 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

20 Excellent Mexican Restaurants Around Atlanta

Italian Restaurants Around Atlanta Serving Top Choice Pastas

17 Decadent and Delightful Desserts to Try Right Now in Atlanta

More in Atlanta See more maps
a wide shot of a cocktail round with two blue velvet tufted chairs against a dark navy wall
Southern Belle.
Andrew Thomas Lee

16 Restaurants for a Romantic Night Out in Atlanta

Table for two?

by Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Southern Belle.
| Andrew Thomas Lee
by Eater Staff Updated

Whether it’s an intimate, candlelit dinner for two or simply a weekly night out on the town with someone special, Atlanta offers plenty of great date night and romantic restaurant destinations. This list contains everything from romantic restaurants with gorgeous wine lists and dimly lit cocktail lounges to intimate cafes and bistros for a casual brunch, lunch, or dinner.

Don’t see a favorite date night restaurant or bar listed? Send Eater the details via the tipline.

Check out these Atlanta maps for top-notch wine lists, quiet restaurants, and beautiful restaurants.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

The Farmhouse

Copy Link

Escape the hustle and bustle of Atlanta and book a room at the Inn at Serenbe for a romantic weekend getaway. Dine on Southern dishes throughout lunch and dinner paired with wine and cocktails in the quaint dining room at the Farmhouse restaurant. Think pimento cheese, Chilean sea bass with shishito and asparagus succotash and fennel slaw, buttermilk fried chicken, and black forest cake for dessert.

10950 Hutchesons Ferry Rd, Chatt Hills, GA 30268
(770) 463-2622
(770) 463-2622

Also featured in:

Spring Restaurant

Copy Link

The tight menu of dishes at chef Brian So’s Marietta restaurant showcases each season and changes frequently. Spring’s carefully selected list of wines are meant for pairing with So’s beautifully composed food. While the grape varietals may lean toward the familiar, many wines are organic, biodynamic, or simply hard to find retail. The small dining room here is cozy, warm, and intimate, so reservations are necessary.

36 Mill St, Marietta, GA 30060
(678) 540-2777
(678) 540-2777

Also featured in:

Volare Wine & Bistro

Copy Link

Volare Bistro mixes elegance in an understated location overlooking the train tracks in historic Hapeville. This is also reflected in the dishes here, which lean Southern-French in nature in the Cajun pastas, parmesan-encrusted cordon bleu, grilled Australian lamb chops in Grand Marnier gastrique, and mountain trout.

603 N Central Ave, Hapeville, GA 30354
(404) 503-6730
(404) 503-6730

Also featured in:

Parlor

Copy Link

This petite and inviting cocktail den in historic Castleberry Hill is named for and fashioned after the room found in most 19th-century homes, where people gather following dinner for intimate conversation over drinks and light bites. Earlier in the evening, Parlor is quieter and less crowded, offering plenty of cozy spots in which to enjoy a cocktail with that special someone before moving on to your next destination.

249-A Peters St SW, Atlanta, GA 30313
(678) 515-3423
(678) 515-3423

Also featured in:

Lyla Lila

Copy Link

The casual elegance and warm ambiance of Lyla Lila is befitting a romantic dinner for two, whether in the cozy dining room or seated at the dimly lit bar. Order everything from cold-smoked scallops to duck lasagna to whole wood-grilled fish at Lyla Lila, all created by chef Craig Richards and his team. This is the spot for people looking for a great Italian meal in Atlanta paired with equally great wine and cocktails, especially before a show at the Fox Theatre.

693 Peachtree St NE UNIT 118, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 963-2637
(404) 963-2637

Also featured in:

Le Bon Nosh

Copy Link

During the day, Le Bon Nosh in Buckhead is a lively cafe inspired by those found throughout Paris. But, in the evenings, the cafe transforms into a bistro and wine bar perfect for a romantic evening out. Prep the palate with a fresh crudite plate or dive into a bowl of crispy truffle fries. Then, share a dish of pappardelle bolognese or the whole fire-roasted fish of the day served with olive gremolata and a green salad. End the meal with a cheese and fruit platter or a slice of decadent chocolate cake for dessert. Wine at Le Bon Nosh definitely leans French, with bottles ranging from toasty champagnes and plucky chenin blancs to beautifully balanced cabernet francs and bold Bordeaux blends.

