A wide shot of three rows of orange recliner two-seater pods at ipic theatre in Atlanta
iPic dine-in movie theatre at Colony Square in Midtown.
Karen Fuchs

Atlanta Movie Theaters Where Food and Drinks Are Available at the Touch of a Button

Let’s all go to the movies and order dinner, drinks, and snacks without leaving our seats

by Beth McKibben
by Beth McKibben

There’s nothing quite like the movie-going experience at a theater, especially when it comes with the option to order candy or buckets of popcorn or meals paired with beer, wine, or cocktails all from the comfort of a plush recliner. No trips to the popcorn and candy counter needed during a movie, as a full menu of entrees, snacks, and drinks are available at the touch of a button or via mobile app at these dine-in theaters around Atlanta.

Know of a great dine-in theater /not listed here? Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline.

Silverspot Cinema at The Battery Atlanta

Silverspot Cinema at the Battery features ten theaters with seats that fully recline and a full-service food and drink menu available throughout movies. Order snacks like sweet and spicy wings or disco truffle fries tossed in short rib gravy and queso sprinkled with white truffles, parmesan cheese, and green onions. Flatbread pizzas and even entrees such as a New York strip steak dinner, miso-glazed salmon, and a double cheeseburger are also on the dine-in menu, along with desserts like a five-layer chocolate cake. Simply scan the QR code at your seat or use the mobile app to order, including from the concessions stand and the theater’s cocktail bar.

960 Battery Ave SE Suite 5000, Atlanta, GA 30339
(678) 504-7600
(678) 504-7600

IPIC Theaters

This dine-in movie theater at Colony Square in Midtown features nine screens and an on-site Italian restaurant next door called Serena Pastificio for folks looking to sit down and have a meal before or after a show. IPic aims to make movie-going a luxurious experience, with its pod-style seating and plush recliners and menu featuring everything from truffle fries, hot pepper calamari, and pizza to mahi-mahi fish and chips, fried chicken, and shrimp tempura wraps. Cocktails, wine, beer, and candy from the concessions stand are also available at the touch of a button right from your seat. Premium seats offer blanket and pillow service.

1197 Peachtree St NE Suite 350, Atlanta, GA 30361
(470) 893-8525
(470) 893-8525

The Springs Cinema & Taphouse

Beer lovers should check out the Springs Cinema and Taphouse for movies. This theater features 18 beers on tap and a wine list of over 20 by the glass and bottle options. Order loaded nachos, funnel cake fries, or pretzels and beer cheese to share before indulging in entrees like wagyu beef sliders, a pizza, or a chicken Caesar salad while seated in your recliner during a movie. The Springs even includes a drive-in movie experience in the parking lot during the summer with the ability to order from a mobile app with food and drinks delivered right to your car.

5920 Roswell Rd Unit C-103, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 255-0100
(404) 255-0100

LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Brookhaven

Located in Brookhaven, Look features a full bar for grabbing drinks before or after a movie and theaters serving a full-service food menu. Scan the QR code at your seat to order salads, wings, nachos, plates of coconut shrimp and chicken, and pizza and burgers paired with cocktails, beer, and wine. Candy and popcorn from the concessions stand can also be ordered from your seat, along with desserts like a chocolate brownie sundae or vanilla milkshake. Bottles of wine are half price on Thursday nights.

1004 Town Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30319
(470) 805-3962
(470) 805-3962

Studio Movie Grill

With locations in Marietta, Alpharetta, and Duluth, Studio Movie Grill is a top choice for a dine-in theater experience OTP. Food and drinks, including a full bar of cocktails, beer, and wine, are available right from your seat by pressing the service button during a movie. Order Southwest chicken egg rolls, a hummus plate, or pretzel bites to start, followed by hatch chile chicken pasta, flatbread pizza, or a burger like the roasted poblano-bacon burger topped with pepper jack cheese and agave chipotle mayo. Servers will also deliver buckets of popcorn and candy from the concessions stand.

7730 North Point Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30022
(470) 657-0300
(470) 657-0300

Movie Tavern Tucker

Another OTP dine-in theater option, Movie Tavern advises people to order food and drinks in advance online or via the mobile app before the show starts to be delivered straight to their seat. Think pizzas like Buffalo chicken, burgers and fries, wraps, and salads, with desserts such as a chocolate chip cookie sundae. Cocktails, beer, wine, and even frozen drinks are also available.

4043 Lavista Rd, Tucker, GA 30084
(678) 680-5782
(678) 680-5782

CMX CinéBistro Peachtree Corners

Both the Peachtree Corners and Halcyon locations of CMX CineBistro feature a lounge and bar for drinks and food before and after a movie, as well as the option to order from your reclining seat during the film. Order everything from a grilled chicken sandwich, burrata and tomato salad, and tuna poke bowl to strip steak, wagyu beef sliders, and sundaes for dessert paired with a martini, beer, or glass of wine.

5180 Town Center Blvd, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
(678) 495-4180
(678) 495-4180

AMC DINE-IN Webb Gin 11

Located in Lawrenceville, this dine-in movie theater features a pretty standard menu of comfort foods, including wings, chicken tenders and fries, flatbread pizzas, burgers, and salads, along with buckets of popcorn and candy from the concessions stand. Order cocktails, beer and wine from MacGuffins, the theater’s bar and lounge. Advance ordering is available via the AMC app. There’s also an AMC dine-in location at North Point Mall in Alpharetta.

1210 Scenic Hwy N, Lawrenceville, GA 30045
(770) 274-3182
(770) 274-3182

