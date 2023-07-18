Atlanta Movie Theaters Where Food and Drinks Are Available at the Touch of a Button

Let’s all go to the movies and order dinner, drinks, and snacks without leaving our seats

There’s nothing quite like the movie-going experience at a theater, especially when it comes with the option to order candy or buckets of popcorn or meals paired with beer, wine, or cocktails all from the comfort of a plush recliner. No trips to the popcorn and candy counter needed during a movie, as a full menu of entrees, snacks, and drinks are available at the touch of a button or via mobile app at these dine-in theaters around Atlanta.

Know of a great dine-in theater /not listed here? Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline.