodles, thick and chewy wheat noodles mixed with sliced cucumbers and sprouts and tossed in vinegar and chili oil, the whole fish with pickled peppers, or the hot and numbing dry fried beef. The pao-mo soup contains steamed leavened flatbread cooked in lamb broth with slices of lamb meat. 

955 Spring St NW c, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 228-4995
(404) 228-4995

Urban Wu

Located on Piedmont Road in Buckhead in a complex once home to the disco Kroger, Urban Wu is a solid bet for Sichuan and Hunan dishes in the city. Try the dry-fried string beans, spicy pickled cabbage, braised fish in red chili oil, spicy cumin lamb, and double-cooked pork. The restaurant also serves dan dan noodles, lo mein, hot and sour soup, and orange chicken.

3330 Piedmont Rd NE #22B, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 816-8008
(404) 816-8008

Wong Wong BBQ

Folks living OTP in Atlanta’s southern metro often frequent Wong Wong BBQ for Chinese favorites and barbecue classics, including crispy roast pork and whole roast duck feasts. The menu also features standards like beef and chicken chow mein, egg drop soup, and a selection of fried rice dishes, along with entrees of mapo tofu and calamari with pickled cabbage served family style.

5208 Jonesboro Rd, Lake City, GA 30260
(678) 608-3857
(678) 608-3857

Atlanta China Town Food Court

There may be no better place in all of metro Atlanta in which to do a Chinese fare food crawl. Here you’ll find stalls at the food court serving everything from hand-pulled noodles and a variety of dumplings to hot pots, streamed fish entrees, spicy dishes like Chongqing chicken, and Chinese barbecue. Some stalls offer free hot tea. Stop by Family Baking on your way home and pick up a red bean paste bun or egg custard tart for the road.

Chamblee, GA 30341

Gu’s Kitchen

The family behind beloved Gu’s Bistro made a triumphant return to Buford Highway in 2018 with a brand new restaurant, Gu’s Kitchen. The menu is a mix of the family’s Krog Street Market food stall Gu’s Dumplings and the bistro’s greatest hit. Expect familiar favorites like the wildly popular Chengdu cold noodles, Zhong-style dumplings, and spicy dried eggplant, alongside sweet and spicy thick noodles, spicy dry-fried beef noodles, and mapo tofu. Be sure to ask about their daily specials, like Gu’s Bistro’s popular tea-smoked duck.

4897 Buford Hwy NE #104, Chamblee, GA 30341
(470) 299-2388
(470) 299-2388

Ten Second Rice Noodle十秒到云南过桥米线

Located at the H Mart complex in Doraville, come here for brothy bowls of comforting rice noodles. This particular style of noodles originated in southern and southwest China – namely from the city of Guilin and the Yunnan province – and can now be found at a few restaurants around Atlanta. The name in Chinese is Shi Miao Dao and translates to “ready in ten seconds.” Order broths like savory chicken or tangy tomato and your desired level of spiciness. Noodles come with a choice of proteins and an assortment of pickled vegetables and other complementary fixings. Try the sour cabbage fish rice noodles with slices of white fish.

6035 Peachtree Rd #A-114, Doraville, GA 30360
(678) 395-6096
(678) 395-6096

Ming's BBQ Doraville

This Asian Square Chinese restaurant is a Buford Highway institution and offers a wide selection of Cantonese-style roast meats on its menu, including chicken, pork, and crispy roast duck. Ming’s serves its roast ducks, displayed in the front window, in whole, half, and quarter portions. Add some stir-fried yau choi (leafy green) or gai lan (Chinese broccoli) to the meal with a side of Ming’s barbecue pork fried rice. There’s also a location in Duluth.

5150 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340
(770) 451-6985
(770) 451-6985

BBQ Corner 2

BBQ Corner 2 has long been a favorite for Atlantans seeking Chinese-American staples on Buford Highway, including vegetable and chicken lo mein, fried pork dumplings, wonton soup, egg foo young, and sesame chicken. The congee here is great on cool days and evenings in Atlanta, as is the braised fish hot pot.

5150 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340
(770) 451-2888
(770) 451-2888

Northern China Eatery

The dumpling-heavy menu at Northern China Eatery features everything from baskets full of warm and savory soup dumplings to pork and fennel-filled fried dumplings. Order the pork and chive steamed dumplings or pork, shrimp, and chive fried dumplings to start, or maybe just order a slew of dumplings to fill the table. Try the Chinese crepes with crullers at breakfast or the cumin lamb, Mandarin pork belly and glass noodles, and Chongqing spicy chicken to pair with your dumpling feast.

5141 Buford Hwy NE Suite C, Doraville, GA 30340
(770) 458-2282
(770) 458-2282

Bo Bo Garden Asian Cuisine

Like BBQ Corner 2, Bo Bo Garden is a Buford Highway staple. Located in the Pinetree Plaza shopping center, look for dishes like clay pots of xo tofu, crispy roast duck, lobster and pork congee, and salt and pepper squid. The menu here is vast and varied, so bring a few friends and tuck in for a meal that will surely please everyone. Bo Bo Garden also features the option to order a full Chinese food spread for up to ten people that includes soup, pork chops with Peking sauce, Peking duck, xo tofu, and steamed fish.

5181 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340
(678) 547-1881
(678) 547-1881

LanZhou Ramen

LanZhou Ramen is now a Michelin-recommended restaurant. Just up the way from Bo Bo Garden at Pinetree Plaza, this Chinese restaurant serves heaping plates of hand-pulled noodles on its menu. Try the pork or oxtail noodles or order one of the soups like the duck or beef noodle soup, and watch the chef roll, twist, pull, and whip those noodles into shape through the window overlooking the kitchen. LanZhou also offers a variety of dumplings, including soup dumplings and fried potstickers.

5231 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340
(678) 691-2175
(678) 691-2175

Masterpiece

Chef Rui Liu has created a following of people who frequent this family-owned and operated Sichuan restaurant in Duluth. From the Chongqing-style noodles and dry spicy eggplant to tea-smoked duck and shredded beef or pork with hot peppers, few things on the menu don’t come with heat at Masterpiece. The Duluth Chinese restaurant continues to be worth the trek north from Atlanta and a great place to enjoy a family-style Sichuan meal.

3940 Buford Hwy NE b103, Duluth, GA 30096
(770) 622-1191
(770) 622-1191

Taste of China

Another Duluth Chinese restaurant staple is Taste of China. Order everything from Xi’an cold sesame noodles, spicy hot pots, and twice cooked pork to fish in black bean sauce, moo goo gai pan, and lobster with scallion sauce. Indulge in half and whole portions of Peking duck, too, which comes with a side of perfectly crispy skin served with all the traditional accoutrements and fluffy bao.

2645 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW E-135, Duluth, GA 30096
(678) 899-3288
(678) 899-3288

Royal China Restaurant

Looking for dim sum? Look no further than Royal China, which continues to serve some of metro Atlanta’s finest dim sum. The restaurant and banquet hall sees push carts rolling through the dining room offering everything from rice noodle rolls, a selection of shumai and dumplings, and buns stuffed with pork, red bean paste, and custard to fried sesame balls, steamed chicken feet, and sticky rice wrapped in lotus leaves. And the Peking duck served here is expertly carved table side.

3960 Venture Dr, Duluth, GA 30096
(770) 216-9933
(770) 216-9933

