15 Essential Atlanta Bars for Cocktails

These bars continue to churn out some of Atlanta’s best cocktails

Unlike the cocktail heatmap, which lists the newest hip drinking establishments around town, this map lists the essential Atlanta bars continuing to dominate the city’s thriving cocktail scene. Each establishment mentioned — be it a bar at a restaurant or a standalone spot — brings something unique to Atlanta’s drinking culture, with some places listed below considered the cornerstones of ATL’s now booming cocktail scene.

Don’t see a favorite cocktail bar listed? Reach out to Eater Atlanta via the tipline.

Read more: 18 Atlanta Bars and Restaurants Serving Marvelous Martinis