65 Irby Ave NW Suite 103, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 835-2007
(404) 835-2007

Also featured in:

Lucian Books and Wine

Copy Link

For couples who love wine (and books), Lucian Books and Wine is a must for a romantic evening out in Buckhead. Carrying over 250 wines by the bottle and 15 wines by the glass, start off a meal here with fresh oysters served with Asian pear and yuzu or crispy polenta, before moving on to the ricotta gnudi or duck leg with white beans and mustard greens. Be sure to order the fries with a glass of champagne, too. Books for sale at Lucian center around art, design, food, and culture.

3005 Peachtree Rd NE Suite 300, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 549-2655
(404) 549-2655

Also featured in:

Aria

Copy Link

Aria continues to be one of Buckhead’s top date night destinations. After years of serving as a white tablecloth fine dining establishment, chef Gerry Klaskala remodeled the restaurant to appeal to a younger generation of diners. There’s now a bar and lounge for drinks and snacks for an impromptu evening out. The kitchen consistently serves Aria favorites, like butter braised lobster, slow braised pork, and lump crab cakes. Aria continues to carry the city’s most comprehensive wine list, too.

490 East Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 233-7673
(404) 233-7673

Also featured in:

BoccaLupo

Copy Link

Inman Park restaurant BoccaLupo quickly became a neighborhood favorite and a date night destination restaurant when it opened in 2013. Head in for the fresh, handmade pasta (the black spaghetti and the 20-yolk tagliatelle are now Atlanta classics,) stay for the wine and cocktails. Chef Bruce Logue also offers a four-course pasta tasting menu each night. Grab seats at the small bar or a table for two by the windows in the dining room.

753 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 577-2332
(404) 577-2332

Also featured in:

Osteria Mattone

Copy Link

Osteria Mattone, from brothers Ryan and Dan Pernice, brings Rome to the heart of Roswell’s historic district. An intimate restaurant inside and out, start the meal with a meat and cheese board or burrata. For dinner, consider ordering the cacio e pepe, tagliolini bolognese with beef ragu, or spago alla “ratatouille” with tomatoes, squash, zucchini, bell peppers, and onions. The restaurant also serves courses of fish like roasted branzino, as well as meat entrees, including a puttanesca-braised pork chop. Don’t want to choose? Opt for the three-course tasting menu. Cap off the night with budino caramellato (caramel bread pudding) paired with a glass of franciacorta rose or vermouth. Osteria Mattone’s sister restaurant across the street, Table & Main, is another romantic dinner option offering Southern favorites paired with whiskey cocktails.

1095 Canton St, Roswell, GA 30075
(678) 878-3378
(678) 878-3378

Also featured in:

La Tavola Trattoria

Copy Link

This Virginia-Highland restaurant institution is a neighborhood trattoria in every sense of the word. Couples looking for a romantic Italian dinner should try and score a table for two by the front windows. Tucked inside a cozy and narrow dining room, order a bottle of red and begin the meal with a salumi board and olives with fresh bread or a Caesar salad (add anchovies). For dinner, split some spaghetti with veal meatballs, squid ink spaghetti with calamari, or tagliatelle bolognese with a side of sea island peas or roasted Brussels sprouts. Pastas come in both appetizer and entree-sized portions, making dinner easy to share. Cap off the night with some house limoncello and olive oil cake with Meyer lemon curd or the chevre cheesecake with an amaretti crust topped with roasted morello cherries.

992 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 873-5430
(404) 873-5430

Also featured in:

Southern Belle

Copy Link

With its low-key cozy vibes, great soundtrack, and menu of “authentically Atlanta” dishes from chef Joey Ward, Southern Belle is refined without being pretentious. It’s how Atlantans like to dine. Think dishes such as cold smoked pork belly with chili garlic crisp, Georgia peaches, and Coca-Cola reduction with Chinese black vinegar. Adding a little theater to date night, some cocktails are even prepared table side from a Delta beverage cart, like the strawberry-infused cognac Negroni garnished with a Biscoff cookie. While there’s definitely buzzy energy here, couples will find the din in the dining room at Southern Belle unobtrusive, allowing people to still carry on intimate conversations without feeling the need to shout across the table. A lounge area with comfortable seating in front of the bar is great for grabbing an after-dinner drink or glass of champagne.

