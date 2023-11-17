Share All sharing options for: 15 Essential Chinese Restaurants to Try Around Atlanta

Atlanta and its surrounding metro area are full of Chinese restaurants offering a range of dishes and cuisines representing multiple provinces in China. Whether you’re in the mood for spicy Sichuan fare, dim sum, roast duck feasts, dumplings, American-Chinese standards, or even a bowl of Guilin rice noodles, you’re likely to find a restaurant here serving what you seek. Everyone has their favorite spot. Check out these Chinese restaurants we love dining at around Atlanta.

Don’t see a favorite Chinese restaurant listed? Reach out to Eater Atlanta via the tipline.