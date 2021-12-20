 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Where to Celebrate the 4th of July With Food and Drinks in Atlanta

Atlantans Can’t Get Enough of Korean BBQ

18 Choice Wine Bars and Tasting Rooms Around Atlanta

More in Atlanta See more maps
Lao Wei Dao 老味道 dumplings and dim sum.
Lao Wei Dao 老味道
Beth McKibben

9 Splendid Spots for Dim Sum Around Atlanta

Pork buns, egg custard tarts, shrimp shumai, soup dumplings, beef rice rolls, and even a dim sum brunch paired with mimosas

by Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Lao Wei Dao 老味道
| Beth McKibben
by Eater Staff Updated

Few dining experiences are as joyous and satisfyingly filling as restaurants offering vast feasts of dim sum on the menu. For those unfamiliar with dim sum, think large round tables equipped with lazy susans in the middle and a menu serving a multitude of bite-sized snacks of dumplings, baos, egg custard tarts, rice rolls, steamed buns, and even steamed chicken feet. Many traditional Chinese dim sum restaurants feature servers pushing metal carts through the dining room who stop by tables to allow diners to pick and choose from the selections on offer.

From classic Chinese restaurants with push carts brimming with fresh dim sum delights to a mimosa brunch and a counter-service spot at a supermarket food court, here’s where to find great dim sum in Atlanta.

Don’t see a favorite dim sum restaurant listed? Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline.

Read More

Yao Atlanta

Copy Link

Thai-Chinese restaurant Yao in Dunwoody offers a dim sum brunch, complete with mimosas, wine, and cocktails. Every Saturday and Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the brunch menu at Yao offers everything from pork and shrimp shumai, custard buns, and char sui baos to spring rolls and dumplings stuffed with a juicy pork meatball. Folks can supplement the dim sum with other dishes from the regular menu.

237 Perimeter Center Pkwy NE, Dunwoody, GA 30346
(770) 557-0353
(770) 557-0353

Also featured in:

Oriental Pearl Seafood Restaurant

Copy Link

Located next door to Atlanta Chinatown mall, Oriental Pearl features carts (and a menu) serving all manner of dim sum in the dining room. Expect traditional dim sum offerings here, including fluffy buns stuffed with char siu pork or egg custard, steamed chicken feet, spare ribs, sticky rice wrapped in lotus leaves, and a selection of dumplings. Looking for something truly indulgent? Order the Peking duck feast carved table side.

5399 New Peachtree Rd, Chamblee, GA 30341
(770) 986-9866
(770) 986-9866

Canton House Chinese Restaurant

Copy Link

This Chinese restaurant on Buford Highway has been an Atlanta go-to for dim sum over the years. Dim sum here is served every day, starting at 11 a.m. Grab everything from shrimp and abalone shumai, soup dumplings, and pork and egg custard buns to beef rice noodle rolls, spicy chicken feet, and durian hand pies off the carts rolling throughout the dining room at Canton House.

4825 Buford Hwy NE, Chamblee, GA 30341
(770) 936-9030
(770) 936-9030

Also featured in:

Dim Sum Heaven

Copy Link

One might miss this little spot for dim sum at Pinetree Plaza on Buford Highway. The dim sum at the aptly named Dim Sum Heaven includes crab rangoon, pork bean curd rolls, fish balls, radish cakes, a selection of steamed buns, and all manner of dumplings on the menu.

5203 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340
(770) 451-4290
(770) 451-4290

Happy Valley Dim Sum & Asian Cuisine

Copy Link

Don’t be surprised if a wedding or some other large event is taking place at this sprawling restaurant in Norcross. With an extensive selection of dim sum served from traditional push carts, take a seat in the dining room for taro cakes, shumai and other dumplings, egg custard tarts, stuffed eggplant bites, spare ribs, and chicken feet in black bean sauce, among the many offerings on the menu.

5495 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA 30093
(678) 218-0888
(678) 218-0888

Royal China Restaurant

Copy Link

Royal China continues to serve some of metro Atlanta’s finest dim sum. Now open in a much larger location in Duluth, the restaurant and banquet hall sees push carts rolling through the dining room offering everything from rice noodle rolls, a selection of shumai and dumplings, and buns stuffed with pork, red bean paste, and custard to fried sesame balls, steamed chicken feet, and sticky rice wrapped in lotus leaves. The Peking duck here is expertly carved table side, too.

3960 Venture Dr, Duluth, GA 30096
(770) 216-9933
(770) 216-9933

Also featured in:

Lao Wei Dao 老味道

Copy Link

The Jusgo Supermarket food court includes a stall doling out batches of delicious dumplings and other dim sum delights, including crab roe dumplings, pork and vegetable wontons, Shanghai shumai stuffed with sticky rice, mushrooms, and ground pork, and even scallion pancakes.

3875 Venture Dr, Duluth, GA 30096
(470) 375-7949
(470) 375-7949

Best BBQ Cantonese Cuisine

Copy Link

Located in the food court at GW Supermarket in Duluth, this is where to head for quick-service dim sum without waiting on carts to roll by the table. Order everything from shrimp and pork shumai and har gow (Cantonese shrimp dumplings) to sticky rice in lotus leaves, steamed chicken feet, turnip cakes, and other dim sum delights and special here. There’s also a location in Chamblee next to City Farmers Market on Buford Highway.