1043 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 698-3961
(404) 698-3961

Also featured in:

Wisteria

Copy Link

Located on the edge of Inman Park, Wisteria is a great spot for couples seeking low-key, cozy dining and creative takes on Southern classics made with what’s in season right now. Owned and operated by chef Jason Hill, begin the meal with pimento cheese deviled eggs and crab cakes or cornmeal-fried Gulf oysters and a salad. Next, order entrees like iron skillet fried chicken, molasses-rubbed pork tenderloin, or shrimp and grits. Paired it all with a whiskey cocktail or a bottle of wine. During the spring and summer months, Wisteria offers outdoor seating on its side patio, complete with the warm glow of string lights.

471 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 525-3363
(404) 525-3363

Also featured in:

Gigi's Italian Kitchen & Restaurant

Copy Link

With the departure of Gato, pop-up Gigi’s Italian Kitchen took over the space permanently in August, finally becoming a full-fledged restaurant in Candler Park. But the unfussy vibe Gato first created in the cozy neighborhood spot a decade ago continues to live on at Gigi’s. With lights turned down low and red checkered linens draped on tables punctuated by candlelight and flowers, Gigi’s delivers on romance and traditional red sauce dishes using in-season produce and fresh pastas that first made the pop-up popular with regulars.

1660 McLendon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 371-0889
(404) 371-0889

Also featured in:

Cafe Alsace

Copy Link

This small cafe offers a quiet, romantic escape from Decatur’s busy dining scene. The menu offers traditional French and Alsatian dishes (northeastern France) such as quiche, spaetzle (egg noodles), choucroute garnie (sauerkraut, sausages, potatoes), and sandwiches like the croque-monsieur or mauricettes made with pretzel bread. The wine list is a lovely mix of both French and Alsatian bottles with affordable price points.

121 E Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 373-5622
(404) 373-5622

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Kimball House

Copy Link

Kick off date night with Southern and Gulf water oysters and champagne at happy hour, then stay for a meal and continue the evening by sharing local vegetable and fish dishes or a steak dinner for two. The award-winning Decatur restaurant’s wine list is equally impressive, and includes everything from Champagne to big, bold reds. Reservations required.

303 E Howard Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 378-3502
(404) 378-3502

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

The Farmhouse

10950 Hutchesons Ferry Rd, Chatt Hills, GA 30268

Escape the hustle and bustle of Atlanta and book a room at the Inn at Serenbe for a romantic weekend getaway. Dine on Southern dishes throughout lunch and dinner paired with wine and cocktails in the quaint dining room at the Farmhouse restaurant. Think pimento cheese, Chilean sea bass with shishito and asparagus succotash and fennel slaw, buttermilk fried chicken, and black forest cake for dessert.

10950 Hutchesons Ferry Rd, Chatt Hills, GA 30268
(770) 463-2622
(770) 463-2622

Spring Restaurant

36 Mill St, Marietta, GA 30060

The tight menu of dishes at chef Brian So’s Marietta restaurant showcases each season and changes frequently. Spring’s carefully selected list of wines are meant for pairing with So’s beautifully composed food. While the grape varietals may lean toward the familiar, many wines are organic, biodynamic, or simply hard to find retail. The small dining room here is cozy, warm, and intimate, so reservations are necessary.

36 Mill St, Marietta, GA 30060
(678) 540-2777
(678) 540-2777

Volare Wine & Bistro

603 N Central Ave, Hapeville, GA 30354

Volare Bistro mixes elegance in an understated location overlooking the train tracks in historic Hapeville. This is also reflected in the dishes here, which lean Southern-French in nature in the Cajun pastas, parmesan-encrusted cordon bleu, grilled Australian lamb chops in Grand Marnier gastrique, and mountain trout.

