Two lattes sit in white cups on saucers atop the wooden counter at East Pole Coffee Co. in Atlanta. East Pole Coffee Co.

These Are Atlanta’s Essential Coffee Shops

Where to get a much-needed caffeine fix in the city and around metro ATL

by Eater Staff Updated
East Pole Coffee Co.

Atlanta has more than its fair share of great coffee shops — everyone has a favorite. Whether ordering that all-important first cup of the morning, grabbing an afternoon pick-me-up while taking advantage of an hour of free WiFi, or meeting a friend for lattes, coffee shops play a vital role in the daily lives of busy Atlantans. Here are the cafes and shops to grab an espresso, a cappuccino, or a soul-soothing cup of black coffee.

To keep this list relevant and fresh, it will be updated quarterly to include newly eligible or pertinent coffee shops.

Rev Coffee

Located in Smyrna just outside the perimeter, Rev is known for naming coffee blends after local landmarks like the Silver Comet Trail and taking great pride in being part of a loyal community of java addicts.

1680 Spring Rd SE Ste B, Smyrna, GA
(770) 573-4434
(770) 573-4434

Cafe Comma

Located in Vinings look for standard coffee and espresso drinks at Cafe Comma, along with specialty coffee drinks like brown sugar and caramel creme lattes and the espresso tonic. There are several toasts to choose from on the food menu, too, such as smoked salmon and cream cheese and brie and apricot.

3621 Vinings Slope SE Suite 4150, Atlanta, GA 30339

Read Shop by The Merchant

Part book store, part coffee shop, cozy little Read Shop in Vinings Jubilee features plenty of precisely made coffee beverages and titles to peruse. Fun fact: Read is the sister store to in-town market the Merchant at Krog Street Market.

4300 Paces Ferry Rd SE #125, Atlanta, GA 30339
(678) 742-7853
(678) 742-7853

BUZZ Coffee and Winehouse

Head over to Buzz Coffee and Winehouse on Cascade for nitro coffee and a daily pastry in the morning, with sandwiches and snacks in the afternoon. Expect wines by the glass and wine cocktails later in the day.

2315 Cascade Rd, Atlanta, GA 30311
(404) 748-4114
(404) 748-4114

Drip-Thru Coffee®

With locations in Stockbridge and in College Park, the double-side drive-thru service at Drip-Thru makes grabbing coffee in the morning a quick and easy experience. Order everything from espresso, lattes, and smoothies to frappes, teas, and pastries from this drive-thru coffee shop.

1515 Virginia Ave, College Park, GA 30337
(470) 408-1195
(470) 408-1195

Portrait Coffee

Atlanta-based Portrait Coffee recently debuted its new coffee shop in West End, which also features an on-site roastery inside the Lottie Watkins Building on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard. As a Black-owned coffee company, founders John Onwuchekwa, Marcus Hollinger, Khalid Smith, Shawndra Onwuchekwa, Aaron Fender, and Erin Fender want to bring better and more diverse representation to the city’s specialty coffee scene. People can also find Portrait coffee sold at shops across Atlanta and can subscribe to the coffee bean subscription service.

West End, Atlanta, GA 30310

Finca to Filter Coffee Bar @ Wild Heaven

Copy Link

Located inside the taproom at Wild Heaven-West End, this friendly little coffee shop has become an integral part of the community in the neighborhood, hosting a running club, open-mic nights, and drag bingo. As a queer-owned business, Finca to Filter also prioritizes partnering with LGBTQ+ and BIPOC local and Southern coffee brands as well as food businesses. The shop serves everything from drip coffee, flat whites, and lattes to espresso drinks and even a seasonal espresso spritzer. Grab coffee to go, or take a seat inside or outside on the patio flanking the Westside Beltline trail. Finca to Filter coffee and frozen dessert bar and wine bar Side Saddle Wine Saloon open in the coming months on the Southside Beltline trail.

1010 White St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
(470) 588-7009
(470) 588-7009

The Daily

Charleston-based coffee shop and cafe the Daily opened in 2022 along Trabert Avenue in Berkeley Park, the same street as neighboring Floral Park Market and Monday Night Brewing. And it brings to the neighborhood a cafe serving whipped feta toast drizzled with honey and sprinkles of fresh chives on local sourdough from baker Sarah Dodge, its popular overstuffed breakfast burrito, and hearty salads filled with in-season vegetables. For those looking for creative coffee drinks, the Daily is the spot for that, with a rotating list of caffeinated beverages like the molasses spice latte or black sesame latte or the maple pecan cold brew with maple pecan syrup, Onyx Cold Brew, and a maple pecan cream cold foam. Take a seat at the counter beside the kitchen or grab a table in the airy dining room in back. A second location is open in Inman Park.

763 Trabert Ave NW Suite C, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 500-0763
(404) 500-0763

Brash Coffee

Brash works directly with coffee farmers in El Salvador in order to source beans as fairly and ethically as possible. Located in a repurposed shipping container at Westside Provisions District, Brash offers coffee drinkers everything from pour-overs to drip coffee. A second Brash is located inside the Atlanta History Center in Buckhead across from Souper Jenny and a third shop is located at the Works in Underwood Hills.

1168 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA

Urban Grind

This longtime Marietta Street coffee shop opened in 2007 and has become a gathering spot for neighborhood residents and students of Georgia Tech and Georgia State. In addition to coffee and coffee drinks, Urban Grind also serves paninis, cakes, and pastries. Swing by for open mic nights featuring comedy, music, and poetry. Grab a seat on the patio to read or do a bit of work.

962 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 724-0605
(404) 724-0605

Black Coffee ATL

This Black-owned coffee shop in Castleberry Hill serves more than just coffee, espresso, and other caffeinated beverages, it’s also a gathering place for people to meet, where Atlanta artists display their work, and community events are hosted. Grab a BEC in the morning paired with a cortado, followed by drinks like the Affogato Martini in the evening with vodka, Bailey’s coffee liqueur, and Black Coffee ATL’s Six Bean espresso topped with a scoop of vanilla gelato.

131 Walker St SW STE 106, Atlanta, GA 30313
(404) 565-1397
(404) 565-1397

TanBrown Coffee

This Asian-American-owned coffee company is one to watch in Atlanta. Keeping community at the heart of the coffee, TanBrown shines the spotlight on the variety of Asian coffees found around the world, while also working with coffee growers at the origin source to continue developing their own blends. Folks can find TanBrown popping up throughout Atlanta and can purchase beans online.

Atlanta, GA

Peoples Town Coffee Bar

Copy Link

Located a little over a mile south of the Summerhill dining district on Georgia Avenue, Peoples Town Coffee Bar serves coffee and espresso drinks using beans from Atlanta roastery Portrait Coffee and Methodical Coffee out of Greenville, South Carolina. Expect pastries and toasts in the morning, with grilled cheese sandwiches and other small bites paired with wine, beer, and cocktails in the afternoon and evening. Folks will also find both an espresso tonic and black tea tonic on the menu at this coffee bar.

55 Milton Ave SE Suite A, Atlanta, GA 30315

East Pole Coffee Co.

This Atlanta coffee shop quickly became a favorite among caffeine seekers when it hit the scene in 2017. The bright and airy shop offers plenty of seating, including a patio out front and floor-to-ceiling bleachers just beyond the doors in the lobby of the complex. East Pole also offers public tastings and cuppings and a small food menu. There’s also a location in Poncey-Highland next door to Fishmonger with plenty of inside seating.

255 Ottley Dr NE Ste. 105, Atlanta, GA 30324

Condesa Coffee

Billed as an “industrial-modern espresso bar,” this Old Fourth Ward coffee shop also offer pastries and bagels from Alon’s in the morning, with grilled sandwiches later in the day.

480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
(404) 524-5054
(404) 524-5054

Chrome Yellow Trading Co

Part coffee shop, part craft-goods purveyor, Chrome Yellow has found a loyal following among local artists, writers, theater nerds, and tech geeks who swing by daily for Chrome’s Stumptown coffee blends and locally made pastries.

501 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
(470) 355-1340
(470) 355-1340

Dancing Goats Ponce City Market

This in-town coffee bar was the first business to open at Ponce City Market, first as a pop-up in 2012, followed by its present location two years later. The shop includes a screened-in porch overlooking North Avenue with plenty of seating. Dancing Goats includes multiple locations throughout Atlanta.

650 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 874-0370
(404) 874-0370

Victory C.C.

Victory Brands, the group behind popular Atlanta restaurants like LLoyd’s and Victory Sandwich Bar, rebranded its Dekalb Athletic Club coffee shop to Victory Coffee and Calamity in 2020. Located next door to the group’s throwback restaurant LLoyd’s, Victory CC serves coffee and coffee drinks from Avondale Estates-based Radio Roasters along with “gas station” biscuits through the afternoon. There’s plenty of seating indoors and outside on the patio.

900 DeKalb Ave NE suite f, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 228-7226
(404) 228-7226

ParkGrounds

ParkGrounds in Reynoldstown offers up more than just coffee at its shop, it also serves food, adult beverages, and includes a newly opened beer garden and outdoor seating area where its dog park once stood. Don’t worry, dogs on leashes are still welcome outside as long as they are supervised.

142 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
(678) 528-9901
(678) 528-9901

Academy Coffee

After relocating from Irwin Street Market to Kinship Butchery and Sundries in Virginia-Highland, Connan Moody and Academy Coffee are back in action again. Look for Moody’s clever coffee and tea drinks here, including the Space Cadet iced butterfly flower tea drink with jasmine and lemon and the Thai Fighter, an iced latte made with Thai coconut and peanut caramel with a chili lime syrup. The Surprise Me on the menu offers an on-the-spot original creation from Moody and his team.

1019 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 343-4374
(404) 343-4374

Con Leche

The petite Con Leche coffee bar opened on Flat Shoals Avenue in Reynoldstown in 2020. The 400-square-foot, grab-and-go shop serves coffee using Decatur-based Radio Roasters Coffee beans and baked goods and other coffee sundries from Root Baking Co., Georgia Grinders, Honey Next Door, Rockhouse Creamery, Condor Chocolates, and Blackberry Patch, Inc. Grab everything from regular drip and iced coffee to cortados and chai lattes here.

181 Flat Shoals Ave SE Unit 1, Atlanta, GA 30316

Aurora Coffee

This indie coffee shop in the heart of Little Five Points displays work from local artists on the walls as guests sip on coffee blends from around the world. For those seeking to cool off with caffeine, try a "bear” or a half-iced coffee, half-flavored milk combo.

468 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
(404) 523-6856
(404) 523-6856

Hodgepodge Coffeehouse and Gallery

Hodgepodge in East Atlanta concocts specialty drinks with ingredients such as Ghirardelli chocolate and caramel. If that’s not enough of a pick-me-up, try the “kick in the pants,” a drip coffee with two shots of espresso. The shop brews Batdorf and Bronson beans and features an impressive ’zine library.

720 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
(404) 622-8525
(404) 622-8525

Bellwood Coffee - East Atlanta Village

Bellwood Coffee teamed up with friends Cary Smith and Libby Hockenberry of Ponce City Market plant store the Victorian to open Bellwood coffee bar at the Victorian’s second location inside a century-old home near the Flatiron Bar in the heart of East Atlanta Village. Head in for coffee, espresso, mochas, and lattes and pick up some of Bellwood’s locally roasted beans. The flagship location, however, is its brand new coffee bar back where it all began on Bolton Road on Atlanta’s westside.

1336 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316

Spiller Park

A full-sized version of the Ponce City Market coffee kiosk is located in Toco Hills at the Toco Hill Shopping Center. Like its mini me, the Toco Hills neighborhood shop offers caffeine fiends fair trade blends from around the world as well as a light food menu dedicated to a variety of toast combos and local pastries. A third location resides at the Publix-anchored Moores Mill Center in northwest Atlanta, with a fourth location headed to historic Hotel Row in downtown Atlanta in 2023.

2929 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
(404) 823-5737
(404) 823-5737

PERC

Perc Coffee Roasters opened its first Atlanta-area coffee shop at the Hosea + 2nd development in East Lake in 2020. The Savannah-based shop resides in the second phase of the development, located at the corner of Hosea L. Williams Drive and 2nd Avenue. In addition to coffee, coffee drinks, and non-alcoholic cold brew coffee cocktails, grab sandwiches, biscuits, and pastries here, too. There’s a second location open in Virginia-Highland.

