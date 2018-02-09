The Dive Vibes at These Atlanta Bars Are Hard to Beat

Dive bars offer more than budget drinks and a small cast of colorful regulars. These low-key establishments also offer respite from the daily grind and the buzzy crowds who often frequent the city’s trendier, overpopulated watering holes. It’s hard to beat a dive bar on some nights. Sometimes all one really wants is to relax solo with a good book or with a group of friends and escape the frenetic pace of life with loaded nachos and wings paired with a cold beer, rum and Coke, or a well shot.