603 N Central Ave, Hapeville, GA 30354
(404) 503-6730
(404) 503-6730

Parlor

249-A Peters St SW, Atlanta, GA 30313

This petite and inviting cocktail den in historic Castleberry Hill is named for and fashioned after the room found in most 19th-century homes, where people gather following dinner for intimate conversation over drinks and light bites. Earlier in the evening, Parlor is quieter and less crowded, offering plenty of cozy spots in which to enjoy a cocktail with that special someone before moving on to your next destination.

249-A Peters St SW, Atlanta, GA 30313
(678) 515-3423
(678) 515-3423

Lyla Lila

693 Peachtree St NE UNIT 118, Atlanta, GA 30308

The casual elegance and warm ambiance of Lyla Lila is befitting a romantic dinner for two, whether in the cozy dining room or seated at the dimly lit bar. Order everything from cold-smoked scallops to duck lasagna to whole wood-grilled fish at Lyla Lila, all created by chef Craig Richards and his team. This is the spot for people looking for a great Italian meal in Atlanta paired with equally great wine and cocktails, especially before a show at the Fox Theatre.

693 Peachtree St NE UNIT 118, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 963-2637
(404) 963-2637

Le Bon Nosh

65 Irby Ave NW Suite 103, Atlanta, GA 30305

During the day, Le Bon Nosh in Buckhead is a lively cafe inspired by those found throughout Paris. But, in the evenings, the cafe transforms into a bistro and wine bar perfect for a romantic evening out. Prep the palate with a fresh crudite plate or dive into a bowl of crispy truffle fries. Then, share a dish of pappardelle bolognese or the whole fire-roasted fish of the day served with olive gremolata and a green salad. End the meal with a cheese and fruit platter or a slice of decadent chocolate cake for dessert. Wine at Le Bon Nosh definitely leans French, with bottles ranging from toasty champagnes and plucky chenin blancs to beautifully balanced cabernet francs and bold Bordeaux blends.

65 Irby Ave NW Suite 103, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 835-2007
(404) 835-2007

Lucian Books and Wine

3005 Peachtree Rd NE Suite 300, Atlanta, GA 30305

For couples who love wine (and books), Lucian Books and Wine is a must for a romantic evening out in Buckhead. Carrying over 250 wines by the bottle and 15 wines by the glass, start off a meal here with fresh oysters served with Asian pear and yuzu or crispy polenta, before moving on to the ricotta gnudi or duck leg with white beans and mustard greens. Be sure to order the fries with a glass of champagne, too. Books for sale at Lucian center around art, design, food, and culture.

3005 Peachtree Rd NE Suite 300, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 549-2655
(404) 549-2655

Aria

490 East Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

Aria continues to be one of Buckhead’s top date night destinations. After years of serving as a white tablecloth fine dining establishment, chef Gerry Klaskala remodeled the restaurant to appeal to a younger generation of diners. There’s now a bar and lounge for drinks and snacks for an impromptu evening out. The kitchen consistently serves Aria favorites, like butter braised lobster, slow braised pork, and lump crab cakes. Aria continues to carry the city’s most comprehensive wine list, too.

490 East Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 233-7673
(404) 233-7673

BoccaLupo

753 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307

Inman Park restaurant BoccaLupo quickly became a neighborhood favorite and a date night destination restaurant when it opened in 2013. Head in for the fresh, handmade pasta (the black spaghetti and the 20-yolk tagliatelle are now Atlanta classics,) stay for the wine and cocktails. Chef Bruce Logue also offers a four-course pasta tasting menu each night. Grab seats at the small bar or a table for two by the windows in the dining room.

753 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 577-2332
(404) 577-2332

Osteria Mattone

1095 Canton St, Roswell, GA 30075

Osteria Mattone, from brothers Ryan and Dan Pernice, brings Rome to the heart of Roswell’s historic district. An intimate restaurant inside and out, start the meal with a meat and cheese board or burrata. For dinner, consider ordering the cacio e pepe, tagliolini bolognese with beef ragu, or spago alla “ratatouille” with tomatoes, squash, zucchini, bell peppers, and onions. The restaurant also serves courses of fish like roasted branzino, as well as meat entrees, including a puttanesca-braised pork chop. Don’t want to choose? Opt for the three-course tasting menu. Cap off the night with budino caramellato (caramel bread pudding) paired with a glass of franciacorta rose or vermouth. Osteria Mattone’s sister restaurant across the street, Table & Main, is another romantic dinner option offering Southern favorites paired with whiskey cocktails.