2380 Hosea L Williams Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30317

Moonbird Coffee

Located on the first floor of Southbound restaurant in Chamblee, Moonbird is owned and operated by Atlanta barista Kacee Hayes. The menu here includes everything from drip coffee and cappuccino, to cold brew and mocha lattes. Order a scone or breakfast burrito, set up the laptop, and sip coffee while doing a little work at this charming coffee shop or out on the patio.

5394 Peachtree Rd 2nd floor, Chamblee, GA 30341
(678) 332-7280
(678) 332-7280

Valor Coffee

Grab a cup of drip coffee, a latte, and food, including an everything sausage kolache and pimento cheese and ham wrap from chef Tyler Williams, at this bright and cheery downtown Alpharetta coffee shop and cafe. A second location is now open in Dunwoody.

44 Milton Ave, Alpharetta, GA 30009
(706) 452-3329
(706) 452-3329

Opo Coffee

Located across from Kimball House, and backed by Taproom Coffee owner Jonathan Pascual, Opo Coffee features a coffee bar, roastery, and certified coffee training center all under one roof. Expect drip coffee and espresso drinks, as well as nitro coffee, chai, and latte specials here. Fresh pastries and baked goods are also available. While there’s ample seating inside, the large patio out back offers plenty of sunny and shady spots to work or read.

314 E Howard Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
(770) 667-2739
(770) 667-2739

Waller's Coffee Shop

The coffee house and live music venue is located just outside of Decatur. Waller’s Coffee Shop, owned by Jason Waller, is part-coffee house and part-events venue for local musicians, spoken word artists, poets, and other entertainers to perform. The family-friendly shop hosts live music three to four times a week as well as wellness events and support groups for those battling mental illness and addiction. Pop in for coffee, biscuits sandwiches, pastries, and wraps and sandwiches.

240 Dekalb Industrial Way, Decatur, GA 30033
(404) 975-3060
(404) 975-3060

Radio Roasters

Pop by for coffee and coffee drinks daily at this Decatur roastery or order beans online for pick up at the shop or have those beans shipped. People can find Radio Roasters beans used and sold by several shops around Atlanta.

2969 E Ponce de Leon Ave #320, Decatur, GA 30030

Banjo Coffee

For those who love a great cold brew coffee, head to Banjo in Avondale Estates. The shop started as a cold brew coffee brand selling chilled, caffeinated elixirs at farmers markets. Banjo also sells hot coffee and espresso drinks, made from organic, fair trade beans. Grab a seat indoors or on the patio with a cup of coffee and avocado toast or a bagel sandwich. Banjo often parks its coffee trailer outside of Park Tavern in Midtown.

38 N Avondale Rd, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
(404) 748-1837
(404) 748-1837

Refuge Coffee Co.

Refuge Coffee, located just east of the perimeter in the small city of Clarkston, is community-minded and purpose-driven. While great coffee drinks are always on the menu here, this coffee shop’s mission is to provide a safe space for the city’s large refugee community, along with jobs and job training. Coffee is served from one of the shop’s trucks parked outside a 1960s service station. Owners Kitti and Bill Murray hope to outfit the space with a kitchen soon. Seating can be found inside and outside on the covered patio. Refuge also has a location in Midtown and a location in Norcross.

4170 E Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Clarkston, GA 30021
(929) 314-4837
(929) 314-4837

Gilly Brew Bar

Stone Mountain Village coffee shop Gilly Brew Bar, owned by Daniel Brown, is known for its innovative cocktail-like coffee and tea drinks, referred to as “elixirs” on the menu. Brown opened Gilly Brew Bar in 2018 after purchasing the oldest house in Stone Mountain Village five years earlier. Brown has now fitted his Stone Mountain Village shop with a kitchen called the Mayor’s House, which serves as an incubator featuring a rotating array of Atlanta-area restaurant and chef pop-ups.

5329 Mimosa Dr, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
(770) 557-1614
(770) 557-1614

Harbor Coffee

Keep an eye on this coffee pop-up, soon to become a permanent shop on Elizabeth Street in Inman Park. Owned and operated by John Noojin and Caitlin Hemme, Harbor serves coffee and coffee drinks using beans from Portland, Oregon, coffee company Heart Roasters. While they wait for construction on their new coffee shop to finish up, catch Harbor Coffee popping up around town. Check Instagram for updates.

Inman Park, Atlanta, GA 30307