2300 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA 30096
(770) 623-2638
(770) 623-2638

East Pearl Seafood Restaurant

Copy Link

Situated on Liddell Drive in a standalone building, some Atlantans say East Pearl Seafood Restaurant might serve some of the best dim sum in the metro area. Order off the menu or from the carts rolling through the dining room here, serving traditional dim sum delights, including a variety of shumai, fried sesame balls, chicken and mushroom tofu skin rolls, crispy pork skins, fried crab rolls, steamed pork buns, and more.

1810 Liddell Ln, Duluth, GA 30096
(678) 380-0899
(678) 380-0899

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Yao Atlanta

237 Perimeter Center Pkwy NE, Dunwoody, GA 30346

Thai-Chinese restaurant Yao in Dunwoody offers a dim sum brunch, complete with mimosas, wine, and cocktails. Every Saturday and Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the brunch menu at Yao offers everything from pork and shrimp shumai, custard buns, and char sui baos to spring rolls and dumplings stuffed with a juicy pork meatball. Folks can supplement the dim sum with other dishes from the regular menu.

237 Perimeter Center Pkwy NE, Dunwoody, GA 30346
(770) 557-0353
(770) 557-0353

Oriental Pearl Seafood Restaurant

5399 New Peachtree Rd, Chamblee, GA 30341

Located next door to Atlanta Chinatown mall, Oriental Pearl features carts (and a menu) serving all manner of dim sum in the dining room. Expect traditional dim sum offerings here, including fluffy buns stuffed with char siu pork or egg custard, steamed chicken feet, spare ribs, sticky rice wrapped in lotus leaves, and a selection of dumplings. Looking for something truly indulgent? Order the Peking duck feast carved table side.

5399 New Peachtree Rd, Chamblee, GA 30341
(770) 986-9866
(770) 986-9866

Canton House Chinese Restaurant

4825 Buford Hwy NE, Chamblee, GA 30341

This Chinese restaurant on Buford Highway has been an Atlanta go-to for dim sum over the years. Dim sum here is served every day, starting at 11 a.m. Grab everything from shrimp and abalone shumai, soup dumplings, and pork and egg custard buns to beef rice noodle rolls, spicy chicken feet, and durian hand pies off the carts rolling throughout the dining room at Canton House.

4825 Buford Hwy NE, Chamblee, GA 30341
(770) 936-9030
(770) 936-9030

Dim Sum Heaven

5203 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340

One might miss this little spot for dim sum at Pinetree Plaza on Buford Highway. The dim sum at the aptly named Dim Sum Heaven includes crab rangoon, pork bean curd rolls, fish balls, radish cakes, a selection of steamed buns, and all manner of dumplings on the menu.

5203 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340
(770) 451-4290
(770) 451-4290

Happy Valley Dim Sum & Asian Cuisine

5495 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA 30093

Don’t be surprised if a wedding or some other large event is taking place at this sprawling restaurant in Norcross. With an extensive selection of dim sum served from traditional push carts, take a seat in the dining room for taro cakes, shumai and other dumplings, egg custard tarts, stuffed eggplant bites, spare ribs, and chicken feet in black bean sauce, among the many offerings on the menu.

5495 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA 30093
(678) 218-0888
(678) 218-0888

Royal China Restaurant

3960 Venture Dr, Duluth, GA 30096

Royal China continues to serve some of metro Atlanta’s finest dim sum. Now open in a much larger location in Duluth, the restaurant and banquet hall sees push carts rolling through the dining room offering everything from rice noodle rolls, a selection of shumai and dumplings, and buns stuffed with pork, red bean paste, and custard to fried sesame balls, steamed chicken feet, and sticky rice wrapped in lotus leaves. The Peking duck here is expertly carved table side, too.

3960 Venture Dr, Duluth, GA 30096
(770) 216-9933
(770) 216-9933

Lao Wei Dao 老味道

3875 Venture Dr, Duluth, GA 30096

The Jusgo Supermarket food court includes a stall doling out batches of delicious dumplings and other dim sum delights, including crab roe dumplings, pork and vegetable wontons, Shanghai shumai stuffed with sticky rice, mushrooms, and ground pork, and even scallion pancakes.

3875 Venture Dr, Duluth, GA 30096
(470) 375-7949
(470) 375-7949

Best BBQ Cantonese Cuisine

2300 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA 30096

Located in the food court at GW Supermarket in Duluth, this is where to head for quick-service dim sum without waiting on carts to roll by the table. Order everything from shrimp and pork shumai and har gow (Cantonese shrimp dumplings) to sticky rice in lotus leaves, steamed chicken feet, turnip cakes, and other dim sum delights and special here. There’s also a location in Chamblee next to City Farmers Market on Buford Highway.

2300 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA 30096
(770) 623-2638
(770) 623-2638

East Pearl Seafood Restaurant

1810 Liddell Ln, Duluth, GA 30096

Situated on Liddell Drive in a standalone building, some Atlantans say East Pearl Seafood Restaurant might serve some of the best dim sum in the metro area. Order off the menu or from the carts rolling through the dining room here, serving traditional dim sum delights, including a variety of shumai, fried sesame balls, chicken and mushroom tofu skin rolls, crispy pork skins, fried crab rolls, steamed pork buns, and more.

1810 Liddell Ln, Duluth, GA 30096
(678) 380-0899
(678) 380-0899

Related Maps