1095 Canton St, Roswell, GA 30075
(678) 878-3378
(678) 878-3378

La Tavola Trattoria

992 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

This Virginia-Highland restaurant institution is a neighborhood trattoria in every sense of the word. Couples looking for a romantic Italian dinner should try and score a table for two by the front windows. Tucked inside a cozy and narrow dining room, order a bottle of red and begin the meal with a salumi board and olives with fresh bread or a Caesar salad (add anchovies). For dinner, split some spaghetti with veal meatballs, squid ink spaghetti with calamari, or tagliatelle bolognese with a side of sea island peas or roasted Brussels sprouts. Pastas come in both appetizer and entree-sized portions, making dinner easy to share. Cap off the night with some house limoncello and olive oil cake with Meyer lemon curd or the chevre cheesecake with an amaretti crust topped with roasted morello cherries.

992 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 873-5430
(404) 873-5430

Southern Belle

1043 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

With its low-key cozy vibes, great soundtrack, and menu of “authentically Atlanta” dishes from chef Joey Ward, Southern Belle is refined without being pretentious. It’s how Atlantans like to dine. Think dishes such as cold smoked pork belly with chili garlic crisp, Georgia peaches, and Coca-Cola reduction with Chinese black vinegar. Adding a little theater to date night, some cocktails are even prepared table side from a Delta beverage cart, like the strawberry-infused cognac Negroni garnished with a Biscoff cookie. While there’s definitely buzzy energy here, couples will find the din in the dining room at Southern Belle unobtrusive, allowing people to still carry on intimate conversations without feeling the need to shout across the table. A lounge area with comfortable seating in front of the bar is great for grabbing an after-dinner drink or glass of champagne.

1043 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 698-3961
(404) 698-3961

Wisteria

471 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307

Located on the edge of Inman Park, Wisteria is a great spot for couples seeking low-key, cozy dining and creative takes on Southern classics made with what’s in season right now. Owned and operated by chef Jason Hill, begin the meal with pimento cheese deviled eggs and crab cakes or cornmeal-fried Gulf oysters and a salad. Next, order entrees like iron skillet fried chicken, molasses-rubbed pork tenderloin, or shrimp and grits. Paired it all with a whiskey cocktail or a bottle of wine. During the spring and summer months, Wisteria offers outdoor seating on its side patio, complete with the warm glow of string lights.

471 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 525-3363
(404) 525-3363

Gigi's Italian Kitchen & Restaurant

1660 McLendon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307

With the departure of Gato, pop-up Gigi’s Italian Kitchen took over the space permanently in August, finally becoming a full-fledged restaurant in Candler Park. But the unfussy vibe Gato first created in the cozy neighborhood spot a decade ago continues to live on at Gigi’s. With lights turned down low and red checkered linens draped on tables punctuated by candlelight and flowers, Gigi’s delivers on romance and traditional red sauce dishes using in-season produce and fresh pastas that first made the pop-up popular with regulars.

1660 McLendon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 371-0889
(404) 371-0889

Cafe Alsace

121 E Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur, GA 30030

This small cafe offers a quiet, romantic escape from Decatur’s busy dining scene. The menu offers traditional French and Alsatian dishes (northeastern France) such as quiche, spaetzle (egg noodles), choucroute garnie (sauerkraut, sausages, potatoes), and sandwiches like the croque-monsieur or mauricettes made with pretzel bread. The wine list is a lovely mix of both French and Alsatian bottles with affordable price points.

121 E Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 373-5622
(404) 373-5622

Related Maps

Kimball House

303 E Howard Ave, Decatur, GA 30030

Kick off date night with Southern and Gulf water oysters and champagne at happy hour, then stay for a meal and continue the evening by sharing local vegetable and fish dishes or a steak dinner for two. The award-winning Decatur restaurant’s wine list is equally impressive, and includes everything from Champagne to big, bold reds. Reservations required.

303 E Howard Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 378-3502
(404) 378-3502

Related Maps